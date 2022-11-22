Walmart Black Friday deals are here—shop major savings on Keurig, TVs, vacuums and more

Elsie Boskamp, Daniel Donabedian, Jon Winkler and Samantha Mangino, Reviewed
·7 min read
Shop the best Walmart Black Friday deals for big savings on home, tech and fashion must-haves.
Black Friday 2022 is coming this week on Friday, November 25. Some of the biggest deals of the year are already on display during Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday early access event. If you're looking to get a lot of things checked-off your holiday shopping list, Walmart has everything you could need. From robot vacuums to this PlayStation 5 and everything in between, these Walmart Black Friday deals get you a wide variety of home essentials at wallet-friendly prices.

Updated 11:36 am EST: With Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the holiday season upon us, we are tracking all of our favorite products at Walmart to see which ones go on sale. We're updating this post live throughout the week and will note any major changes to prices, availability or picks as they come up. -Lily Hartman, Reviewed

Shop the Walmart Black Friday sale

The superstore has a wide array of early Black Friday deals on Apple, Hamilton Beach and Vizio products, so there are plenty of savings to choose from in every shopping category you can dream of.

Get Exclusive Black Friday Deals with Walmart+ Membership

To get the most out of Walmart's Black Friday sale, sign up for Walmart+ and get exclusive access to the superstore's early Black Friday deals. As a Walmart+ member, you'll get first dibs on best-selling doorbuster deals and get early access to new markdowns. Many of the most popular products of the year are hard to come by, so a Walmart+ membership could be your best bet at getting your hands on top-notch items before stock sells out.

The 10 best Black Friday Walmart sales to shop today

Walmart has a plethora of deals on TVs, vacuums, and more this Black Friday.
Whether you're a Walmart+ member or not, there are plenty of Black Friday savings you can shop today. Enjoy markdowns on Apple, Ninja and Vizio products today with these limited-time deals.

  1. JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $59 (Save $40)

  2. Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router for $99 (Save $45.95)

  3. Goodyear Reliant All-Season 225/65R17 102H All-Season Tire for $100 (Save $20)

  4. Ninja Foodi OL501 for $109.99 (Save $90)

  5. Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum for $119 (Save $180.99)

  6. Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Shoulder Tote Handbag from $138.95 (Save $254 to $419.05)

  7. Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for $144 (Save $115)

  8. Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $298 (Save $60)

  9. Costway SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill for $309.99 (Save $182.01)

  10. Leesa Studio 10" Memory Foam Mattress for $594.20 (Save $204.80)

TV deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Save on TCL, Vizio, Samsung TVs, and more!

Shop the best TV deals at Walmart this Black Friday.
►More: Shop the best early Black Friday TV deals from LG, TCL, Hisense, Samsung and more

Tires deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Grab deals on Goodyear and Cooper Tires

Get a great deal on Tires during the Black Friday sale at Walmart.
Laptop and tech deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Savings on Google Nest, PlayStation 5, HP Chromebooks, and other great tech

Shop all the best Black Friday tech deals at Walmart.
More: 20+ Black Friday laptop deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy to shop this holiday season

Home and vacuum deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Shark, Bissell, Dyson, Roomba, and more

Shop the best home and vacuum Black Friday deals at Walmart.
Mattress and furniture deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

From Leesa mattresses to Better Homes & Gardens furniture

Get the best Black Friday deals on furniture at Walmart.
►More: Shop the best Black Friday furniture deals at Wayfair, Target, Amazon, Macy's and West Elm

Kitchen deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

It's time to finally grab that Ninja Foodi

Get the best kitchen deals at Walmart this Black Friday.
Toy deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Grab stocking stuffers from LEGO, Barbie, and more

Find stellar deals on toys at Walmart during the Black Friday sale.
Fashion and beauty deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Steep savings from Michael Kors, Revlon, and more

Shop the Black Friday beauty and fashion deals at Walmart.
Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When does black Friday start at Walmart?

Black Friday sales are already live at Walmart. The retailer's Black Friday Deals for Days sale officially went live for all shoppers on Monday, November 7 and includes doorbuster deals on laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances, toys and more. Walmart just dropped even more early holiday deals back on Monday, November 14.

The next lineup of Walmart Black Friday discounts have dropped, and Walmart+ members will get exclusive early access to the sales. Not a Walmart+ member yet? Sign up now to take advantage of the best discounts seven hours before other shoppers.

What is Walmart Deals for Days?

Monday, November 7, marked the beginning of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This early access Black Friday deals event features discounts across all shopping categories including home goods, fashion items, toys and so much more. Even more doorbuster deals went live on Monday, November 14 with Walmart+ members getting exclusive early access to the best deals. Prefer to shop in person? The early in-store Black Friday deals started Wednesday, November 9 in Walmart stores across the country and even more discounts hit shelves Wednesday, November 16.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

What are Walmart's Black Friday sales?

Walmart's Black Friday sale typically has many of the best tech, home and kitchen products of the year at some of the best prices on the web. This year, we're expecting exceptional holiday deals on smart tech, countertop appliances and TVs. Today, you can already shop Black Friday deals across all categories. With Black Friday set for this week on Friday, November 25, the savings will only get sweeter. Be sure to bookmark this page and check our deals coverage to be the first to know about the best Walmart sales and Black Friday 2022 deals.

Should I shop Black Friday deals at Walmart?

Definitely! Over the next few weeks, the retailer will likely drop huge price cuts leading up to Black Friday 2022, which takes place on Friday, November 25. Walmart's early Black Friday deals feature some of the most popular brands of 2022, so you're sure to find savings to your liking at the superstore.

When does Walmart's Black Friday End?

Walmart sales typically last anywhere from a few days to a week. Some Walmart deals, however, sell out quickly, so you may only have a few hours to scoop up the savings. If you want the best chance at shopping the most popular Walmart deals, consider signing up for Walmart+, the retailer's premium subscription service. Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New WorldsSonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

The best part? When you sign up for Walmart+ today you can get exclusive early access to the retailer's Black Friday deals! Walmart+ members can shop Black Friday doorbuster deals a whopping seven hours earlier than other shoppers.

