Warriors honor Klay Thompson in first appearance back at Chase Center with Mavericks

Warriors fans celebrated Klay Thompson's return to the Bay Area on Tuesday night with plenty of tributes at the Chase Center

Klay Thompson returned to the Bay Area on Tuesday night for the first time since leaving the Golden State Warriors.

Though he walked out with what was his best game of the season, it wasn't enough to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a win to open the NBA Cup. The Golden State Warriors, behind a wild finish from Stephen Curry, rallied late to grab a 120-117 win. Curry went on a solo 10-0 run late in the fourth quarter to put the Mavericks away, and he erupted with fans at the Chase Center at the end of it.

Thompson finished with 22 points, which matched his season-high, and he shot 6-of-12 from behind the arc. He added four rebounds and three assists, too.

Thompson and the Mavericks first arrived at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, and he quickly received a massive reception from fans both in the arena and from those waiting outside as he arrived.

The game was dubbed “Salute Captain Klay” night, and fans received a white captain’s hat with a Warriors logo on it in honor of Thompson — who used to take a boat to games when he played for the Warriors. The team played a tribute video ahead of the game, too, and gave Thompson a huge ovation on the court.

Thompson signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the Mavericks this past offseason. That officially ended his incredible run with the Warriors, which produced four championships over an eight-season span. The Warriors selected Thompson with the No. 11 overall pick in 2011 out of Washington State, and he quickly became both a fan favorite in the Bay Area and a critical part of the Warriors’ dynasty alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green as other pieces came and went.

Though he said he still cherishes the run he went on at Golden State to kick off his career in the league, Thompson is simply focused on putting it behind him for now.

“That chapter is over,” Thompson told Andscape’s Marc J. Spears on Sunday. “I’m in the midst of trying to win here. There is no point in missing anything when we have such a great opportunity here to be great. There’s no point in looking back … I got to look forward. I got to try to give my best self here.”

Thompson averaged 17.9 points per game last season at Golden State, which was his worst output in more than a decade. He shot worse than 40% from behind the arc for just the second time in his career, too. Thompson left the Warriors ranked sixth in total points scored in team history, fourth in games played and second to Stephen Curry in made 3-pointers. He also holds the NBA record with 14 made 3-pointers in a single game, which he set with the Warriors in 2018.

The 34-year-old entered Tuesday’s game averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 rebounds with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game so far this season in Dallas. While players don’t always get a warm reception on their first few trips back to their old arenas, Thompson clearly is still in a good place with the Warriors’ fan base.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Sunday, via Spears. “I think we all are. It will be very emotional. I know our fans are geared up for it and can’t wait to see Klay.”

Luka Dončić led the Mavericks with with 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the loss, which pushed dropped to 5-6 on the season. Kyrie Irving added 21 points, and Daniel Gafford finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Dallas opened the fourth quarter on a 23-9 run before Curry rallied to end the game.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 37 points and nine assists. He went 5-of-12 from the 3-point line. De'Anthony Melton added 14 points, and Buddy Hield finished with 14 points off the bench. The Warriors now sit at 9-3 on the season after the win, which marked their second straight. They'll host the Memphis Grizzlies next on Friday.