Warriors vs. Kings: Predictions, picks, odds for Tuesday's NBA Play-In Tournament game

The 2024 SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament will feature eight teams competing for the final four spots in the NBA Playoffs.

One of those four teams will be the Golden State Warriors, who will face off against the Sacramento Kings, in Tuesday's first round of the tournament. The winner of this game will advance to the next round, where they will play the loser of the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans in hopes of securing the eighth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors are in a strong position in the Play-In Tournament after winning nine of their last 11 games. However, the team may face challenges in their upcoming game against the Sacramento Kings as some key players may be unavailable.

Stephen Curry is currently dealing with an ankle injury, Gary Payton II is struggling with a left calf strain and Draymond Green is attempting to play with a knee injury. It is still being determined whether they will be able to play in the first game of the Play-In Tournament.

On the otherhand, in the past ten games, The Kings have only managed to win four. Initially, Sacramento seemed to be gradually making its way to the NBA Playoffs. Unfortunately, things turned for the worse when Kevin Huerter suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, and Malik Monk injured his knee and it is still undetermined when Monk will return.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings predictions

ESPN: Sacramento has a 50% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Sacramento Kings have a 50.4% chance to beat the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The Oklahoman: Golden State 119, Sacramento 116

Justin Martinez writes: "Experience prevailed last season when Golden State earned a 4-3 series win over Sacramento in the first round of the playoffs. I'm picking history to repeat itself, especially since the Warriors are playing some of their best basketball. And with Monk and Huerter not in the mix, the Kings won't have enough shooting to keep up with Stephen Curry and the Warriors."

Winners and Whiners: Take Kings on the moneyline

Paul Biagioli writes: "This Sacramento team is young, and will be able to capitalize on the weaknesses of the Warriors. This biggest mismatch is inside. Sabonis needs to get a new marketing manager, because there may not be a less talked about player who puts up his type of numbers. Sabonis will be able to bully the Golden State bigs inside and is likely to get close to a triple double again here. The Warriors rely on Steph Curry for their offensive production, but he is going up against one of the best perimeter defenders in the league in De'Aaron Fox. He led the league in steals and will be able to pressure Curry all over the floor. The Kings are the higher seed here, and will shock the public by sending Golden State home."

Doc Sports: Take Sacramento

Guy Bruhn writes: "The Sacramento defense allows 38.7% on shots from 3-point land (1,074 of 2,775) and their opponents are connecting on 80.0% of their free throw shots. They have given up 26.9 assists and 42.5 boards per game, which has them ranked 19th and 9th in the league. The Kings on defense are ranked 17th in the league in PPG given up with 114.8. They are able to force 13.9 TO's per game and allow teams to shoot 48.0% from the field (21st in the NBA)."

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings betting lines, odds

The Golden State Warriors are favored to defeat the Sacramento Kings, according to the BetMGM odds.

Spread: Golden State (-2.5); Sacramento (+2.5)

Moneyline: Golden State (-141); Sacramento (+120)

Total Over/Under: 223.5

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings channel, steaming information

Game Day: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Game time: 10:00 p.m., ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Fubo

