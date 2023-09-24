Wales v Australia LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 score and updates as Wallabies on brink of shock exit

Wales could guarantee their spot in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals should they beat Australia in a crunch match this evening.

Warren Gatland’s side have eked out two hard-fought wins over Fiji and Portugal in the first two weeks to leave themselves on the brink of the knockout stages. A win in Lyon would guarantee their progression and likely see them top the pool.

Australia, meanwhile, could be on the brink of elimination should they fail to beat Wales. Eddie Jones’s side beat Georgia in their opening game but fell to a shock defeat against Fiji to leave their quarter-final hopes hanging in the balance and the noise around Jones potentially losing his job if the Wallabies suffer a first-ever group stage elimination is growing.

Follow all of the action from Lyon

Wales vs Australia LIVE: Rugby World Cup updates

Wales face Australia in crunch Pool C clash in Lyon, live on ITV1

If Wales win, they will be through to the quarter-finals with Australia all-but eliminated at the group stage for the first time

43’ PENALTY! Wales edge further ahead straight after half-time (WAL 19-6 AUS)

39’ PENALTY! Anscombe punishes Australia to stretch lead before half time (WAL 16-6 AUS)

29’ PENALTY - Wales absorb Australia pressure before extending lead (WAL 13-6 AUS)

21’ PENALTY - Anscombe converts after earlier miss (WAL 10-6 AUS)

14’ PENALTY - Australia back within one (WAL 7-6 AUS)

12’ INJURY - Wales lose Biggar to shoulder injury (WAL 7-3 AUS)

‘9 PENALTY - Donaldson gets Australia on the board (WAL 7-3 AUS)

3’ TRY - Gareth Davies breaks through as Wales make dream start (WAL 7-0 AUS)

Wales 19-6 Australia

21:08 , Ben Fleming

45 mins: Adams mistimes his tackle as he competes for the high ball, taking out Nawaqanitawase and giving away the penalty.

But another mistake from Australia as the lineout isn’t straight. A free-kick and the Wallabies give the ball right back to Wales.

PENALTY! Wales 19-6 Australia (Anscombe, 43 mins)

21:05 , Ben Fleming

43 mins: And now a penalty! It’s a great push at the scrum from the Welsh and they get their reward and the chance to add another three from the tee.

Anscombe steps up...and converts. 13 ahead now and the perfect start to the second half for Gatland’s side.

KICK-OFF! Wales 16-6 Australia

21:03 , Ben Fleming

41 mins: Wales get us under way in this massive second 40 minutes. Australia need a comeback or face the embarrassment of a group-stage exit.

And it’s not started well as the Wallabies concede a scrum straight from the kick off.

HALF-TIME: Wales 16-6 Australia

20:55 , Ben Fleming

A productive first half for Warren Gatland’s side:

HALF-TIME: Wales 16-6 Australia

20:52 , Ben Fleming

Here’s a look at the game’s only try, scored by Gareth Davies after just three minutes:

HALF-TIME: Wales 16-6 Australia

20:48 , Ben Fleming

And it almost gets even better before the break. A sweeping move from the Welsh almost sees Rees-Zammit squeeze over in the right corner. The effort is held up in the end by the scrambling Australian defence and that is the half.

A great foundation for Wales who have a ten-point lead and are halfway towards securing their berth in the quarter-finals. Australia may be ruing that decision to not take the penalty in the 29th minute and must now produce a second-half comeback to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

PENALTY! Wales 16-6 Australia (Anscombe, 39 mins)

20:46 , Ben Fleming

39 mins: The perfect way to end this half from a Welsh perspective as Anscombe adds another three points from the tee. It’s rather harsh on Valetini, who thought he could dive onto the loose ball, but a ten-point lead heading into the break looks rather nice if Gatland’s side can hold on for the final minute.

Wales 13-6 Australia

20:43 , Ben Fleming

36 mins: A lovely cross-field kick from Anscombe almost sets Adams clear down the left but for a superb recovery tackle from Nawaqanitawase, which sees the Welsh player just fall into touch.

Wales 13-6 Australia

20:40 , Ben Fleming

34 mins: A nice period of possession for Australia who, unlike many teams this tournament, seem happy to play multi-phase rugby and keep the ball in the hands. Up to ten phases...but that’s all they get as Koroibete throws the ball out of play looking for Kellaway out on the left.

PENALTY! Wales 13-6 Australia (Anscombe, 29 mins)

20:34 , Ben Fleming

29 mins: What a terrible passage of play for Australia. They had a chance for an easy three points and now find themselves seven points behind.

From the Wallabies lineout, Wales win back the ball and a penalty in the process. The move breaks down but they come back for the penalty and Gatland’s side aren’t going to pass up on the three points.

Australia should be just one point behind but a few moments of bad decision-making has cost them dearly.

Wales 10-6 Australia

20:32 , Ben Fleming

26 mins: Leota makes a huge surge down the left side as Australian surge into the Wales 22. They come infield and Rowlands does superbly - at first - to secure the turnover.

But as they look to clear, Wales give away a penalty at the same breakdown.

Australia, interestingly, opt for the corner...and make a right mess of it. Wales pouch the ball and a thunderous kick up the pitch now has the Wallabies under heaps of pressure in just a matter of moments.

PENALTY! Wales 10-6 Australia (Anscombe, 21 mins)

20:25 , Ben Fleming

21 mins: The best way to get over a missed kick? Another opportunity two minutes later. Australia must be conceding too many penalties for their liking in these early stages and Anscombe makes no mistake this time, slotting over to extend Wales’ small lead.

PENALTY MISSED! Wales 7-6 Australia

20:23 , Ben Fleming

19 mins: An Australian infringement at the breakdown gives Anscombe the chance to settle some nerves with an early penalty...of the post! A long-range effort but he’ll be disappointed to pass up on that opportunity from a central position

Wales 7-6 Australia

20:21 , Ben Fleming

17 mins: Donaldson makes a big break through the Welsh line but can’t find a man in a gold shirt with his offload.

Wales break up the pitch after a thumping kick from Josh Adams as Kellaway just gets back in time to touch the ball down inside his own 22.

Some concern now for Anscombe - Biggar’s fly-half replacement - after a big challenge but he looks okay for now. Wales can’t afford to see him leaving the pitch too.

PENALTY! Wales 7-6 Australia (Donaldson, 14 mins)

20:17 , Ben Fleming

14 mins: Australia win the first battle at the scrum and with the forthcoming penalty a chance to get back within one.

Donaldson makes no mistake and the Wallabies are back within a point.

Wales 7-3 Australia

20:15 , Ben Fleming

12 mins: Some early signs of McDermott’s talents from the scrum-half position as he nearly retrieves his own cute kick.

But a massive blow for Wales follows. Biggar can’t continue after that early knock to his shoulder and he’s forced to make way. Anscombe replaces him.

PENALTY! Wales 7-3 Australia (Donaldson, 9 mins)

20:12 , Ben Fleming

9 mins: Donaldson, who has moved to fly-half from full-back for this game, kicks the points and Australia are on the board.

Just before that, there was concern for Dan Biggar who went down with a shoulder injury. The Welsh fly-half is back on his feet, though, and will soldier on.

Wales 7-0 Australia

20:10 , Ben Fleming

8 mins: Wave after wave of Australian pressure from the lineout as Wales do a great job of repelling the initial Wallabies surge.

A penalty is coming for Australia but Jones’s side finally make inroads as Koroibete surges through the line. He finds Arnold who, in turn, gives it to Bell but the prop spills the ball with the line just inches away.

Back for the penalty and this time they will kick.

Wales 7-0 Australia

20:07 , Ben Fleming

6 mins: A great opportunity for Australia to bounce back immediately as they win a penalty on the edge of the 22. They opt against the points and kick for the corner...

TRY! Wales 7-0 Australia (Davies, 3 mins)

20:04 , Ben Fleming

3 mins: What a start from Wales as Gareth Davies goes over inside the first three minutes. From the line-out, it’s captain Jac Morgan who makes the surge through the midfield.

The flanker draws in the tackle before offloading to the scrum-half who surges under the post to give his side the perfect start.

Biggar adds the extras.

Wales 0-0 Australia

20:02 , Ben Fleming

1 mins: The earliest of penalties - just 15 seconds in - for Wales and a chance for some early territory for Gatland’s side.

KICK-OFF! Wales 0-0 Australia

20:01 , Ben Fleming

1 min: Anthems sung, pleasantries exchanged, it’s time. It’s Australia to kick off... and we are under way in Lyon!

Wales vs Australia: kick-off moments away

19:56 , Ben Fleming

Here come both sides out onto the pitch in Lyon. Difficult to overstate how important this fixture is for both sides.

But first, the anthems.

Wales vs Australia: hear from the coaches

19:50 , Ben Fleming

The thoughts of the two head coaches as we close in on kick-off:

Eddie Jones faces ultimate test of his rugby philosophy as Wales await

19:47 , Ben Fleming

Has Eddie Jones’s day of reckoning finally arrived? During this entire Rugby World Cup cycle, both when he was head coach of England and now Australia, Jones’s mantra has essentially been ‘trust me mate, there’s a process’ with the implicit promise that there will be jam tomorrow.

Bad results were brushed off as a necessary evil in building towards the World Cup – you wouldn’t want to win matches by revealing innovative tactics and structures that might surprise the opposition if they were unleashed in the tournament itself, seemed to be Jones’s thinking.

Consecutive sub-par Six Nations and autumn international defeats for England could be swept away in service of the greater goal of lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy in Paris next month, until the RFU belatedly ran out of patience with the losing and fired him nine months out from the World Cup.

Parachuted in to salvage the Wallabies’ cycle, five consecutive losses, including a last-placed finish in the Rugby Championship, to begin his tenure was similarly waved away by Jones alongside the promise that things would get better tomorrow. Well, tomorrow has now arrived.

Old foes face off in World Cup for the first time

19:42 , Ben Fleming

Despite their long and winding careers at the top of international rugby, tonight will be the first time that Eddie Jones and Warren Gatland face each other in the World Cup.

In their previous six clashes - when Jones was in charge of England - the Australian won four, with Gatland taking two.

Who will prevail on this occasion?

Wales vs Australia: team news

19:36 , Ben Fleming

We’ve got around 25 minutes until kick-off, so here’s a reminder of how both sides will line up:

Wales XV: Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Adam Beard; Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan; Taulupe Faletau; Gareth Davies, Dan Biggar; Josh Adams, Nick Tompkins, George North, Louis Rees Zammit; Liam Williams.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Henry Thomas, Dafydd Jenkins, Taine Basham, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Rio Dyer.

Australia XV: Angus Bell, David Porecki, James Slipper; Nick Frost, Richie Arnold; Rob Leota, Tom Hooper; Rob Valetini; Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson; Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Jordan Petaia, Mark Nawaqanitawase; Andrew Kellaway.

Replacements: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Pone Fa’amausili, Matt Philip, Fraser McReight, Nic White, Carter Gordon, Suliasi Vunivalu.

Pool C: How it stands

19:30 , Ben Fleming

It’s a must-win game for Australia. Simple as.

Following their defeat to Fiji, Eddie Jones’s side could be on the brink of elimination should they fail to win tonight. Wales, meanwhile, would guarantee their spot in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a win.

Here is how things stand in Pool C ahead of kick-off:

1. Wales - 10 points

2. Fiji - 6 points

3. Australia - 6 points

4. Georgia - 2 points

5. Portugal - 2 points

Wales vs Australia

19:22 , Ben Fleming

The fans make their way in:

Scotland romp to vital bonus-point victory over Tonga

19:18 , Ben Fleming

Earlier today, Scotland romped to the bonus-point victory they required over Tonga at Stade de Nice to kick-start their World Cup campaign and keep alive their hopes of qualification for the knockout phase.

The pressure was on Gregor Townsend’s side after losing their first game to South Africa and then seeing Ireland defeat the Boks on Saturday, a scenario that left them with no margin for error and in need of big victories from their remaining fixtures.

The Scots kept their composure, however, and showed their attacking quality to get themselves a foothold in the top-heavy pool B by recording a 45-17 win over Tonga, with their seven tries all scored by different players.

Ireland prove they can win Rugby World Cup after beating up Springboks

19:14 , Ben Fleming

Yesterday evening then saw the tournament’s biggest fixture so far as defending champions South Africa too on Ireland in a mouthwatering pool-stage encounter.

France vs New Zealand got this Rugby World Cup off to a compelling start amid a febrile atmosphere, Wales vs Fiji provided the controversy and last-gasp drama before the Fijians then delivered the well-deserved upset against Australia.

But it’s Ireland’s narrow, 13-8 win over South Africa that will go down as this tournament’s first true example of vintage, pure Test match rugby. And it was spell-binding.

Five-try Henry Arundell provides X-factor as England put Chile to the sword

19:06 , Ben Fleming

We have just under an hour to go until Wales and Australia take to the field, so let’s take a look back at some of the other action over the week. First, to the Stade Pierre Mauroy where England put on a dominant display to thrash Chile 71-0 with 20-year-old Henry Arundell the star of the show.

For Henry Arundell, nothing could break a sense of reverie. There are dream World Cup debuts and then there was this, Arundell becoming only the fourth Englishman to score five tries in a single match as Chile were put to the sword. Who knows what the future holds for a player still with years, but aside from a sip from the Webb Ellis Cup, this first experience of tournament rugby will surely not be topped.

Liam Williams hails Wales’ transformation from Six Nations despair to brink of World Cup quarter finals

18:58 , Ben Fleming

Liam Williams has hailed the work ethic behind Wales’ transformation from Six Nations also-rans to potential Rugby World Cup quarter-finalists.

It is barely six months since Wales floundered on northern hemisphere rugby’s biggest stage. Their solitary win – a 29-17 victory over Italy in Rome – spared them the indignity of propping up the table.

The Six Nations campaign also unfolded against a backdrop of major financial and contractual uncertainty in Welsh professional rugby, factors which almost led to a player strike as Wales prepared for a Six Nations appointment with England.

“We’ve worked hard as a group, everyone,” said Wales full-back Williams, who wins his 87th cap this weekend. The pre-World Cup camps were hell, to be honest, but the boys have just been digging in. We are all on the right page.

“If you had said six months ago that we would have played two pool matches and been at the top of the group with 10 points we would have bitten your hand off. We have just got to go and back that up on the weekend.”

Wales’ Josh Adams eyes Australia contest after ‘best week’ before clash to secure quarter-final spot

18:50 , Ben Fleming

Josh Adams says the chance to clinch a Rugby World Cup quarter-final place on Sunday has been a motivational force behind Wales’ preparations to face Australia.

Wales will guarantee a last-eight place if they topple the Wallabies in Lyon.

And they would do it with a game to spare, with their final Pool C fixture against Georgia a fortnight away.

“It is in our hands now, which is a nice feeling,” Wales wing Adams said. “It is all depending on us and how we perform.

“We are quite aware of the carrot at the end, if you like, and it has motivated us a lot this week, if I am honest.”

Scotland up and running against Tonga

18:48 , Ben Fleming

It’s all over in Nice and Scotland have a much-needed bonus-point win against Tonga to kickstart their World Cup campaign.

Tries from Turner, Van der Merwe, Steyn, Darge, Horne, Kinghorn and Graham see Gregor Townsend’s men romp to a convincing 45-17 victory.

Wales v Australia referee: Who is Wayne Barnes?

18:42 , Ben Fleming

England’s Wayne Barnes is one of the officials at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The vastly-experienced referee has taken charge of more than 100 international games, a record tally.

Having made his tournament debut in France in 2007, Barnes is back for a fifth edition of the men’s World Cup.

Australia team news

18:34 , Luke Baker

Australia, meanwhile, make three changes to the side that lost to Fiji. Fraser McReight makes way for Rob Leota in the back row as Tom Hooper shifts to open-side flanker. Tate McDermott has recovered from a head injury and returns at scrum-half in place of Nic White while Ben Donaldson moves from full-back to fly-half with Andrew Kellaway filling in at 15.

Australia XV: Angus Bell, David Porecki, James Slipper; Nick Frost, Richie Arnold; Rob Leota, Tom Hooper; Rob Valetini; Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson; Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Jordan Petaia, Mark Nawaqanitawase; Andrew Kellaway.

Replacements: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Pone Fa’amausili, Matt Philip, Fraser McReight, Nic White, Carter Gordon, Suliasi Vunivalu.

Wales team news

18:26 , Luke Baker

After a heavily-rotated side faced Portugal, Gatland has reverted to the same starting XV that narrowly beat Fiji on the opening weekend. Dewi Lake - Wales’ co-captain - is the only surprise absentee with the hooker missing out on a place in the matchday 23.

Wales XV: Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Adam Beard; Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan; Taulupe Faletau; Gareth Davies, Dan Biggar; Josh Adams, Nick Tompkins, George North, Louis Rees Zammit; Liam Williams.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Henry Thomas, Dafydd Jenkins, Taine Basham, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Rio Dyer.

When is Wales vs Australia and how can I watch it?

18:20 , Luke Baker

When is Wales vs Australia?

Wales vs Australia is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday 24 September at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7:15pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Eddie Jones faces ultimate test of his rugby philosophy as Wales await

18:10 , Luke Baker

Has Eddie Jones’s day of reckoning finally arrived? During this entire Rugby World Cup cycle, both when he was head coach of England and now Australia, Jones’s mantra has essentially been ‘trust me mate, there’s a process’ with the implicit promise that there will be jam tomorrow.

Bad results were brushed off as a necessary evil in building towards the World Cup – you wouldn’t want to win matches by revealing innovative tactics and structures that might surprise the opposition if they were unleashed in the tournament itself, seemed to be Jones’s thinking.

Consecutive sub-par Six Nations and autumn international defeats for England could be swept away in service of the greater goal of lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy in Paris next month, until the RFU belatedly ran out of patience with the losing and fired him nine months out from the World Cup.

Parachuted in to salvage the Wallabies’ cycle, five consecutive losses, including a last-placed finish in the Rugby Championship, to begin his tenure was similarly waved away by Jones alongside the promise that things would get better tomorrow. Well, tomorrow has now arrived.

Is Wales vs Australia on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup fixture online

18:07 , Luke Baker

Wales could guarantee their spot in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals should they beat Australia in a crunch match today.

Warren Gatland’s side have eked out two hard-fought wins over Fiji and Portugal in the first two weeks to leave themselves on the brink of the knockout stages. A win in Lyon would guarantee their progression and likely see them top the pool.

Australia, meanwhile, could be on the brink of elimination should they fail to beat Wales. Eddie Jones’s side beat Georgia in their opening game but fell to a shock defeat against Fiji to leave their quarter-final hopes hanging in the balance.

Wales vs Australia

18:05 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Wales vs Australia. It’s a crunch match at the Rugby World Cup with defeat all-but confirming Australia’s exit during the pool stage for the first time in their history.

If the Wallabies win however, it will be calculators out over the final few games to see which two of them, Wales and Fiji qualify for the last eight. It will be a huge evening in Lyon