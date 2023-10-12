Wales vs Argentina: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds

Wales may have endured a fairly miserable build-up to the Rugby World Cup, but this weekend they stand as the favourites to reach the final four when they meet Argentina in Marseille.

A commanding win over Australia helped the Dragons top their pool and land arguably the most enticing tie of the quarter-finals.

Argentina were shocked by an out-of-sorts England side to open the tournament and have barely recovered, with tight wins over Japan and Samoa enough to get them over the line in Pool D.

Neither side has ever reached a World Cup final and a very tricky tie with either Ireland or New Zealand awaits the winners.

Warren Gatland was parachuted back into the Welsh hotseat fewer than 12 months ago to steady their increasingly rocky ship for this tournament, and victory in this quarter-final would be seen as a triumph for the coach and his team.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Wales vs Argentina takes place on Saturday October 14, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 4pm BST.

The Stade Velodrome in Marseille will host the match.

Wales have a great chance of making the Rugby World Cup semi-finals

Where to watch Wales vs Argentina

TV channel: In the UK, the game is available to watch live and free to air today in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 3pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the quarter-final action live online via the ITVX website and app.

Wales vs Argentina team news

Wales have Dan Biggar back and fit to start at fly-half in a huge boost after a pectoral injury suffered in the 40-6 drubbing of Australia last month. Liam Williams also starts at full-back despite a knee issue that forced him off against Georgia last time out.

Gatland is without experienced No 8 Taulupe Faletau for the remainder of the tournament with a broken arm suffered in the win over Georgia in Nantes, with Aaron Wainwright switching to the base of the scrum on Saturday, Jac Morgan moving to blindside flanker and Tommy Reffell getting the nod at openside.

Adam Beard is back in the second row in place of Dafydd Jenkins having flown home for the birth of his child last week.

There is no Gareth Anscombe due to a groin problem, with fly-half cover for Biggar coming from Scarlets’ Sam Costelow instead.

Argentina have lost Pablo Matera to a hamstring tear, ending his World Cup in a major blow to the Pumas.

Lucas Paulos has been called up as his replacement, but it is Facundo Isa who comes into the side as one of two changes, while Tomas Cubelli get the nod over Gonzalo Bertranou at scrum-half.

Dan Biggar returns for Wales in a huge boost after his pectoral injury suffered last month

Wales vs Argentina lineups

Wales XV: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, Elias, Francis; Rowlands, Beard; Morgan (c), Reffell, Wainwright

Replacements: Lake, Domachowski, D Lewis, D Jenkins, Tshiunza, T Williams, Costelow, Dyer

Argentina: Mallia; Boffelli, Cinti, Chocobares, M Carreras; S Carreras, Cubelli; Gallo, Montoya (c), G Kodela, Petti, Lavanini, Gonzalez, Kremer, Isa.

Replacements: Creevy, Sclavi, Bello, Alemanno, Bruni, Bazan Velez, Sanchez, Moroni.

Wales vs Argentina referee

South Africa’s Jaco Peyper will oversee the quarter-final with Englishman Karl Dickson and Italy’s Andrea Piardi his assistants. Marius Jonker is on TMO duties.

Wales vs Argentina prediction

The way Wales dealt with Australia showed they are not prepared to be intimidated by big-game atmospheres, even if they were pushed all the way by Fiji to open the tournament.

Since that close shave, the World Cup has gone exactly to plan for Gatland to dismiss pre-tournament fears they would be vulnerable to an upset.

Argentina, meanwhile, have not exactly impressed in overcoming Samoa and Japan to reach the knockouts.

Wales to win, by between 10 and 15 points.

Wales made light work of Australia earlier in the tournament

Head to head (h2h) history and results

After the Pumas came out on top in a double-header at Cardiff in 2021, the Welsh secured a 20-13 victory in their most recent meeting just under a year ago.

Wales wins: 14

Argentina wins: 6

Draws: 1

