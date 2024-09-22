Wallstedt helps Wild knock off Jets 5-2 in pre-season test

WINNIPEG — Jesper Wallstedt left a lot Jets hopefuls shaking their heads on Saturday night.

The Minnesota goalie stopped 38 of 40 shots as the Wild whipped Winnipeg 5-2 in an NHL pre-season game.

Ben Jones, Jakub Lauko, Graeme Clarke, Daemon Hunt and Caeden Bankier scored for Minnesota.

Colby Barlow and Colin Miller replied for Winnipeg.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 23 saves on 28 shots for Winnipeg at the Canada Life Centre.

As per a typically sloppy pre-season game, there were a myriad of turnovers, many of which led to Wild chances and-or goals.

Barlow scored with 46 seconds left on setup from Brayden Yager.

Jones gave the Wild a 5-1 lead early in the third period. He stole the puck from Mason Shaw behind the net and slipped the puck past Kahkonen for an unassisted marker.

Minnesota was close to making it 5-1 but Kahkonen stopped Cameron Crotty on a breakaway with the final seconds of the second period ticking away. The Jets actually outshot Minnesota 29-17 through the first 40 minutes.

The Wild took a 4-0 lead when Lauko blocked a Miller shot at the Minnesota blue line, then raced up the ice with a breakaway. He finished it off by beating Kahkonen cleanly with a wrist shot.

Minnesota upped the score to 3-1 almost midway through the middle frame. Clarke’s shot deflected off a Jet near the front of the net and past Kahkonen. Declan Chisholm assisted.

The Jets finally got on the scoreboard when Miller beat Wallstedt with a wrister from the point with 1:03 left in the opening frame to pull within 2-1. Vladislav Namestnikov assisted.

The Wild had taken a 2-0 first-period lead, converting a pair of power plays. With Hayden Fleury off for tripping, Hunt beat Kahkonen with a slapshot from the blue line. Luke Toporowski and Ryder Ritchie assisted.

Minnesota had opened the scoring on the power play. With Alex Iafallo off for slashing, Bankier pounced on a puck that had bounced off Elias Salomonsson’s skate and beat Kahkonen from in front of the net for an unassisted goal.

The Jets outshot Minnesota 10-5 in the first period with Mason Appleton getting off the most dangerous shot.

NOTES

Finnish defenceman Ville Heinola suffered a setback when it was discovered that an infection had set in where he had had surgery on an ankle fractured during last season’s pre-season. He may require another surgery. That will be updated next week. … Winnipeg’s Fleury reportedly played despite his wife giving birth to a son on Friday night. The defenceman who played for the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, was signed as a free agent the past summer. … The Jets held a moment of silence for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who were killed by a reportedly drunken driver while cycling.

UP NEXT

Jets: Visit the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday afternoon.

Wild: Visit the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2024.

Jim Bender, The Canadian Press