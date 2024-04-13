Washington Capitals' Nick Jensen leaves ice on stretcher after being shoved into boards

Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen was taken off the ice on a stretcher during Saturday's game after being shoved into the boards by Tampa Bay Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont.

The incident happened with 1:31 left in the first period at Washington's Capital One Arena after Jensen had moved the puck. He went hard into the boards, hit his head and wasn't moving after the collision.

Trainers came out to attend to Jensen. After about five minutes, he left the ice on a stretcher.

The Capitals later put out a statement saying, "Jensen is conscious, alert and has the use of all his extremities. He will continue to be monitored by the team’s medical personnel."

Prayers up to Nick Jensen, who had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher after a tough hit from Eyssimont. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oVk6nX9Won — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) April 13, 2024

A major penalty was called on Eyssimont to trigger a video review, and it was determined that no penalty would be called on the play.

The Capitals and Lightning went to the dressing room early and the remaining time was played after the teams came out after the first intermission. The score was tied 2-2.

Washington's Nic Dowd fought with Eyssimont in the second period.

