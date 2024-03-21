Wales vs Finland LIVE! Euro 2024 play-off match stream, latest score and updates after Williams goal

Wales vs Finland LIVE!

Wales have their eye on a place in the Euro 2024 play-off finals as they host Finland in a huge clash tonight. The atmosphere should be absolutely electric at the Cardiff City Stadium once again as Rob Page’s side attempt to seal another home showdown against either Poland or Estonia in the Path A showpiece on Tuesday evening, having advanced via the Nations League after finishing a topsy-turvy qualifying campaign in third place in Group D behind Turkey and Croatia.

Wales have recent play-off success to draw upon of course, having beaten both Austria and Ukraine in memorable fashion en route to finally ending a 64-year exile from the World Cup two summers ago. However, they are now without the architect and inspiration for so many of their greatest days in talismanic former captain Gareth Bale, who retired from football last year.

Looking to stop Wales from reaching a fourth major tournament out of the last five is a Finland team boasting plenty of experience who were bested by Denmark and Slovenia in Group H, having in 2020 qualified for the European Championship for the very first time in their history. Follow Wales vs Finland live below!

GOAL! Wales 2-1 Finland | Teemu Pukki 45'

20:34 , George Flood

45 mins: Finland have a vital lifeline before half-time!

Wales 2-0 Finland

20:33 , George Flood

43 mins: A woeful effort from long-range from Brooks is ballooned high into the stands as Wales look to notch again before the break.

Wales 2-0 Finland

20:32 , George Flood

41 mins: Confident goalkeeping from Ward to easily claim a ball into the Wales box under pressure from Tenho.

Finland have been the better side for long stretches of this first half in Cardiff but find themselves 2-0 down with the interval looming.

GOAL! Wales 2-0 Finland | Neco Williams 38'

20:27 , George Flood

38 mins: Williams and Wilson both stand over the ball, which is a couple of yards inside the D, slightly to the left.

Wilson provides a little initial touch and it’s then curled home emphatically by Williams!

Straight off the training ground! What a goal!

Hradecky with no chance and Wales are in dreamland.

Wales 1-0 Finland

20:24 , George Flood

35 mins: A let-off for Wales as they give the ball away very cheaply in a dangerous area but Pukki can’t work the space for a finish.

At the other end, Johnson is shoved over by Tenho to give the hosts a free-kick in a brilliant position.

Wales 1-0 Finland

20:22 , George Flood

33 mins: Better from Wales as Ivanov gives him the space to let fly with a long-range effort that is comfortably beaten away by Hradecky.

Wales 1-0 Finland

20:17 , George Flood

28 mins: Johnson lashes into the side netting for Wales but the whistle had gone for a shove on Ivanov.

Finland seeing a lot of possession at the moment but Wales look dangerous on the break still through the likes of Williams, Brooks and Johnson.

Wales 1-0 Finland

20:16 , George Flood

27 mins: Lod and Pukki combine to tee up Hakans, whose scuffed finish is blocked before Pohjanpalo’s deflected effort is easily gathered by Ward.

That was another decent opening for the Finns.

Wales 1-0 Finland

20:13 , George Flood

25 mins: Finland have played some decent football in this opening period, but their final ball is sorely lacking as another telegraphed low threaded pass intended for the run of Pukki is easily cut out.

Wales break again but a cross from the right is too high and the chance is lost.

Wales 1-0 Finland

20:10 , George Flood

22 mins: Lod poleaxes Neco Williams as Wales try to launch another pacy counter-attack.

He receives the first booking of the evening.

Finland frustrated as they fail to make the most of a corner and free-kick in quick succession.

Wales 1-0 Finland

20:09 , George Flood

20 mins: Alert defending from Roberts to see off the danger posed by Hakans with a well-timed sliding challenge in the box.

Jordan James perhaps lucky to avoid a caution for a poor challenge on Pukki a few moments ago.

Wales 1-0 Finland

20:06 , George Flood

16 mins: This is combative stuff at the moment, with Wales’ mobile front three causing plenty of issues but Finland also seeing plenty of the ball.

Ampadu involved in a furious battle in midfield.

Lively goalscorer Brooks looks a real threat for the hosts off that right wing.

He also seems to have shaken off an early knock.

Wales 1-0 Finland

20:02 , George Flood

11 mins: Chances at both ends!

Ward makes an easy save from Pukki, who had been allowed to drift too easily beyond the Welsh defence with the offside flag staying down.

Brooks then releases Johnson after a quick Welsh counter-attack, but he’s denied by Hradecky.

Wilson then goes down under the challenge of Tenho, but Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs waves away his penalty appeals.

The offside flag then belatedly but correctly goes up against Johnson.

Wales 1-0 Finland

19:59 , George Flood

Here’s that early goal from David Brooks that gave Wales the best possible start in Cardiff...

What a start for Wales! 🤯🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Wales 1-0 Finland

19:58 , George Flood

8 mins: It’s all been a bit muted from Finland in response to that early setback, but they’ve just spurned a decent chance to equalise.

Lod’s ball from the left is nodded down and then fired over by Hakans.

That was a real opportunity for a swift leveller.

GOAL! Wales 1-0 Finland | David Brooks 3'

19:51 , George Flood

3 mins: The perfect start for Wales!

Great link-up play between Wilson and Johnson, with a lovely little flick from the Tottenham forward.

Wilson drives into the box and his low strike is parried by Hradecky into the path of Brooks, who acrobatically fires home the rebound on the volley.

The Cardiff City Stadium erupts! What a start.

Wales vs Finland

19:47 , George Flood

KICK-OFF

After a spine-tingling rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, we are underway on a huge night in Cardiff!

Will Wales get the job done and tee up a home play-off final showdown with either Poland or Estonia on Tuesday night?

Time to find out...

Wales vs Finland

19:43 , George Flood

After a pre-match light show, the players have emerged from the tunnel to a hearty roar from the Welsh crowd.

Time for the national anthems...

Ben Davies backs Brennan Johnson to bring Tottenham quality to Wales

19:36 , George Flood

Ben Davies also backed club and country team-mate Brennan Johnson to continue to go from strength to strength after stepping up his role with Tottenham over recent weeks.

"He is playing at a big club in big games," said Davies. "He is pulling out results, scoring goals and getting assists.

"He offers a lot of pace, he is very direct and has a knack for being in the right place at the right time.

"He has taken it in his stride, and we will see a better and better player coming.

"If he can bring that quality into a Welsh shirt for us we will be very happy."

Ben Davies: Wales are more than confident despite no Gareth Bale

19:28 , George Flood

Wales’ stand-in captain Ben Davies believes that securing qualification for Euro 2024 via the play-offs would rival any of their memorable achievements over recent years.

The Tottenham stalwart also rejected any suggestions that they cannot succeed without Gareth Bale, the inspirational figurehead of the most successful period in Welsh football history who announced his retirement last year aged 33.

"It would be just as good as (reaching) the others, better in some ways," said Davies.

"It's different times. We don't have Gareth Bale this time. That's a big loss for Wales, our greatest ever player.

"But that doesn't mean there's a different feeling within the camp. We are more than confident with the squad we've got.

"We are all here to play for Wales and to do a job for our country and qualify for major tournaments.

"Boys have been there before and boys who have been there at the top of their game. It's still as motivating now as it was.

"We have been in this situation before, must-win games. We are on the brink."

Hradecky, Pukki and Kamara lead Finland charge

19:08 , George Flood

Finland boss Markku Kanerva made several changes for their final qualifier against San Marino in November which they only won 2-1 following a brace from Pyry Soiri.

Leeds’ Glen Kamara retains his starting berth, as does former Norwich and Celtic star Teemu Pukki and fellow attackers Robin Lod and Daniel Hakans.

It’s a more familiar lineup to the one that thrashed Northern Ireland 4-0 in Helsinki, with captain and Bayer Leverkusen favourite Lukas Hradecky returning in goal.

Nikolai Alho, Miro Tenho, Robert Ivanov and Matti Peltola are all restored to defence, with Kamara joined in midfield by Rasmus Schuller.

Middlesbrough’s Marcus Forss misses out with a hamstring issue.

Ramsey on Wales bench as Mepham and Brooks come in

18:58 , George Flood

Wales show two changes from their last outing, the 1-1 home draw with qualifying group winners Turkey in Cardiff in November that saw them miss out on automatic qualification for Euro 2024 to Croatia.

Tom Lockyer is replaced in defence by Chris Mepham, while in attack Nathan Broadhead makes way for David Brooks as Rob Page also opts for Harry Wilson alongside Tottenham’s Brennan Johnson, with Kieffer Moore, Dan James and Liam Cullen all on the bench.

Captain Aaron Ramsey is also only a substitute after his latest return from injury as Ethan Ampadu and Jordan James continue their budding partnership in central midfield.

Spurs’ Ben Davies skippers the side from defence again.

Finland lineup

18:49 , George Flood

Finland XI: Hradecky, Alho, Tenho, Ivanov, Peltola, Kamara, Schuller, Pohjanpalo, Lod, Hakans, Pukki

Subs: Joronen, Sinisalo, R Jensen, Hoskonen, Suhonen, F Jensen, Soiri, Kairinen, Antman, Uronen, Kallman, Niskanen

Wales lineup

18:37 , George Flood

Wales XI: Ward, Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Williams, Ampadu, J James, Wilson, Brooks, Johnson

Subs: Hennessey, King, Fox, Dasilva, Ramsey, Sheehan, Savage, Matondo, D James, Moore, Cullen, Broadhead

18:21 , George Flood

18:19 , George Flood

Wales did not play at any major tournaments between 1958 and 2016, but will now try to reach their fourth in the last five attempts, having missed out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Finland, meanwhile, are trying to reach a major tournament this year for only the second time in their history.

They finished as runners-up behind eventual tournament winners Italy in qualifying for the delayed Euro 2020, where they opened with a win over Denmark in Copenhagen that was overshadowed by the on-pitch cardiac arrest suffered by Christian Eriksen.

They failed to advance from the group stages after back-to-back defeats by Russia and Belgium.

Rob Page: Favourites Wales won't underestimate Finland challenge

18:11 , George Flood

Rob Page has urged his Wales side not to rest on their laurels despite their status as firm favourites against Finland, a team ranked 31 places below them in the latest Fifa world rankings.

Wales have a formidable record in Cardiff and they could not have asked for better again than potential back-to-back home matches to reach their third successive European Championship, having famously reached the semi-finals in France in 2016 before being thrashed in the last-16 by Denmark in Amsterdam in the delayed 2020 tournament.

Wales’ 64-year wait for a World Cup finals berth did not prove worth it in the end, finishing bottom of their group in Qatar in 2022 after drawing with the United States and losing to both Iran and England.

"The biggest learning curve for me over the last 12 months, irrespective of who we are playing against, is we have to bring our A-game," Page said this week.

"We have to deliver the same values that gets us success, then the results will take care of themselves.

"Our record at home is exceptional and we're in good form at this moment in time.

"Most of the squad are out playing football for their clubs, training has been excellent.

"We have gone through similar experiences with the pressure of the (World Cup) play-off situations against Austria and Ukraine, and the difficulty surrounding that.

"We are all quite relaxed but not underestimating the challenge. There's everything to play for but we're fully prepared for it."

Tough challenge ahead for Path A winners

18:02 , George Flood

The winners of the ‘Path A’ route in these Euro 2024 play-offs will face a tough task in Germany this summer.

The nation that comes out on top in Tuesday night’s final will be placed in Group D at the tournament, alongside two-time winners France, 1988 champions the Netherlands and Austria.

17:53 , George Flood

Expect a familiar sea of bucket hats at the Cardiff City Stadium tonight...

Wales vs Finland prediction

17:45 , George Flood

Home advantage is crucial for Wales, who have proven time and time again that they are an incredibly difficult team to beat in Cardiff when the stakes are high.

Rob Page’s side produced a superb performance to beat Croatia in October and then picked up a point against Turkey, who topped that Euro 2024 qualifying group.

Finland were relatively solid on the road in their Group H campaign, beating Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland and San Marino, but this will be a step up.

We’re backing Wales to set up a play-off final against Poland or Estonia next week.

Wales to win, 2-1.

Finland team news

17:41 , George Flood

Finland have a key doubt over the fitness of versatile former Brentford forward Marcus Forss, who was forced off in the early stages of Middlesbrough’s goalless Championship draw with Blackburn last weekend due to a hamstring issue.

However, experienced Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor is definitely out after withdrawing from Markku Kanerva’s squad injured earlier this week.

(Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Wales team news

17:36 , George Flood

From a Wales team news perspective, much of the pre-match focus has inevitably been on the fitness of Gareth Bale’s successor, Aaron Ramsey.

While still the captain and a hugely influential figure for his country, the former Arsenal stalwart, 33, has only played three times for Cardiff since mid-September due to injury woes.

He was not initially expected to be fit for these play-offs, but returned ahead of schedule with a late cameo off the bench on Saturday as Erol Bulut’s side were beaten 2-0 by fierce rivals Swansea in the Championship.

The likes of Tom Lockyer, Joe Low, Ben Cabango and Wes Burns are sidelined, the latter trio all pulling out of the squad injured and Lockyer yet to return to action following his on-pitch cardiac arrest suffered while playing for Luton in December.

(Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Where to watch Wales vs Finland

17:28 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s match will be shown live on Viaplay Sports 1.

Coverage begins at 7:35pm. A monthly subscription to the channel costs £9.99 a month.

The game will also be broadcast live in the Welsh language on S4C.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer will also offer a free live stream service, while Viaplay subscribers can access the game via their website and app.

Welcome to Wales vs Finland live coverage

17:25 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Wales vs Finland as the Euro 2024 play-off semi-finals take centre stage tonight.

Now without inspirational leader Gareth Bale of course, Rob Page’s side are looking to repeat their 2022 heroics when they emerged through a similar route on home soil to end a 64-year exile from the World Cup.

But they are likely to face a tricky test in attempting to set up a home final showdown with either Poland or Estonia in Path A on Tuesday, with Finland eager for more major tournament experience after qualifying for the very first time at Euro 2020.

Kick-off at the Cardiff City Stadium is at 7:45pm GMT, so stay tuned for live updates after all the latest team news and build-up.