Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC Wild Card game: How to watch, kickoff time and more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South, which means they will face the No. 2 Wild Card team in their division, the Washington Commanders, during Wild Card Weekend. Rookie Jayden Daniels will lead the Commanders in Sunday night's playoff game, their first post-season appearance in four years. The Bucs' Baker Mayfield, who threw four touchdown passes when the team last met the Commanders in Week 1, will hope for a repeat of that performance when he starts on Sunday.

This week's Sunday Night Football game's kickoff will be at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The post-game wrap-up show, Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, will air immediately following the game on Peacock. Here’s all the info you need about tonight's Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, and check out live game-day updates here.

How to watch the Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game:

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Game: Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL+, and more

What channel is the Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on?

The Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday, Jan. 12 will air on NBC, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game:

You can stream the Buccaneers vs. Commanders game on Peacock as well as streaming platforms like Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Complete NFL Wild Card schedule:

All times Eastern

Saturday, January 11

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, January 12

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, January 13

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

