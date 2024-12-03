Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.
Warriors vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Golden State Warriors play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena
The Golden State Warriors are spending $14,867,631 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $18,586,425 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 3, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Warriors vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest