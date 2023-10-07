Wales vs Georgia LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 latest score and updates

Wales were the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals at Rugby World Cup 2023 and need just one point to earn the top spot in Pool C. Georgia, meanwhile, sit fourth and are unable to finish any higher.

This is the first time the two sides have met since Georgia’s historic one-point win at the Principality Stadium last November but Wales have won three out of the four contests against Georgia including the only previous meeting at the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

Warren Gatland has made six changes to the Welsh team that beat Australia in their last match. Six players who played in the loss to Georgia last year are named in the team with Gareth Thomas, George North, Tomos Williams, Taulupe Faletau, Dafydd Jenkins and Louis Rees-Zammit all featuring again.

Follow all the action as Wales face Georgia in their final Pool C match

Wales vs Georgia

Wales face Georgia at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes

The match kicks off at 2pm BST

Wales top Pool C and were the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals

Wales vs Georgia prediction

12:46 , Mike Jones

This is a different Wales side than the one that lost to Georgia last November. The Lelos will frustrate them at points but they have the class to secure the win.

Wales 27-10 Georgia

Wales vs Georgia starting line-ups

12:41 , Mike Jones

Wales XV: 15. Liam Williams, 14. Louis Rees Zammit, 13. George North, 12. Nick Tompkins, 11. Rio Dyer, 10. Gareth Anscombe, 9. Tomos Williams; 1. Gareth Thomas, 2. Dewi Lake (capt), 3. Tomas Francis, 4. Will Rowlands, 5. Dafydd Jenkins, 6. Aaron Wainwright, 7. Tommy Reffell, 8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16. Elliot Dee, 17. Nicky Smith, 18. Henry Thomas, 19. Christ Tshiunza, 20. Taine Basham, 21. Gareth Davies, 22. Sam Costelow, 23. Mason Grady.

Georgia XV: 15. Lasha Khmaladze, 14. Akaki Tabutsadze, 13. Giorgi Kveseladze, 12. Merab Sharikadze (captain), 11. Davit Niniashvili, 10. Luka Matkava, 9. Vasil Lobzhanidze; 1. Guram Gogichashvili, 2. Shalva Mamukashvili, 3. Beka Gigashvili, 4. Nodar Cheishvili, 5. Konstantine Mikautadze, 6. Mikheil Gachechiladze, 7. Beka Saginadze, 8. Tornike Jalagonia.

Replacements: 16. Vano Karkadze, 17. Nika Abuladze, 18. Irakli Aptsiauri, 19. Vladimer Chachanidze, 20. Giorgi Tsutskiridze, 21. Gela Aprasidze, 22. Tedo Abzhandadze, 23. Demur Tapladze

Wales vs Georgia team news

12:36 , Mike Jones

Wales make six changes to the starting line-up that beat Australia as hooker Dewi Lake will captain the team, with his co-skipper Jac Morgan rested from the matchday 23.

There are also starts for wing Rio Dyer, fly-half Gareth Anscombe, scrum-half Tomos Williams, lock Dafydd Jenkins and flanker Tommy Reffell, with Anscombe – who scored 23 points in Wales’ record 40-6 win against Australia – starting instead of the injured Dan Biggar.

Georgia head coach Levan Maisashvili has made five changes to the starting side that narrowly went down to Fiji last time out. Guram Gogichashvili and Shalva Mamukashvili return to the front row, Nodar Cheishvili comes into the second row while captain Merab Sharikadze returns at centre to win his 99th Test cap and fullback Lasha Khmaladze makes his first appearance of the tournament.

There are 15 survivors in the matchday 23 from their 13-12 victory in Cardiff last year, including 11 in the starting XV, while kicker of the winning penalty that day, Luka Matkava, starts a fly-half.

How to watch Wales vs Georgia

12:30 , Mike Jones

Wales vs Georgia is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Saturday 7th October at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on ITV1 with coverage starting at 1.15pm. Registered users will also be able to watch the match online on ITVX.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on ITV1 with coverage starting at 1.15pm. Registered users will also be able to watch the match online on ITVX.

Wales vs Georgia

12:06 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Rugby World Cup. Today’s opening fixture sees Wales strive to secure top spot in Pool C having already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Warren Gatland’s men have won all three of their fixtures so far including a stonkingly good 40-6 victory over Australia last time out. They need just one point from today’s match to confirm their place at the top of the pool and Gatland will be hoping to keep the winning run going in order to take some momentum into the knockout rounds.

Georgia meanwhile are going home. They are currently fourth in the pool and cannot progress further up the table even if they do manage to defeat Wales this afternoon. A victory for them would end their campaign on a high but that seems unlikely given Wales’ recent run of form.

Kick off for this one is at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes with the match getting underway at 2pm BST.