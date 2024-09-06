Wales vs Turkey LIVE: Latest Nations League score and updates as new era begins under Craig Bellamy

Wales face Turkey at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday evening in the first match of their Nations League campaign, as they look for a the perfect start to Craig Bellamy’s tenure.

Bellamy was appointed manager in July after the Welsh FA sacked Rob Page, and he leads Wales in the Nations League as a precursor to the qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup,

Matches against Turkey and Montenegro give Bellamy the first chance to see his new-look team in action, though his first game is against a Turkey side that reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Turkey boast plenty of quality in their squad, including Real Madrid’s Arda Guler and Inter Milan’s Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and will provide a tough test to a Wales squad that is yet to gel despite the experience in their ranks.

Follow all the latest build-up, updates and reaction from the Nations League below:

Wales v Turkey LIVE

Wales face Turkey in their opening Nations League match, with kick-off at 7.45pm BST | Live on S4C

The match is the first game in charge for new manager Craig Bellamy, who was appointed in July

Turkey come into the match off the back of a successful Euro 2024 campaign in which they made the quarter-finals

Wales XI: Ward; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Thomas, Ampadu, James, Ramsey, Wilson; Johnson

Turkey XI: Gunok; Celik, Soyuncu, Bardakci, Muldur; Guler, Ayhan, Kokcu, Yusek, Yildiz; Yilmaz

18’ CLOSE! Rodon lifts a shot over the crossbar (WAL 0-0 TUR)

6’ CHANCE! Ramsey heads a cross over the top (WAL 0-0 TUR)

Wales 0-0 Turkey

20:06 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Wales win another free kick, this one over on the inside left side of the pitch. It gets swung into the box by Harry Wilson who finds Ben Davies all alone.

The ball is slightly behind him and he can only turn it wide of goal.

Close! From the corner the ball is played short then whipped into the box from Sorba Thomas. It drops to Joe Rodon who then lifts a half-volley over the crossbar!

Wales 0-0 Turkey

20:01 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Brennan Johnson wins a free kick near the right touchline but the set piece is cleared out for another corner. This one is defended well by the visitors too.

Wales are putting the pressure on Turkey here.

Former Wales striker Helen Ward is pleased with what she’s seeing. On BBC Radio Wales she says: “You can tell Wales are trying new things, they look inventive and full of ideas.

“A very exciting first 13 minutes.”

Wales 0-0 Turkey

19:59 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Sorba Thomas’ corner finds Aaron Ramsey at the near post but he doesn’t quite catch the shot right and it sails wide of the target.

Craig Bellamy is an animated figure on the sidelines, barking orders and gesturing to his players.

Wales 0-0 Turkey

19:57 , Mike Jones

9 mins: This is nice play from Wales. They look confident and spritely with Thomas and Johnson looking sharp on either wing. Already there have been plenty of crosses sent into the box but Wales are also playing through the lines.

Johnson darts into the box and squares a pass but it gets cleared out for a corner. The first of the game.

Wales 0-0 Turkey

19:53 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Kenan Yildiz is clattered early on by Joe Rodon with that tackle bringing out a round a loud cheers from the Welsh crowd.

Sorba Thomas, positioned out on the left tonight, makes a nice run down the wing before slipping a pass into the feet of Aaron Ramsey.

He collects, spins and flicks a cross over to the other side of the box. Brennan Johnson recovers the loose ball and backheels it. A second cross comes into the box and Ramsey is there to head his chance over the crossbar!

Wales 0-0 Turkey

19:50 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Johnson receives the ball out on the right side and slots it over to Ethan Ampadu. He slips the ball into the penalty area but Connor Roberts’ enterprising run doesn’t end with him in possession.

Wales have started this match with control of the ball.

Kick off! Wales 0-0 Turkey

19:48 , Mike Jones

The anthems are played before kick off with the watching crowd in full voice as the Welsh national anthem is sung under the lights at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales get the ball rolling for this Nations League clash. They send it back to the defence where it gets booted over to the right wing with Brennan Johnson the target but the ball is chested out for a throw in.

We’re underway!

Wales vs Turkey

19:40 , Mike Jones

Almost time for kick off at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Craig Bellamy will be hoping for a successful start to this era of Welsh football. He’s brought some early messages to the team about high intensity and dominating possession.

Turkey will be a tough team to control though and it’ll be interesting to see how Wales go tonight. Kick off is up next...

Wales vs Turkey

19:35 , Mike Jones

Harry Wilson has had a hand in five goals in his past seven appearances for Wales (two goals, three assists), with one of those assists coming against Turkey in November last year.

Wales vs Turkey

19:30 , Mike Jones

Turkey have only lost two of their past 11 matches in the Nations League (five wins, four draws), although they did lose their most recent match in September 2022 against a Faroe Islands team ranked 125th in the world.

Wales vs Turkey

19:25 , Mike Jones

Wales have only lost three of their past 30 home matches in all competitions (17 wins, 10 draws). Two of those losses were in the Nations League against the Netherlands and Poland in 2022.

Wales vs Turkey

19:20 , Mike Jones

Turkey are winless in their past five away matches (two draws, three defeats), having won six of their previous seven on the road before this run.

Wales vs Turkey

19:15 , Mike Jones

Wales have failed to score in their past three games, with their most recent match a 4-0 defeat by Slovakia in June. They have not gone four without a goal since September 2012, with new boss Craig Bellamy playing in three of those four matches.

Wales vs Turkey

19:10 , Mike Jones

Turkey have failed to win any of their four away matches against Wales (two draws, two defeats), scoring just one goal in those four games, a Yusuf Yazıcı penalty in a 1-1 draw in November 2023.

Wales vs Turkey

19:05 , Mike Jones

Wales have only won one of their past five matches against Turkey (two draws, two defeats), winning 2-0 at Euro 2020.

New Wales manager Craig Bellamy reveals why he jumped at ‘rare’ opportunity

19:00 , Mike Jones

Craig Bellamy has revealed that the opportunity to manage Wales was too rare an opportunity to turn down as he spoke for the first time since being appointed.

The former Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle forward was named as the new Wales manager earlier this week, replacing Rob Page, who was sacked after a poor run of results ended in Wales failing to qualify for Euro 2024.

Bellamy, who could have remained at Burnley as an assistant to Scott Parker, made 78 appearances for his country between 1998 and 2013, and is a former Wales captain.

Craig Bellamy reveals why he jumped at ‘rare’ opportunity with Wales

Harry Wilson on Craig Bellamy

18:55 , Mike Jones

The international paths of Harry Wilson and Craig Bellamy crossed for a few brief minutes as the former came off the bench in a World Cup qualifier against Belgium in October 2013, becoming Wales’ youngest player at the age of 16 years and 207 days.

Bellamy brought the curtain down on his 78-cap Wales career following that Brussels draw, saying after the game Wilson was too young to be capped.

“We’ve not spoken about that. I feel like we’re focused on the here and now,” said Wilson, “He said in one of the meetings that he didn’t get to qualify as a player.

“But he’s watched as a fan and seen the older boys in the squad qualify for multiple major tournaments, and then myself and some of the younger ones that have been to two.

“He wasn’t able to get there as a player, but as a coach he really feels like he can lead us to another one. To see the standard he set as a player was great, and I feel like he’s taken that into his coaching.”

‘Wales have score to settle'

18:50 , Mike Jones

Harry Wilson believes Wales have a score to settle with Turkey after missing out on Euro 2024.

Wales finished behind group winners Turkey and Croatia in Euro 2024 qualifying, forcing them down the play-off route where they eventually succumbed to Poland on penalties.

Turkey are back in Cardiff on Friday for Wales’ Nations League game opener, and Fulham attacker Wilson said: “I’d say we definitely owe them one after the last campaign.

“We were hard done by in Cardiff. The game out there, they were the better team before the red card. We we were still it in then (at 0-0), but as soon as you go down to 10 men it’s tough away from home.”

Ramsey remains Wales captain

18:45 , Mike Jones

Aaron Ramsey remains Wales captain after deciding to prolong his international career just four months from his 34th birthday.

The 84-times capped Ramsey has been blighted by injury and not played for Wales in almost 12 months, remaining on the bench during the Euro 2024 play-off final defeat to Poland in March.

“It was frustrating not to get over the line and qualify, and not to come on as well (against Poland) and not have an impact. I didn’t want to go out like that,” said Ramsey.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of success for this team and I definitely want to be part of that. I think I can add value to that as well ahead of the World Cup. I don’t see any value in just playing the Nations League.

“It’s all the way through now. I’m feeling good. I’m excited with the potential of this team.”

Bellamy won’t dwell on special occasion

18:40 , Mike Jones

Asked at his pre-match press conference what walking out in front of the fans would feel like Criag Bellamy said: “Of course it goes over in your head. It’s going to be a very proud moment.

“I’ve worked hard for this and I’m going to recognise that. But that moment when the game gets going, I’m not paid to be emotional. I’m paid to make the best decisions possible on the side.

“That’s the business I’m in straightaway. Of course I’m proud and I’m fully aware that the moment is going to catch me.

“But it has to leave very quick because there’s a big responsibility and the players need me as well.

“Being prepared for different solutions that could occur and being calm to make the right decision at the right moment. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Wales line-up versus Turkey

18:34 , Mike Jones

Wales XI: Ward; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Thomas, Ampadu, James, Ramsey, Wilson; Johnson

Turkey XI: Gunok; Celik, Soyuncu, Bardakci, Muldur; Guler, Ayhan, Kokcu, Yusek, Yildiz; Yilmaz

Here’s some pre-match thoughts form Vicenzo Montella

18:30 , Mike Jones

Turkey’s head coach said: “As you know, national matches are played with very different emotions. We have won 3 of the 9 matches we have played with our opponent.

“It is an important detail for us that we have not won any away games. It is in our hands to overturn this. I trust you. We will go out and achieve our first victory.

“Let’s be aware of our strength. Especially the Wales match is very important. If we start with a win, the rest will follow. Whoever is the most ready should go out on the field and reflect on the field what we worked on in training. That’s all I want.”

5 talking points for Wales as the Craig Bellamy era gets under way

18:20 , Mike Jones

5) Revenge mission

Wales and Turkey clash again less than 10 months after meeting in Euro 2024 qualifying.

On that occasion Wales had to win and needed Croatia to drop points against Armenia to qualify automatically. Neither happened as Wales were held 1-1 in Cardiff and Croatia won.

Wales headed for the play-offs, which they failed to navigate.

Turkey went on to reach the quarter-finals at the Euros, but were fortunate to draw in Cardiff. Johnson had what looked a stonewall penalty turned down at 1-0 and the visitors levelled through a dubious spot-kick.

5 talking points for Wales as the Craig Bellamy era gets under way

18:15 , Mike Jones

4) Darlow option

Wales’ goalkeeping problems are well documented.

Page sometimes picked four – Danny Ward, Wayne Hennessey, Adam Davies and Tom King – in a squad but not one of them made a single league appearance last season.

Bellamy has got Karl Darlow on board, persuading the Northampton-born Leeds goalkeeper to commit to Wales when others have failed.

Darlow is behind Illan Meslier at Leeds, but the 33-year-old has played 250 career games for Newcastle and Nottingham Forest among others and his addition could be a masterstroke from Bellamy.

5 talking points for Wales as the Craig Bellamy era gets under way

18:10 , Mike Jones

3) Can Johnson shine?

Brennan Johnson has yet to impress for Wales on a consistent basis and the Tottenham forward’s numbers do not make great reading.

Johnson has scored only three times in 28 appearances, although many of his earlier caps came off the bench.

The fleet-footed Johnson – recorded as one of the fastest players in the Premier League – is now 23 and has a season under his belt at Spurs.

Bellamy says Johnson is worth far more than the £47.5million transfer fee Spurs paid Nottingham Forest for him and the winger seems set to play a major role in his new-look Wales.

5 talking points for Wales as the Craig Bellamy era gets under way

18:05 , Mike Jones

2) Ramsey role

Aaron Ramsey remains as Wales captain under Bellamy – but what will be the 33-year-old’s actual role?

Ramsey has not played for Wales in almost 12 months with injury plaguing the Cardiff midfielder.

He has completed Cardiff’s four Championship games this season, but the Bluebirds have yet to win and are bottom of the table.

Bellamy is a big fan and convinced his former teammate can be a threat in the final third, so the key might be finding the right system to maximise Ramsey’s attacking instincts.

5 talking points for Wales as the Craig Bellamy era gets under way

18:00 , Mike Jones

1) Bellamy bow

As a player, Craig Bellamy wore his heart on his sleeve. Often snarling and controversial, Bellamy made headlines on and off the pitch.

But no-one could dispute his ability or the passion he had playing for Wales.

Having lost out on the job to Ryan Giggs in 2018, Bellamy now gets the chance to manage his country and it promises to be an exciting ride.

Now 45, the former striker appears a calmer presence and is ready for management after cutting his coaching teeth alongside Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht and Burnley.

The return of the Nations League

17:50 , Mike Jones

Wales’ return to Nations League action comes a day after Scotland suffered a heart-breaking defeat against Poland at Hampden Park.

Steve Clarke’s men were the more aggressive and prominent side but two penalties, one in the 97th minute, cost them dearly as they slumped to a 3-2 defeat.

England also get their new era started tomorrow as Lee Carsley’s first match takes place against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin. T

he interim boss has selected mostly familiar names but there are a few surprises with the former U21 head coach rewarding some of his previous players with full international call ups.

Before that though is tonight’s action in Cardiff, how will Wales fare and can they kick off their new start with a win?

Bellamy on his Welsh squad

17:45 , Mike Jones

“I see a young team, see a lot of talent coming through but, if I’m honest, I see a very good team right now,” said the new manager when assessing his players.

“The way I’m looking to try and play with Wales is a little different to what they’ve done before. I need to be true to me but, with the talented players we have, if we can tweak and adapt one or two little bits it will give us a huge benefit going into future games.

“I’m conscious of a period in stamping on how we are going to play. It would be a little bit crazy for me to expect it straight away, but of course I will try.

“You talk about building blocks and future games, but this is your country, playing for Wales. Who’s to say you are going to have future games? Who is going to say you are good enough for that? Who’s to say I’m good enough for that? Every game is important, it’s your national team.”

Bellamy hoping to introduce new style of play

17:40 , Mike Jones

Craig Bellamy will begin his much-anticipated reign as Wales head coach on Friday with a Nations League match against Turkey in Cardiff.

He has used his first training sessions with the squad to implement a progressive new style of play and tonight’s game will provide an insight into how the team are developing.

“It’s going to be a very proud moment. I’ve worked hard for this and I’m going to recognise that,” said Bellamy, “But that moment when the game gets going, I’m not paid to be emotional. I’m paid to make the best decisions possible on the side.

“That’s the business I’m in straight away. Of course I’m proud and I’m fully aware that the moment is going to catch me. But it has to leave very quickly because there’s a big responsibility and the players need me as well in that moment.

“When I look back on my career I wished I’d enjoyed it more. I’m fully aware of what it means representing your country. But I want to enjoy it by being calm and clear on every situation that can occur in the game.”

The return of the Nations League: Groups, favourites and what’s new in 2024/25 as Spain defend crown

17:35 , Mike Jones

An expanded Uefa Nations League is upon us as the first international break of the Premier League season ramps up.

The fourth edition of this competition adds an extra knockout round and maintains the jeopardy of promotion and relegation in its mini leagues – a fate England know too well after dropping to League B following a poor string of results in 2022.

Designed to eliminate meaningless international friendlies in favour of pitting similarly ranked nations against each other in a competitive environment, the Nations League has proven a springboard to success for previous winners Portugal, France and Spain.

England’s best result remains the third-place finish they achieved under Gareth Southgate in the 2018/19 inaugural edition. This time out, Lee Carsley’s men will aim for promotion back to the elite.

The return of the Nations League: Groups, favourites and what’s new in 2024/25

Wales vs Turkey prediction

17:30 , Mike Jones

Wales begin a new era under Craig Bellamy and several players will be desperate to impress, so Wales should be able to find a result against a Turkey side who performed well at Euro 2024. Turkey have more quality in their ranks, but the nature of the match means Wales should be able to get at least a draw.

Wales 1-1 Turkey.

Wales vs Turkey predicted line-ups

17:25 , Mike Jones

Wales XI: Ward; Williams, Cabango, Rodon, Davies; Ampadu, James; Wilson, Ramsey, Johnson; Moore.

Turkey XI: Gunok; Muldur, Soyuncu, Akaydın, Bardakcı; Ozcan, Kokcu; Güler, Calhanoglu, Yildiz; Yilmaz.

Turkey early team news

17:20 , Mike Jones

The Turkey squad is much the same as it was during Euro 2024, with new Brighton signing Ferdi Kadioglu the only notable absentee.

Former Leicester defender Çağlar Soyuncu returns to the squad after missing the summer tournament through injury, while stalwarts such as Hakan Calhanoglu, Orkun Kökçü, Arda Güler and Barış Alper Yılmaz all retain their places.

Wales’ early team news

17:15 , Mike Jones

Craig Bellamy’s first Wales squad features many of the names that fans have become used to seeing, including Ethan Ampadu and Aaron Ramsey, who Bellamy announced will retain the captaincy.

Ipswich pair Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns were not considered due to injury, and nor was Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks, while winger Dan James has been ruled out through injury.

Bellamy has added 33-year-old Karl Darlow as goalkeeping back-up, while recalling Mark Harris and Oli Cooper for the first time in over a year. Sorba Thomas has also been recalled, having left Huddersfield last summer to join Ligue 1 club Nantes on loan.

How can I watch it?

17:10 , Mike Jones

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on S4C, with coverage starting at 7.20pm. It will also be available to watch via BBC iPlayer online and on the app.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on S4C, with coverage starting at 7.20pm. It will also be available to watch via BBC iPlayer online and on the app.

When is Wales vs Turkey?

17:05 , Mike Jones

Wales vs Turkey kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Friday 6 September at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Wales vs Turkey LIVE

17:00 , Mike Jones

Wales open their Nations League campaign against Turkey at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday looking for the perfect start to Craig Bellamy’s reign.

Former Wales captain Bellamy was appointed manager in early July and has set about preparing Wales as they look to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, though the Nations League provides the first chances to shape his team and test themselves against similar opposition.

Nevertheless, their first test is against a Turkey side that many will feel are far superior to The Dragons, with players such as Real Madrid’s Arda Guler and Inter Milan’s Hakan Çalhanoğlu having helped them to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Turkey left Germany disappointed after a narrow loss to the Netherlands, but their future is in safe hands and head coach Vincenzo Montella will look to build on an inspiring summer, starting with a win in Cardiff.

Good evening!

14:14 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Nations League action as Wales face Turkey for the first match of their campaign.

It is the beginning of a new era for the Dragons as Craig Bellamy takes charge of his first game having replaced Rob Page as manager over the summer.

It is not an easy introduction for the Welshman as Turkey reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 and are in very fine form.

We’ll have all the team news, updates and more throughout the afternoon so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 7.45pm