Walker's 27 help Illinois State defeat Saint Louis 81-77

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Chase Walker scored 27 points as Illinois State beat Saint Louis 81-77 on Sunday night.

Walker added eight rebounds for the Redbirds (6-4). Johnny Kinziger scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Dalton Banks shot 3 for 8, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points, while adding three blocks.

Robbie Avila finished with 28 points for the Billikens (6-4). Isaiah Swope added 22 points, four assists and two steals for Saint Louis. Gibson Jimerson also recorded 15 points and six rebounds.

Illinois State went into halftime ahead of Saint Louis 43-31. Walker scored 14 points in the half. Walker led Illinois State with 13 points in the second half as their team was outscored by eight points over the final half but held on for the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press