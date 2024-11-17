Wales vs Australia LIVE rugby: Latest updates as hosts continue hunt for first win of the year

Wales must avoid defeat against Australia to spare themselves from their worst losing run in history with Warren Gatland’s side still searching for a first win of 2024.

Gatland has faced calls to quit from a number of his former players as scrutiny grows on his coaching of a young side that looked short of confidence and calm against Fiji. While the New Zealander would appear to retain the backing of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), the prospect of a winless year is a real one with only South Africa to come after this fixture

The Wallabies secured a 2-0 series victory when these two met on Australian soil in July and are bouncing in to Cardiff on the back of a helter-skelter win against England in their Autumn Nations Series opener. Joe Schmidt is a familiar foe of Gatland’s from his time with Ireland and has freshened up his side as he looks to prolong the pain for his old rival.

Follow all of the latest from the Principality Stadium in our live blog below:

Wales vs Australia LIVE

Wales host Australia in Cardiff, live on TNT Sports with kick off at 4.10pm GMT

Warren Gatland’s side are without a win this year and have equalled the nation’s worst losing run

Visiting Wallabies beat England in their Autumn Nations Series opener last weekend

Wales’ winless run: The nine defeats in a row in 2024

3 February: vs Scotland, Cardiff, 26-27

10 February: vs England, Twickenham, 14-16

24 February: vs Ireland, Dublin, 7-31

10 March: vs France, Cardiff, 24-45

16 March: vs Italy, Cardiff, 21-24

22 June: vs South Africa, Twickenham, 13-41

6 July: vs Australia, Sydney, 16-25

13 July: vs Australia, Melbourne, 28-36

10 November: vs Fiji, Cardiff, 19-24

Warren Gatland hits out at Wales critics

It’s all getting quite spicy, as it has all week, as the back-and-forth between Warren Gatland and former Wales players, including Jamie Roberts, continues amid Wales’s winless run.

Speaking to TNT Sport before the Australia match, Gatland said there are some former players who he is “disappointed” with after their comments this week.

“If I look back, 12 months ago we had the same people saying we wouldn’t make it out of the World Cup group and we won the group,” Gatland said.

“Since the World Cup it’s been challenging. A lot of the people making comments in the media are there because of their success they had for Wales or the Lions. It’s the way things are.

“Some of them I’m a little disappointed with, because it’s an opportunity to back you in the corner. But the amount of support we’ve had from the Welsh public over the last two weeks has been fantastic.”

Wales vs Australia match officials

Referee: James Doleman (New Zealand)

Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Angus Mabey (New Zealand)

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)

FPRO: Richard Kelly (New Zealand)

Joe Schmidt expecting tough test against struggling Wales

Australia head coach Joe Schmidt feels that Wales will be “incredibly hard to beat” in today’s encounter at the Principality Stadium.

The odds favour a Wallabies win following their thrilling victory over England last time out, while Wales have lost a record-equalling 10 Tests in a row.

“Obviously, this time last year, Wales put 40 points on the Wallabies (in the World Cup),” Schmidt said.

“They got very close to a number of teams in the Six Nations, losing by one score to England and Scotland, as well as Fiji last week.

“I am expecting them to be incredibly hard to beat. They are dogmatic with the way they go about their defensive work and are very hard to break down.”

Asked about Wales being under pressure, Schmidt added: “You live in this bubble, really. I am too busy worrying about our team.

“It’s funny, I feel under more pressure than I was last week.

“Last week, no-one expected us to win. Suddenly, when expectations shift and you are up against a team that are on a losing run, you are expected to win.

“But it doesn’t actually mean anything in terms of the players running out and getting the job done. I think everyone feels pressure.”

Sam Warburton reveals quick fix for Wales and why Warren Gatland deserves more time

Warren Gatland has probably crossed a few of his former players off the Christmas card list this week, with Jamie Roberts, Mike Phillips and Alex Cuthbert among those to question the head coach’s methods and suggest that Wales would be better served with a different man at the helm.

Former skipper Sam Warburton does not share in that view, believing that Gatland should be given more time, as he explained to The Independent earlier this week:

Australia team news

Joe Schmidt freshens up his Australian side after a number of knocks and injuries sustained against England last week. Captain Harry Wilson is one of those absent, with prop Allan Alaalatoa taking over as skipper after being elevated from the bench. A returning Will Skelton and Samu Kerevi add plenty of power in the second row and midfield respectively, while Max Jorgensen, match-winner at Twickenham, starts on the wing. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii has to be content with a place on the bench despite an eye-catching debut.

Australia XV: 1 Angus Bell, 2 Matt Faessler, 3 Allan Alaalatoa (captain); 4 Nick Frost, 5 Will Skelton; 6 Seru Uru, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Rob Valetini; 9 Nic White, 10 Noah Lolesio; 11 Max Jorgensen, 12 Samu Kerevi, 13 Len Ikitau, 14 Andrew Kellaway; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17 James Slipper, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20 Langi Gleeson; 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii.

15:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales are without scrum half Tomos Williams, who is set to miss the rest of November after injuring his shoulder against Fiji, and wing Mason Grady. Ellis Bevan steps in at nine while Tom Rogers is brought in on the wing. In the back row, Jac Morgan is preferred to Tommy Reffell and James Botham to Taine Plumtree.

Wales XV: 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Dewi Lake (captain), 3 Archie Griffin, 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Adam Beard; 6 James Botham, 7 Jac Morgan, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Ellis Bevan, 10 Gareth Anscombe; 11 Blair Murray, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Max Llewellyn, 14 Tom Rogers; 15 Cameron Winnett.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Keiron Assiratti, 19 Christ Tshiunza, 20 Tommy Reffell; 21 Rhodri Williams, 22 Sam Costelow, 23 Eddie James.

🚨 𝗧î𝗺 𝗖𝘆𝗺𝗿𝘂 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Wales vs Australia talking points: Losing run in focus

Wales will reach an all-time results low in their 143-year international rugby history if they lose to Australia.

A defeat against Fiji last time out saw Wales equal a run of 10 Test reversals set under Gatland’s fellow New Zealander Steve Hansen in 2002 and 2003.

Since beating Georgia at the 2023 World Cup, Wales have been toppled by Argentina, Scotland, England, Ireland, France, Italy, South Africa, Australia (twice) and Fiji.

With world champions South Africa looming on November 23, Wales could conceivably go through a whole calendar year without winning a Test, which they have not experienced since 1937.

14:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales’ 2023 World Cup co-captain Morgan has not started a Test match since that tournament, and he has been missed.

He led Wales in their World Cup quarter-final defeat against Argentina and a non-cap victory over the Barbarians, but it has been a subsequent tale of injury woe, with knee and hamstring problems meaning he took no part in last season’s Six Nations or the summer tour to Australia.

The Ospreys flanker is a player whose performance levels rarely dip; he leads from the front and regularly helps to give Wales momentum.

If Wales are to end their long losing run, then Morgan firing on all cylinders is a vital part of that ambition.

14:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It was only just under 14 months ago on a Sunday night in Lyon that Wales put Australia to the sword. They cruised into the World Cup quarter-finals by posting a record 40-6 win that underlined Australia’s demise under Eddie Jones.

The Wallabies ultimately made a pool stage exit and head coach Jones departed just two months later.

Wales, though, have won only one Test match since then, while Australia are now in the hands of former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt. They won both Tests of a summer series against Wales this year, and although five defeats followed in the Rugby Championship, Australia hit a new high under Schmidt by defeating England in their autumn opener.

The game needs superstars – Warren Gatland talks up Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii may only be on the bench today for Australia, but Warren Gatland was one of many mightily impressed by the code hopper’s rugby union debut at Twickenham last weekend.

Will Skelton and Allan Alaalatoa among Wallabies returnees

Australia lock Will Skelton and prop Allan Alaalatoa return to the starting line-up to face Wales as new centre Joseph Suaalii drops to the bench for the clash in Cardiff on Sunday.

Australia are looking to build on their 42-37 victory over England at Twickenham as they go up against a Welsh side who have lost 10 matches in a row and who they beat twice on home soil in July.

Captain for this week Alaalatoa comes into the side for Taniela Tupou, while Skelton replaces Jeremy Williams.

Wales dealt major injury blow as Tomos Williams ruled out of Australia clash

Scrum half Tomos Williams will miss Wales’ Autumn Nations Series clash against Australia on Sunday.

Williams suffered a shoulder injury during the 24-19 defeat against Fiji, which equalled a record run of 10 successive Test match defeats.

Gloucester number nine Williams is replaced by Ellis Bevan, while Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan will make his first Test start since the 2023 World Cup.

Morgan last featured in a Wales Test line-up against World Cup quarter-final opponents Argentina 13 months ago, before knee and hamstring injuries sidelined him for last season’s Six Nations and the summer tour to Australia.

Warren Gatland ‘didn’t think there’d be this much pain’ in Wales rebuild process

Warren Gatland says he would probably head to the beach with a glass of wine “away from some of the pressure” if it was decided he should not continue in his role as Wales head coach.

Wales have lost their last 10 Test matches and are without a Test win since the 2023 World Cup.

Defeat against in-form Autumn Nations Series opponents Australia would inflict a record run of bad results on them, eclipsing the current sequence and that of 2002 and 2003 under Gatland’s fellow New Zealander Steve Hansen.

Wales vs Australia LIVE

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of the Autumn Nations Series clash between Wales and Australia.

Warren Gatland’s hosts are in desperate need of a win, Wales still without a victory in 2024 and bidding to avoid the ignominy of a worst losing run in the side’s history. Can they end their streak against a Wallabies team riding high after a thrilling win over England?

Kick off is at 4.10pm GMT.