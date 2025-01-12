Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC Wild Card game: How to watch, kickoff time and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South, which means they will face the No. 2 Wild Card team in their division, the Washington Commanders, during Wild Card Weekend. Rookie Jayden Daniels will lead the Commanders in Sunday night's playoff game, their first post-season appearance in four years. The Bucs' Baker Mayfield, who threw four touchdown passes when the team last met the Commanders in Week 1, will hope for a repeat of that performance when he starts on Sunday.
This week's Sunday Night Football game's kickoff will be at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
How to watch the Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game:
Date: Sunday, January 12, 2024
Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
Game: Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TV channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL+, and more
What channel is the Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on?
The Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday, Jan. 12 will air on NBC, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.
You can stream the Buccaneers vs. Commanders game on Peacock as well as streaming platforms like Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Hulu with Live TV.
An $8/month Peacock subscription offers access to select NFL games, Premier League Soccer, Big Ten football and basketball matches, golf, ruby and more.
On top of its extensive sports coverage, you’ll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office.
For $14 monthly you can also upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.
Complete NFL Wild Card schedule:
All times Eastern
Saturday, January 11
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)
Sunday, January 12
Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)
Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Monday, January 13
Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)