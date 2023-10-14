Wales v Argentina LIVE: Rugby World Cup final result and reaction as Nicolas Sanchez late try sinks Wales

(Getty Images)

Argentina pulled off a fine comeback to sink Wales in the first Rugby World Cup quarter-final of the weekend. Warren Gatland’s side took control early in the game after Emiliano Boffelli missed a penalty kick. Dan Biggar scored the first 10 points with a try and a penalty but from there the momentum swung.

Mistakes slipped into Wales’ play and two penalties later, Argentina went into the break trailing by four. Boffelli found his range and belted a fourth penalty over the sticks 10 minutes into the second half to put the Pumas in front for the first time only for Wales to find a response through Tomos Williams.

They could hold onto that lead though as Joel Sclavi went over for Argentina before Nicolas Sanchez latched onto an interception and all but won the game with a try three minutes from the end. The Pumas head to Paris and Gatland’s men are going home.

Relive the action from Marseille below:

Argentina scrap their way to Rugby World Cup semi-finals as Wales come up short

Wales lost to Argentina at the Stade Velodrome in their World Cup quarter-final

PENALTY! Wales 17-29 Argentina (Nicolas Sanchez, 80 minutes)

TRY! Wales 17-26 Argentina (Nicolas Sanchez, 77 minutes)

TRY! Wales 17-19 Argentina (Joel Sclavi, 68 minutes)

TRY! Wales 17-12 Argentina (Tomos Williams, 57 minutes)

PENALTY! Wales 10-12 Argentina (Emiliano Boffelli, 49 minutes)

PENALTY! Wales 10-9 Argentina (Emiliano Boffelli, 44 minutes)

PENALTY! Wales 10-6 Argentina (Emiliano Boffelli, 40+5 minutes)

PENALTY! Wales 10-3 Argentina (Emiliano Boffelli, 37 minutes)

PENALTY! Wales 10-0 Argentina (Dan Biggar, 21 minutes)

TRY! Wales 7-0 Argentina (Dan Biggar, 14 minutes)

18:14 , Mike Jones

Louis Rees-Zammit leapt for the corner, and came down with an anguished cry. A scrappy contest always looked likely to be a game of inches - and the Wales wing had come up agonisingly short.

Story continues

By the end, there were bodies strewn right around the Stade Velodrome, the damage of a demolition derby all too clear to see. Argentina won’t remotely care. Their win was made secure at the death, replacement fly half Nicolas Sanchez plucking an intercept score from opposite number Sam Costelow to take Argentina out of sight. Ireland or New Zealand await in the World Cup semi-finals - the challenge is mighty but Los Pumas live to fight another day; Wales are going home.

Post match press conference with Warren Gatland

18:44 , Mike Jones

Gatland on Dan Biggar: “He’s been a great servant to Welsh rugby, including high and lows.

“For a youngster to come in and mature the way he has has been special.

“It’s his decision [to retire from international rugby] and we won’t have Gareth Anscombe but we think Sam Costelow will be a bit special as he grows.

“Dan is so competitive, wants to win and wears his heart on his sleeve. He has brought that to this team.”

18:43 , Mike Jones

More from Gatland: “We got 10-0 up but the change of referee didn’t help. That was a disruption.

“We gave away soft penalties and allowed them to get the scoreboard ticking over and back into the match. It will be interesting to see the feedback on that [Petti] challenge. I thought it was at least a penalty.

“I also thought Dillon Lewis was on the ball before they scored. Those big moments can swing things in big matches.”

18:39 , Mike Jones

Wales coach, Warren Gatland, is taking questions at a post-match press conference alongside captain Jac Morgan. Gatland said: “We’re incredibly disappointed. Argentina are incredibly tough and physical and stayed in the fight.

“That game could have gone either way. We were not at our best but still could have won.”

Morgan added: “We’re gutted but full credit to Argentina they took their chances well.”

Wales captain Jac Morgan says he is devastated after loss

18:27 , Mike Jones

“At the end of the first half our discipline and a couple of errors let us down, allowed them to come into our half and they captialised.

“We knew they were going to be a physical team, they always are.

“A couple of errors and our dicipline let us down and let them have more tempo and possession on that ball. In all fairness, they captialised.

“Devastated for the boys.”

Emiliano Boffelli’s reaction

18:24 , Mike Jones

Argentinian winger Emiliano Boffelli was awarded the player of the match award and he gave his reaction to S4C after the quarter-final saying:

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game but we won the match and I’m very happy for the team.

“We needed to keep going at half time because we were doing well and we knew at some point the game would open for us.”

Wales co-captain Dewi Lake speaking to S4C:

18:21 , Mike Jones

“The emotions are running high at the moment, we’re gutted as a group from missing out on the final four, all the work we’ve done over the past four months to get to this point.

“At the start of the campaign not many people thought we’d get out of the group and we came into this game as favourites and full credit to Argentina they left everything out there as did we but our accuracy let us down a bit.

“You’re never going to find the words to describe the emotions, but we’ll learn from this, we’re a young group and we’ll be here again and be better.

“We’ve played for 80 minutes and it wasn’t to be but no complaints from me, everyone left everything out there and fair play to Argentina.”

18:18 , Mike Jones

Wales’ head coach, Warren Gatland, looked dejected as he spoke to ITV following his team’s exit from the Rugby World Cup. He explained where he believed Argentina won the game saying:

"Couple of penalties before half-time, it allowed them to get back into the game. I don't want to take anything away from Argentina, they're tough and hung in the fight, they took their opportunities.

“It was a tough Test match, both sides went hard at each other. They desrve credit for hanging in there.

"Possibly played a bit too much rugby at half-way, we had turnovers, perhaps we needed to squeeze them and play more territory, we'll go back and look at that, we've made progress with this side in a short space of time. The learning can help us kick on.

"We'll lose some experience, but we have some exciting players coming through, we'll put the disappointment behind us.

"Then we'll prepare for the Six Nations."

FT Wales 17-29 Argentina

18:12 , Mike Jones

FT Wales 17-29 Argentina

18:10 , Mike Jones

Was this a case of over-confidence from Wales? That’s doubtful but will be part of the discussion as this World Cup defeat is dissected.

Errors and mistakes cost them today. Ball-handling errors, mistimed tackles a frantic nature to the play all fed into this loss. Wales can be proud of how far they’ve come but they were the second best side today.

FT Wales 17-29 Argentina

18:07 , Mike Jones

2007 ➡️ 2015 ➡️ 2023



Argentina are into their third RWC semi-final!#RWC2023 | #WALvARG pic.twitter.com/B9KZHUcfvW — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 14, 2023

Full-time! Wales 17-29 Argentina

17:59 , Mike Jones

The Welsh players are heart-broken. They had so much hope and expectation but were beaten by the better team on the day. Late in the game, Argentina held their nerve and comeback from 10-0 down to win this first Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

PENALTY! Wales 17-29 Argentina (Nicolas Sanchez, 80 minutes)

17:58 , Mike Jones

80 minutes: The last act of the game sees the tryscorer boot over a penalty for the Pumas. They win the game and are heading to the semi-finals.

Wales are out of the World Cup.

TRY! Wales 17-26 Argentina (Nicolas Sanchez, 77 minutes)

17:55 , Mike Jones

77 mins: Disaster for Wales! Looking for a quick move down after a scrum, Sam Costelow - now on the pitch in place of Dan Biggar - offloads the ball but it’s poached by replacement Nicolas Sanchez.

Sanchez drives forward and Wales cannot catch. He scores and Emiliano Boffelli knocks over the kick. Argentina are heading to Paris!

Wales 17-19 Argentina

17:49 , Mike Jones

74 mins: So close! Wales breakaway and get through thanks to Rio Dyer. He runs into space, weaves away from a tackle and offloads the ball.

It comes out to Louis Rees-Zammit on the wing and he flings himself at the try line. Matias Moroni takes him out and Rees-Zammit grounds the ball short!

Wales still trail.

Wales 17-19 Argentina

17:45 , Mike Jones

71 mins: Into the final 10 minutes of the match now and this one is tense. Wales took the lead, lost it, got it back and are now chasing the game once more.

Which way is this one going to go?

TRY! Wales 17-19 Argentina (Joel Sclavi, 68 minutes)

17:43 , Mike Jones

68 mins: Argentina inch ever closer to the try line. Wales claim that they have hands on the ball but the referee lets play go on. Wales’ defence is broken as Agustin Creevy powers to the line.

He’s brought down and Joel Sclavi collects the ball before lunging at the line. Argentina go in front once again as Emiliano Boffelli knocks over the conversion!

Wales 17-12 Argentina

17:39 , Mike Jones

Harry Latham-Coyle reporting from Marseille: "Wales are furious at that TMO decision, particularly with Nick Tompkins now departing for an HIA.

“Personally, I feel that is a bold, but fair, call from Karl Dickson, with the centre falling into Guido Petti's path with the Argentina lock coming in to make a legal clearout on another player.

“TMO Marius Jonker's comment was intriguing, though; "I thought it was important to explain this". I'd agree - good officiating all-round. Big chance for Argentina as they return to the corner for a second time."

Wales 17-12 Argentina

17:38 , Mike Jones

66 mins: Argentina drive forward from a lineout but get held up over the line. There was a Wales penalty in one of the phases which means the Pumas get a second attempt to get in for a try.

Wales 17-12 Argentina

17:36 , Mike Jones

63 mins: Ouch! There’s a TMO review looking at a hit from Guido Petti on Nick Tompkins. Tompkins falls after the initial tackle just as Petti launched himself into the ruck.

He was already in motion when his shoulder clattered into the chin of Tompkins. The referee decides that there’s no foul play here and the reaction time for Petti was miniscule when Tompkins slipped to the floor.

Wales 17-12 Argentina

17:29 , Mike Jones

60 mins: An hour played. Liam Williams is replaced with Rio Dyer for Wales. There’s only one try difference in this quarter-final which seems to be going down to the wire.

TRY! Wales 17-12 Argentina (Tomos Williams, 57 minutes)

17:25 , Mike Jones

57 mins: Now then, what can Wales muster here? Eight phases of play sees them get inside the Argentinian 22 but a poor pass forces them back.

Tomos Williams, newly onto the pitch, plays the dummy to Dan Biggar and breaks the line. Argentina are too slow to react and Wales go over for another try!

Wales 10-12 Argentina

17:19 , Mike Jones

54 mins: Wales now need to fight back themselves. They’ve been quite sloppy as this match has gone on and their mistakes have cost them the lead.

There’s plenty of time to get back into the match but they need to sharpen up quickly and earn themselves a prolonged period in possession.

Wales 10-12 Argentina

17:17 , Mike Jones

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade Velodrome: "It looked like Dan Biggar just clutched at his pectoral muscle after making a tackle on a kick chase a few moments ago.

“Warren Gatland said that the fly half was a little bit sore still after suffering the injury against Australia - with Gareth Anscombe not involved today due to his own injury issue, Wales can ill-afford to lose their fly half."

PENALTY! Wales 10-12 Argentina (Emiliano Boffelli, 49 minutes)

17:15 , Mike Jones

Another penalty comes Argentina’s way and Emiliano Boffelli decides to kick from inside his own half. The kick is bang in front but he needs the power to getthe ball over the crossbar.

He’s got it! Argentina take the lead for the first time in the match.

PENALTY! Wales 10-9 Argentina (Emiliano Boffelli, 44 minutes)

17:09 , Mike Jones

Emiliano Boffelli boots the penalty over the top. From 10-0 down, the Pumas are now within a point of Warren Gatland’s side who continue to make costly mistakes.

Game on.

Wales 10-6 Argentina

17:08 , Mike Jones

43 mins: Julian Montoya flings a lineout into play and finds Guido Petti who whips the ball across to Marcos Kremer. He storms at the Wales defence but can’t get through.

Tommy Reffell doesn’t roll away from the tackle and gifts Argentina a penalty. They’re going to kick again...

Second half! Wales 10-6 Argentina

17:06 , Mike Jones

Ryan Elias has been replaced at half-time with Dewi Lake coming on. Argentina get the match back underway but Wales will be wanting to reassert some control on this quarter-final.

17:02 , Mike Jones

Referee Jaco Peyper was forced off injured in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between Wales and Argentina.

English official Karl Dickson replaced the South African in Marseille after 15 minutes, with Wales ahead 7-0.

The vastly experienced Peyper also featured at the 2015 and 2019 editions of the tournament, but a pulled groin may have ended his tournament in France.

HT Wales 10-6 Argentina

16:58 , Mike Jones

Here’s the Josh Adams incident. Did he get away with one or should this have been given a card?

Tempers boiling over!



Was Josh Adams lucky to not see a card?#RWC2023 |#WALvARG pic.twitter.com/3MnRmZTKRu — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 14, 2023

Harry Latham-Coyle reporting from Marseille:

16:56 , Mike Jones

"That scrap at the end of the half felt like an inexorable destination for a sloppy half full of squabbles.

“You'd have to say that Josh Adams is a little lucky that Karl Dickson was content with a penalty only for the "cheap shot" that sparked it.

“You fear things could inflame again after the interval, which won't necessarily help a relatively low-quality game."

Half-time! Wales 10-6 Argentina

16:52 , Mike Jones

After a confident start to the half, Wales’ concentration seemed to slip away towards the end and Argentina have managed to chip away at their lead.

It’s a four-point game and everything to play for in the second half.

PENALTY! Wales 10-6 Argentina (Emiliano Boffelli, 40+5 minutes)

16:51 , Mike Jones

Discussions between the officials result in an Argentina penalty kick. Josh Adams is judged to have put a cheap shot on Cubelli but nothing worthy of further punishment.

Emiliano Boffelli sends the kick over the crossbar for another three points.

Wales 10-3 Argentina

16:49 , Mike Jones

40 mins: Oh here we go. It’s all kicking off.

Argentina are piling the pressure on Wales’ defence with Mateo Carreras’ footwork causing real problems. Wales’ line is offside and the referee wants to award a penalty.

Josh Adams shoulder checks Tomas Cubelli after a line-break which is something Tomas Lavanini isn’t happy with. He storms over and re-ignites a bit of argy bargy causing the referee the involve the TMO to work out what has happened...

PENALTY! Wales 10-3 Argentina (Emiliano Boffelli, 37 minutes)

16:43 , Mike Jones

37 mins: Argentina attempt to muller their way over the line and win a penalty as Gareth Thomas is offside. Wales’ defence holds up and the Pumas are told to kick for three.

It’s a good decision and Emiliano Boffelli dinks the ball over the top.

Wales 10-0 Argentina

16:41 , Mike Jones

34 mins: Wales are punished for Gareth Thomas’ conduct in the scrum. Argentina are awarded a penalty and kick for field position which they do beautifully.

They get inside Wales’ 22 and have the chance to potentially score just before half-time.

Wales 10-0 Argentina

16:38 , Mike Jones

31 mins: Chocobares is now undergoing a head injury assessment which means he could be out of the rest of the match if he’s not passed fit to play on.

A poor pass towards Adam Beard sees the lock let the ball go past. Will Rowlands, not expecting it, attempts to grab hold of the pass but fumbles it forward low to the ground.

Knock on.

Wales 10-0 Argentina

16:34 , Mike Jones

28 mins: Santiago Chocobares has been replaced for Argentina who look to be struggling for an answer against Wales’ heavy hitting and ever-growing confidence.

Jac Morgan forces a turnover and a penalty to Wales but this time Dan Biggar misses the kick and the score remains 10-0.

Wales 10-0 Argentina

16:32 , Mike Jones

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade Velodrome: "I'm not sure Karl Dickson is particularly popular among the Argentine fans.

“Their side seem to have got very little leeway out of the replacement referee since he took over from the injured Jaco Peyper, with their latest grievance the returning to a penalty advantage some 30 metres back up the pitch after Josh Adams had dropped a try-scoring pass in Argentina's 22."

16:31 , Mike Jones

Referee Jaco Peyper was forced off injured in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between Wales and Argentina.

English official Karl Dickson replaced the South African in Marseille after 15 minutes, with Wales ahead 7-0.

The vastly experienced Peyper also featured at the 2015 and 2019 editions of the tournament, but a pulled groin may have ended his tournament in France.

Wales 10-0 Argentina

16:29 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Argentina look to respond through Juan Martin Gonzalez who gets through the Wales defence and makes a few yards before being dragged down.

The Pumas send the ball over to Marcos Kremer but he’s hit low by Tommy Reffell and knocks on.

PENALTY! Wales 10-0 Argentina (Dan Biggar, 21 minutes)

16:26 , Mike Jones

Wales move further ahead as Dan Biggar punts the ball right in the middle of the sticks. The further they can get ahead the more comfortable Wales will become in this tense, tense match.

So far, so good.

Wales 7-0 Argentina

16:25 , Mike Jones

20 mins: Wales win themselves another scrum in the middle of the pitch. Aaron Wainwright pulls the ball out and releases it to Dan Biggar.

Wales spread the ball over to the left wing but are marshalled well and switch direction. An offside tackel from Argentina gifts them a penalty and the Welsh decide to kick for goal.

Wales 7-0 Argentina

16:22 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Harry is correct. Jaco Peyper has informed both captains that he has picked up an injury and will be being replaced on the field by Karl Dickson.

The officials are all prepared for such big games so things shouldn’t change too much but it adds another twist to this quarter-final clash.

Wales 7-0 Argentina

16:18 , Mike Jones

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade Velodrome: "Drama - it appears Jaco Peyper has tweaked a calf! The referee is going to have to be replaced!"

TRY! Wales 7-0 Argentina (Dan Biggar, 14 minutes)

16:17 , Mike Jones

Wales strike first!

Dan Bigger at fly-half releases the ball to George North who flies through a gap in the line and offloads to Gareth Davies before being brought to the ground.

Wales have a two on one as Davies sends the ball back to Biggar to send him over for the first try right beneath the sticks.

Wales 0-0 Argentina

16:15 , Mike Jones

12 mins: An issue for Wales, is that the players are losing the numbers on the back of their shirts. About half the team has an problem with the numbers being ripped away during the tackles.

The bigger issue is that Argentina are dominating possession. They’ve seen 77% of it so far and Wales will need to change that with their next scrum.

Wales 0-0 Argentina

16:13 , Mike Jones

9 mins: A lovely combination from Gareth Davies and Jac Morgan sees the Wales captain shift out of a tackle and storm down the left side of the field.

An attempted offload gives the ball back to Argentina, cutting short a potentially solid attack from the Welsh.

Wales 0-0 Argentina

16:08 , Mike Jones

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade Velomdrome: "A rare miss from the tee from Emiliano Boffelli, normally deadly accurate.

“It feels like the sort of game where every point will count - both sides settled into their structured attacking game nicely but breaking down the red zone defences proved altogether tougher."

Wales 0-0 Argentina

16:08 , Mike Jones

6 mins: The first chance to put points on the board comes to Argentina who pressure the Wales defence and win themselves a penalty over on the right side of the field.

Emiliano Boffelli lines up the kick but pulls it wide of the posts and the score remains the same.

Wales 0-0 Argentina

16:04 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Wales whip the ball quickly down the line with George North fizzing a pass across to Louis Rees-Zammit on the wing. He dinks a kick over the top and chases after it but the Argentinian full-back scoops up the ball ending the threat from Wales’ attack.

Kick off! Wales 0-0 Argentina

16:02 , Mike Jones

The national anthems are sung and this last-eight fixture is underway. Dan Biggar kicks off the match and the Welsh follow-up is strong.

They keep Argentina pinned deep in their own half before forcing Tomas Cubelli to boot the ball away.

Wales vs Argentina

15:54 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams.

Jac Morgan leads Wales out onto the field to take on the Pumas in this Rugby World Cup quarter-final. Warren Gatland’s men are favourites to make it through but this will be a nervous encounter.

Wales will be hoping to get on top of their opponents earlier on but that will not be an easy task. Who will reach the semi-finals of this World Cup?

Wales vs Argentina

15:52 , Mike Jones

Argentina head coach Michael Cheika speaking before the game: “We had a shorter turnaround, a day less prep but we got around all the problems and we’ve built along the week and I’m pleased with where we’re at.

“It’s very hard to diffuse Wales’ game-plan, the only way you can do that is through charge downs but it’s about how we use our ball.

“Wales are very good in defence but we’ll try and take our opportunities and stick to the golden rules of rugby of when we need to attack and we’ll go from there.”

Wales vs Argentina

15:48 , Mike Jones

Wales are taking part in their seventh Rugby World Cup and have previously won three and lost three. For Argentina, they are involved in their fifth last eight fixture and have won two and lost two of their previous four.

So, based on those results it’s anyone’s game this afternoon in Marseille.

Wales vs Argentina

15:46 , Mike Jones

Harry Latham-Coyle reporting from the Stade Velodrome in Marseille:

"Down the tunnel the players disappear, Liam Williams moving freely despite a fair bit of strapping on his sore right leg.

“Warren Gatland suggest his full back had just taken a bad bang to the knee - but in what should be a kick-heavy contest, his speed and spring are sure to be tested."

Dan Biggar determined Wales career will not end after Argentina quarter-final

15:44 , Mike Jones

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar will banish any thoughts of Test rugby retirement when he lines up in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.

The 33-year-old wins his 112th cap at Stade Velodrome – and it will be a final Wales appearance if Argentina triumph.

Biggar announced in August that he will step away from the international arena he has graced for the past 15 years, post-World Cup.

Dan Biggar determined Wales career will not end after Argentina quarter-final

Warren Gatland: It would be ‘huge achievement’ if Wales can reach semi-finals

15:38 , Mike Jones

Warren Gatland says it would be “a huge achievement” if Wales reach their third Rugby World Cup semi-final in the last four tournaments by beating Argentina on Saturday.

Gatland’s team face the Pumas in Marseille after dominating a pool that some thought they might not qualify from following a dismal Six Nations campaign last season.

Four successive wins and 19 points collected saw them leave sides like Fiji and Australia in their slipstream to set up the Pumas clash at Stade Velodrome.

Warren Gatland: It would be ‘huge achievement’ if Wales can reach semi-finals

Wales vs Argentina line-ups

15:32 , Mike Jones

Wales XV: Liam Williams, Louis Rees Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Jac Morgan (capt.), Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza, Tomos Williams, Sam Costelow, Rio Dyer.

Argentina XV: Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (capt.), Francisco Gómez Kodela, Guido Petti Pagadizabal, Tomas Lavanini, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Facundo Isa.

Replacements: Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matías Moroni.

Wales vs Argentina

15:26 , Mike Jones

Wales suffered the injury blow last week of losing number eight Taulupe Faletau to a broken arm which happened during their final pool stage match against Georgia. Scrum-half Kieran Hardy has joined the squad as an injury replacement as Warren Gatland feels the squad already have the appropriate forward pack cover for Faletau’s absence.

Liam Williams and Dan Biggar both start at fullback and fly-half respectively despite injury concerns earlier in the week. Jac Morgan captains the side at blindside flanker and makes his fourth start at RWC2023. Tommy Reffell starts at openside flanker while Aaron Wainwright is named at number eight.

Tomas Francis starts at tighthead prop and makes his 15th RWC appearance. He’s joined in the front row by hooker Ryan Elias and loosehead Gareth Thomas.

Adam Beard and Will Rowlands join up in the second row for the third time at RWC2023. George North is named at outside centre for his 20th RWC appearance and he’s joined by Nick Tompkins at inside centre for the fourth time this RWC.

Argentina are missing flanker Pablo Matera due to a hamstring injury against Japan, Lucas Paulos has replaced him in the 33-man squad. Head coach Michael Cheika hands starts to Tomas Cubelli and Facundo Isa, the latter coming into the back row to replace Matera. Flankers Marcos Kremer and Juan Martin Gonzalez start again, and are the only players in the Los Pumas squad to have played every minute of their RWC2023 campaign.

Nine players from the 2015 quarter-final against Ireland are named in the team to face Wales (Matías Alemanno, Agustín Creevy, Tomás Cubelli, Facundo Isa, Tomas Lavanini, Julián Montoya, Matías Moroni, Guido Petti and Nicolás Sanchez).

This has been a breakthrough Rugby World Cup for the ‘minnows’, but the future is uncertain

15:20 , Mike Jones

Moments after his side produced an outstanding showing against France last week, Uruguay captain Andres Vilaseca wanted to make a point. “The first comment that comes to my mind is the number of journalists I see here, compared to the press conference for our team announcement where we only saw two people,” Vilaseca sounded off to a packed press room. “I just wanted to highlight how few journalists were there.”

Welcome to the Rugby World Cup away from the elite. Uruguay take on Italy in their second pool fixture on Wednesday evening, the third tournament match in five days in Nice. After the fervour brought by the travelling fans at the weekend, when Wales took on Portugal and England met Japan, the city feels strangely subdued; the big tournament buzz, mostly, gone.

Vilaseca would have been slightly happier at Monday’s Los Teros team announcement for the Italy game – the number of journalists in attendance had trebled. Not that many more could have come: the media session was held in a space the size of a broom cupboard, leaving the players waiting to speak, squashed into chairs up against the wall like truant children called in to see the head teacher.

Why the future is uncertain despite a breakthrough World Cup for the ‘minnows’

Wales vs Argentina: Montoya’s darts, ‘Rees-lightning’ and the keys to World Cup quarter-final

15:10 , Jack Rathborn

A World Cup semi-final place is on the line as Wales take on Argentina in Marseille.

Warren Gatland’s side arrive at this stage unbeaten, topping Pool C to set up this encounter with the Pumas, who have bounced back well from a disappointing defeat to England in their tournament opener.

Both sides have suffered significant injury blows ahead of the last eight fixture, with key back rowers Taulupe Faletau and Pablo Matera ruled out.

The battle between the remodelled units at the base of the scrum shapes as just one key battleground in an intriguing tactical encounter.

Here are three key areas that could prove decisive on Saturday.

Wales vs Argentina: Three key areas to decide World Cup quarter-final

Wales vs Argentina

15:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade Velodrome

A relatively even split of Wales and Argentina fans outside the Stade Velodrome, making their way off the metro and into this wonderful arena. The Welsh contingent are struggling rather more with the heat than the South Americans, who are bringing all sorts of passion and energy, dancing to the brass band on the steps up to the gates. It should be lively today - the atmosphere here on the opening weekend was electric and the arrival of the knockout stages should only heighten the intensity.

How to break a curse: Ireland must take inspiration to end quarter-final jinx

15:00 , Jack Rathborn

By now, the hoodoo is well known. It follows the team around every four years. As a Rugby World Cup comes into view, the whispers start: ‘is this the time that they finally do it?’ The confidence builds during the group stage, fans dare to dream but then the quarter-final arrives and the result is always the same.

Seven Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for Ireland’s men’s team, seven defeats. Throw in a quarter-final play-off defeat in 1999 and their record reads: eight knockout games, eight losses. For a team that has won Six Nations grand slams, secured autumn and summer tour wins over all the southern hemisphere giants and been ranked No 1 in the world, it’s an inexplicable jinx.

But this year feels different (where have we heard that before…) They head into Saturday’s last-eight clash with New Zealand, the mighty All Blacks, as deserved favourites. They’re the undisputed best team in the world, on a 17-Test winning streak and have a ruthless winning mentality honed under head coach Andy Farrell.

Those eight previous losses don’t matter, even the 46-14 humbling to these very same All Blacks at this very stage in Japan four years. This is Ireland’s time, right?

How Ireland can end World Cup jinx against All Blacks

Eddie Jones expected to quit Australia and ‘return to Japan’ after World Cup

14:50 , Jack Rathborn

Eddie Jones is set to seal a return to Japan, a report has claimed, as speculation intensifies over the Wallabies coach’s future.

The veteran coach returned to Australia at the start of 2023 but has endured a difficult start to his second stint in charge, culminating in a first-ever pool stage exit from a men’s Rugby World Cup.

A young Wallabies squad were beaten by Fiji and Wales in Pool D, with the Pacific Islanders’ losing bonus point against Portugal on Sunday sufficient to seal an early departure for Jones’s side.

The squad was unsettled by a report in the Sydney Morning Herald alleging that Jones had held a secret meeting with the Japanese Rugby Football Union (JRFU) just a fortnight before the tournament began.

Japan coach Jamie Joseph has left his role, leaving a vacancy in a position Jones previously filled between 2012 and the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Eddie Jones expected to quit Australia and ‘return to Japan’ after World Cup

Rugby World Cup power rankings: Assessing the quarter-finalists

14:40 , Jack Rathborn

The Rugby World Cup has reached the quarter-final stage, with the last eight decided on a thrilling final pool stage weekend.

Ireland dashed Scotland’s dreams in Paris as Andy Farrell’s side produced another statement of tournament candidacy, while France and New Zealand took care of business to progress from Pool A.

In the bottom half of the draw, Argentina outlasted Japan to set up a quarter-final against Wales, and Portugal produced the performance of the round to stun Fiji in Toulouse for a first ever World Cup win.

The defeat did not prevent the Pacific Island side progressing, though, with a losing bonus point enough to knock Australia out of the tournament.

How do the eight remaining nations stack up in our power rankings? Here, The Independent assesses how every country is looking as we reach the knockout phase.

Rugby World Cup power rankings: Assessing the quarter-finalists

Warren Gatland hits out at critics of lopsided Rugby World Cup draw: ‘Deal with it’

14:30 , Jack Rathborn

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has hit out at critics of the lopsided Rugby World Cup draw, suggesting that nations unhappy about facing tough opposition have “just got to deal with it”.

A draw made based on rankings from almost four years before the tournament determined the pools for this year’s event in France, and has a left the four top-ranked nations in the world vying for only two semi-final spots.

Scotland, meanwhile, entered the World Cup ranked fifth in the world but are already out of the tournament after suffering a bruising loss to South Africa, before being humbled by Ireland to exit in the pool stages.

Warren Gatland hits out at critics of lopsided World Cup draw: ‘Deal with it’’

Wales star Jac Morgan hailed as a ‘hybrid’ of Sam Warburton and Justin Tipuric

14:20 , Jack Rathborn

Jac Morgan has received a ringing endorsement of his all-round quality as he prepares for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final appointment with Argentina.

Wales co-captain Morgan is expected to skipper the side, as he did for critical pool-stage victories over Fiji and Australia, against the Pumas in Marseille.

The Ospreys forward has arguably been Wales’ outstanding player of the tournament and it has earned him acclaim after displaying similar attributes to former back-row stars Sam Warburton and Justin Tipuric.

Warburton was 22 – a year younger than Morgan – when he captained Wales to the 2011 World Cup semi-finals and similarities have often been made between the two.

Wales star Jac Morgan hailed as a ‘hybrid’ of Sam Warburton and Justin Tipuric

Warren Gatland right where he wants to be as Wales take on Argentina

14:05 , Jack Rathborn

After spending so much of the first half of this year searching for a sense of direction and calm, the feeling of contentment and confidence around Wales this week has been clear.

Warren Gatland’s side are right where they want to be. It helps, of course, that the squad have spent their days leading up to a quarter-final meeting with Argentina at a beachside idyll in charming Toulon, away from the intensity of Marseille along the French south coast.

But having begun the summer looking something of a rabble, this tournament could hardly have gone much better. Wales have settled on a starting side, are playing well and boast a four-from-four record so far in France.

Warren Gatland right where he wants to be as Wales take on Argentina

Warren Gatland: It would be ‘huge achievement’ if Wales can reach semi-finals

13:50 , Jack Rathborn

Warren Gatland says it would be “a huge achievement” if Wales reach their third Rugby World Cup semi-final in the last four tournaments by beating Argentina on Saturday.

Gatland’s team face the Pumas in Marseille after dominating a pool that some thought they might not qualify from following a dismal Six Nations campaign last season.

Four successive wins and 19 points collected saw them leave sides like Fiji and Australia in their slipstream to set up the Pumas clash at Stade Velodrome.

Warren Gatland: It would be ‘huge achievement’ if Wales can reach semi-finals

Stuart Hogg: Ruthless and relentless Ireland can break the curse – they don’t fear the All Blacks any more

13:35 , Jack Rathborn

think it is absolutely tremendous that we’ve got four nations from the northern hemisphere in with a shot of the Rugby World Cup semi-finals. Everyone used to associate the World Cup with the southern hemisphere teams. They were the best of the best, and had been for generations. But international rugby is becoming more of a level playing field. The boys from the northern hemisphere are really starting to step up their game and show what they are about.

You always used to think that it was going to be New Zealand, South Africa or Australia who were going to win the World Cup. Now it is France and Ireland who are possibly the best teams in the competition.

We did learn a huge amount from the southern hemisphere and now it is about nullifying them, and getting better. The players in the northern hemisphere are making the game better to watch, and the Gallagher Premiership, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship (URC) have become tough leagues to play in. That is only going to make an international team stronger. It has made a massive difference over the past 10 years.

I remember being a kid and watching Super Rugby on Friday and Saturday mornings, waking up at the crack of dawn and absolutely loving it. Having played in the Premiership and what is now the URC, I truly believe that they are now the best team competitions.

Ruthless Ireland can break the curse – they don’t fear the All Blacks

13:20 , Jack Rathborn

When is Wales vs Argentina?

The match will kick off at 4pm BST on Saturday 14th October at Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1 from 3pm BST.

Registered viewers can also stream the match online for free on ITVX.

Warren Gatland names Wales team to face Argentina with Taulupe Faletau’s replacement confirmed

13:07 , Jack Rathborn

“We had a goal of making the quarter-finals which we have achieved,” Gatland said. “Now it’s about building on that momentum.

“It’s exciting to enter into the knock-out stages of the tournament and we are ready for the challenge of a quarter-final. All our preparation has been geared to getting to this spot and we’re very much relishing the opportunity.

“We’re expecting another tough encounter this weekend against a physical Argentina side. We haven’t had the perfect performance yet, but we have shown that we are a hard team to beat.

“There is a lot more growth in this squad – collectively and individually – and we can’t wait to get out there in Marseille on Saturday.”

1. Gareth Thomas, 2. Ryan Elias, 3. Tomas Francis; 4. Will Rowlands, 5. Adam Beard; 6. Jac Morgan (captain), 7. Tommy Reffell, 8. Aaron Wainwright; 9. Gareth Davies, 10. Dan Biggar; 11. Josh Adams, 12. Nick Tompkins, 13. George North, 14. Louis Rees-Zammit; 15. Liam Williams.

Replacements: 16. Dewi Lake, 17. Corey Domachowski, 18. Dillon Lewis, 19. Dafydd Jenkins, 20. Christ Tshiunza; 21. Tomos Williams, 22. Sam Costelow, 23. Rio Dyer.

Wales vs Argentina - LIVE

Friday 13 October 2023 16:04 , The Independent

