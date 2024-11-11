Washington faces Houston on 4-game losing streak

Washington Wizards (2-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (6-4, 10th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -13; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington is looking to break its four-game losing streak with a victory over Houston.

Houston went 41-41 overall last season while going 27-14 at home. The Rockets averaged 114.3 points per game last season, 18.1 from the free-throw line and 38.1 from deep.

Washington finished 15-67 overall with an 8-33 record on the road a season ago. The Wizards averaged 17.2 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second-chance points and 39.4 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Steven Adams: out (knee).

Wizards: Saddiq Bey: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (thumb), Kyle Kuzma: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press