You wanna be a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader? Here’s how to make the team

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, affectionately known as “America’s Sweethearts,” have announced the application process to make their 2024 roster.

Aspirants can go online to dallascowboyscheerleaders.com from May 1-12 to apply. There are two rounds, the first of which applicants will submit a photo and a 60-second dance video and the second will see candidates receive an invitation to the Star at Frisco on June 15, 2024, to compete for one of 36 spots on the team.

Established in 1961, The Cowboys cheerleaders are among the NFL’s most famous cheer squads with exhibits at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History showcasing their iconic blue and white uniforms along side other items.

Kelli Finglass, Director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders spoke about how the online portal has allowed the Cowboys to have a nationwide applicant pool.

“Our audition process helps us find 36 world-class performers and goodwill ambassadors for the Dallas Cowboys,” said Finglass, “Through our new online submission portal, it allows us to expand our search and makes it more accessible than ever for dancers worldwide. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to perform as dancers on a global stage.”

Besides tryouts, the Summer will also be when the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders debut a new documentary on Netflix showcasing what it’s like to be a part of one of the NFL’s most historic cheerleading teams.