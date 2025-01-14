Warriors fall to Raptors without Draymond Green

Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Anthony Slater: The Warriors' season hits its low-water mark. They lose to the 9-31 Raptors in Toronto and dip below .500 for the first time: 19-20. Their veteran scorers (Hield, Schroder) are struggling and their young guys (Kuminga, Podziemski) are hurt. At Minnesota to close road trip.

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Gotta say, I never saw Cade Cunningham being a 30-point scorer on the regular. I was wrong. Big wrong.

Draymond Green said he and the Warriors talked about Cade being “Luka-like”, because you can’t speed him up.

Spot on - 9:37 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Draymond out with an illness - 6:00 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Draymond Green to ⁦@YahooSports⁩: “Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and myself all disagree with mortgaging off the future of this organization, saying that we're going for it right now.” sports.yahoo.com/draymond-green… - 5:23 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Draymond Green says he wasn’t mentally in the building the night he struck Nurkic.“The bulls--- had taken over the love; the drive was gone.”

But therapy and NBA check-in calls during suspension helped him become “a nicer Draymond” and not cross the line. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… - 12:42 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

The Raptors have added Immanuel Quickley to the injury report, listing him as questionable vs. Warriors tonight with hip soreness. Draymond Green questionable for Warriors. Kuminga, Payton II and Podziemski are out. - 12:24 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green missed the Warriors shootaround in Toronto this morning. Under the weather. He is questionable tonight with an illness. - 11:45 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green is questionable tomorrow in Toronto with that back issue. Steph Curry is cleared to play vs Raptors. Andrew Wiggins is back with the team and will return. Gary Payton II and Brandin Podziemski remain out. - 7:30 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Warriors sat six players on their second game in two nights, including Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. Lost by 12. FYI: Dubs don’t play again until Monday, so imagine if you’re schnook who overpaid to see Curry in lone visit. This cannot be OK with Adam Silver!! - 12:22 AM

Anthony Slater: Draymond Green is out tonight in Toronto. Missed shootaround this morning with an illness and he’s also dealing with back tightness. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / January 13, 2025

Draymond Green: I didn’t quite understand what was going on. (The Suns) were about to play us the next day, and he just, out of nowhere, picked an argument and then swung. I hope that brother got the help he needs because. It was just, like, out of nowhere, like something’s wrong in life. He must be going through a really hard time in life to swing like that. Or maybe, possibly, he didn’t want to play against the team he was set to face the next day. That could be a thought. It was just surprising to see him swing like that, and then get pushed on the ground, cry, start whining about it, and grab his face. I was really shocked. You can’t swing and then get pushed on the ground, grab your face, and cry about it. Once you swing, you’re the one who set the tone for what it is. I was just a little surprised. But that brother needs some help, and I hope he gets it. -via YouTube / January 13, 2025

“The beautiful part about being in the space that we're in is, Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and myself all disagree with mortgaging off the future of this organization, saying that we're going for it right now,” Green told Yahoo Sports on Thursday night following the Warriors’ 107-104 win over Detroit. “Bad teams do that. Bad organizations do that. We're not neither one.” -via Yahoo! Sports / January 13, 2025

