Wales vs Fiji LIVE rugby: Hosts seek much-needed win as Pacific Islanders come to Cardiff

Warren Gatland’s Wales are in need of a win (PA Wire)

Wales are in desperate need of a win as Warren Gatland’s side begin their Autumn Nations Series with a tricky test against Fiji.

Gatland’s men are without a Test win in 2024, following a Six Nations wooden spoon with a 2-0 series defeat to Australia. The head coach has issued a plea for patience as he rebuilds his squad, but with the Wallabies and South Africa to come in Cardiff over the next few weeks, defeat here would lead to renewed worries.

The return of a number of senior figures boosts the hosts but they will be wary of the dangerous Pacific Islanders, who ran them so close in the pool stages of last year’s World Cup. Fiji opened their November against Scotland last weekend in the absence of their foreign-based stars, who add stardust and steel to the ranks for an encounter that they will see as winnable.

Follow all of the action from the Principality Stadium in our live blog below:

Warren Gatland includes uncapped wing Blair Murray in Wales side to face Fiji

11:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales boss Warren Gatland has named uncapped Scarlets wing Blair Murray in his team for today’s Autumn Nations Series opener against Fiji.

New Zealand-born Murray steps into the Test match arena after just six games for the Scarlets.

The 23-year-old, whose mother is from Tonyrefail in the Rhondda, has done enough to earn a starting place ahead of experienced Dragons wing Rio Dyer.

Wales vs Fiji LIVE

Friday 8 November 2024 15:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Welcome along to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of Wales’s opening Autumn Nations Series Test against Fiji. It’s been a year to forget so far for Warren Gatland and his callow side, a first win of 2024 still eluding them as they begin their November campaign.

Can a squad bolstered by a few senior figures return Wales to winning ways? Or will this dangerous Fijian side claim another significant victory after wins over England and Australia last year?

Kick off is at 1.40pm GMT.