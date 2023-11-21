Is Wales vs Turkey on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2024 qualifier

(REUTERS)

Wales will conclude their Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday night against Turkey, with Rob Page’s side’s automatic qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Having suffered a disappointing 1-1 draw against Armenia, Wales’ top-two hopes are now out of their hands following Croatia’s 2-0 win over Latvia.

The home side must win against already-qualified Turkey and hope Croatia slip up against Armenia or face a playoff fixture in March for a spot in next summer’s tournament.

Fresh off their impressive 3-2 away win against Germany, Turkey will be looking to secure the top spot in Group D and top seeding ahead of the Euros draw.

When is Wales vs Turkey?

The match takes place tonight, Tuesday 21 November, with a kick-off time of 7.45pm GMT, at the Cardiff City Stadium.

How can I watch it?

In the UK the match will be shown live on Viaplay Sports 1 and in the Welsh language on S4C.

Viaplay subscribers can also watch the contest on their website and app, while Channel 4 will show a free live stream in Welsh on their website.

Team news

Page will no doubt look to make some changes after their draw with Armenia, with Brennan Johnson likely to be promoted from the bench. Tom Lockyer could return in central defence to replace Chris Mepham who will miss out with a suspension. Captain Aaron Ramsey remains unavailable through injury.

Salih Ozcan could be in line for a return to the starting XI after he was benched for their win against Germany. Skipper Hakan Calhanoglu remains unavailable, having not travelled with the squad due to illness.

Predicted line-ups:

Wales XI: Ward, Lockyer, Rodon, Davies, Roberts, James, Ampadu, Williams, Johnson, Wilson, Moore.

Turkey XI: Altay, Celik, Bardakci, Kabak, Kadioglu, Akbaba, Ozcan, Yuksek, Akturkoglu, Yilmaz, Yildiz.

Odds

Wales win 13/10

Draw 13/5

Turkey win 15/8

Prediction

A tough night for Wales who may fall short of toppling the in-form Turkish side. Wales 1-2 Turkey.