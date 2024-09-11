‘Wants to Come’ – Barcelona Hold Edge Over PSG to Sign Summer Target, Claims Ex-Player

During the summer transfer window, Paris Saint-Germain showed interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich. However, the veteran chose to stay with the Bavarian club and see out the final year of his contract.

If Kimmich doesn’t sign an extension this season, he’ll have full control over his future and could leave Bayern as a free agent next summer.

Mundo Deportivo recently reported that Barcelona is targeting Jonathan Tah of Bayer Leverkusen and Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich as part of its 2025 plans to bolster its midfield and defense.

Additionally, the Spanish outlet noted that Barcelona hope to bring Kimmich in on a free transfer. Bojan Krkic Sr. notes that the veteran midfielder wants a move to the Catalan side.

“Kimmich really wants to come to Barça,” Krkic Sr. said on Cadena Ser (h/t Le10Sport). “The coach plays an important role and Barça has what it does to sign good players with a coach recognized as Flick.”

The report from Mundo Deportivo also notes that Bayern Munich want him to stay, but Kimmich is considering a move outside the Bundesliga. As the player enters the later stages of his career, it’s no surprise that he might want to experience a different league and country.

It will be interesting to see if the Parisians move for Kimmich and add a veteran voice in the midfield to balance how young the group is.