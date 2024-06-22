Wales sack Page - Pundits react

[Getty Images]

Wales have sacked manager Rob Page after three and a half years in charge.

Page, 49, who led his country to a first World Cup in 64 years has paid the price for Wales' failure to qualify for Euro 2024.

BBC Sport Wales' pundits have been reacting to the news.

Was it right to sack Page?

Former Wales captain Ashley Williams:

“Time will tell if it is the right decision, I think he’s been unlucky, I’m upset for him because he’s a great guy, all the players will be upset for him as well.

“He hasn’t had the results, so there were rumours around that this might happen.

“It came down to whether they were going to give him another campaign or not. Ultimately you’ve got to qualify, but maybe Wales have become a little bit of a victim of their own success.

“He did take us to the World Cup and the Euros before that and you kind of start to think getting there is a given and it isn’t.

“I don’t think anyone is surprised, no-one feels great about this situation, everyone likes Rob Page at the FAW, the players definitely do.

Maybe we have been a little bit spoilt because we started to qualify for stuff regularly and then we didn’t qualify.”

Former Wales forward Gwennan Harries:

“I think Rob Page has done a good job, you can’t say he hasn’t with what he has achieved with this squad, but obviously the expectations are so much higher now because we’ve had a taste of it.

“With the Euros, it is easier to qualify now than it used to be, there are more places available and with those added expectations and extra spaces, we expect to be there.

“We have got a talented squad. Yes we have lost our world class, elite player in Gareth Bale, but not many teams have got someone of that quality.

“I think sometimes in games under Rob there wasn’t a different plan or an ability to adapt and it has cost us, ultimately.

“I think it was the right decision in terms of how Wales have been playing. The performances haven’t been consistent enough."

Former Wales striker Robert Earnshaw:

“It’s a long time since someone has been sacked as manager of Wales, we can be proud of that, we’ve been doing pretty decently.

“I was a little bit shocked when I heard, in terms of the timing. A couple of months ago after the play-off game they backed him. So the timing does shock me.

“But I am not completely surprised. The last couple of years, the last year especially, it’s been very up and down. It’s not felt a comfortable ride.

“Robert Page has done an excellent job but it’s come with a lot of ups and downs.

“We have to choose the right manager to bring the best out of the players.

“We haven’t seen that consistently under Robert Page.

“You hope someone comes in as quick as possible so they can get used to things behind the scenes.”

Wales’ record scorer Helen Ward:

“I feel for Rob Page. We have a lot to thank him for. He oversaw some great, great moments. It’s a real shame for him.

“Wales need their fans’ backing and I am sure that has played a role. It can’t just be based on the games in June, because they were meaningless.

“The fan reaction has been really difficult to ignore.

“The issues go as far back as the World Cup, the performances weren’t good.

“There were so many moments in the last campaign where you thought his time was up.”

Former Wales striker Iwan Roberts:

“The writing has been on the wall. The only thing that surprises me is that they gave him both of the friendlies this month in all honesty.

“The writing has been on the wall since [FAW chief executive] Noel Mooney came out and said he was looking for other options to take over from Robert, before the Croatia game.

“After the Poland game, when we failed to reach the Euros, they could have done it then. I’m surprised they’ve done it after two friendlies. Why not give a new manager an opportunity to work with these players in those two friendlies?

“Now we will go into the Nations League, with a really tough first game against Turkey, with a new plan and a new voice."

Former Wales striker Ian Walsh:

“He’s done remarkably well for Wales. We treat our managers and people like that sometimes diabolically – I look a lot at social media and he gets hammered on there. That’s really disrespectful and a disgrace.

“He’s achieved what he’s achieved. No other Welsh manager has done that and if we can’t hold our head up high and be very thankful for what he’s achieved, it dumbfounds me.

“They’ve allowed him to play two friendly matches – he’s had lots of injuries and we have no massive Welsh stars in the side at the moment.

“All in all I do feel sorry for Rob but I just hope he has a very good pay-out from the Welsh FA because when you’re sacked it’s not very nice and people get on your back and I for one think the Welsh FA have been very unprofessional about it.

“It’s ridiculous timing. You could have had the time with the new manager if they’d have brought somebody in. But who’s going to come in now?”

Former Wales striker Nathan Blake:

“I thought the timing was a little odd. They decided to stick with him, so I thought he’d get at least another Nations League campaign. For me it is surprising.

“Obviously the FAW were concerned the fans had turned on the manager. You are never going to satisfy everybody.

“I understand the decision. But I think what Rob has achieved is pretty special and he should be proud of that.”

Who should succeed Page?

Iwan Roberts:

“I think there is one name at the top of the list at the minute, there is a reason Vincent Kompany hasn’t taken Craig Bellamy to Bayern Munich with him.

“He was the first person he turned to for Anderlecht and Burnley.

“I think Craig would be the ideal appointment. I think if you could get Craig with Osian Roberts working alongside him, that would be the ideal partnership.

“You’ve always been able to see his football intelligence and I’m talking about back when he was 17 or 18-years old and burst onto the scene at Norwich.

“You could just tell that the football intelligence of Craig was absolutely phenomenal.

“From what I hear he’s a fantastic coach and I think he’d be a great appointment for the Welsh FA, I really do.

“I don’t think he’s as outspoken and temperamental as he was in his playing days, I think he has calmed down a lot and I think he’d do a great job.

Ashley Williams:

“I don’t think Wales are in a transition now, it’s a new squad.

“It needs someone with maybe a bit more experience than Rob Page had.

“Someone who comes in who the fans will trust a little bit more.

“I don’t know where they go, but there are some good managers available if they want an international role.”

Gwennan Harries:

“It’s a pity to miss out on someone like Steve Cooper. We will probably hear names like Craig Bellamy and Osian Roberts, my only question would be that both of them have always been assistants, they haven’t had much experience as a main manager, that is a completely different role.

“Do the FAW break away and go out and go against what they normally do with the traditional stance of putting a Welsh manager in charge?

“Maybe now is the time to do that. It’s hard to know. The FAW won’t be able to break the bank.

Robert Earnshaw:

“I can see Craig Bellamy as Wales manager to be honest with you.

“I can see him doing it. He’s very professional and very good with young players.

“Osian Roberts as well was a coach of mine for a long time. He’s also someone who has very good experience and is a very good coach.

“Personally I’d throw in the name of Thierry Henry. He’s done the Welsh FA coaching courses, he knows Dave Adams and he understands Welsh football.

“His football brain is brilliant. He’d raise the bar, raise the level. Would he want it? I don’t know. But that’s my thought."

Helen Ward:

“I haven’t seen the names in the frame. I think part of the problem is there isn’t an obvious candidate for the role.”

Nathan Blake:

“I don’t mind who it is, I don’t mind if they aren’t from Wales, they can be from another planet as long as they have the right credentials to mould the team to play the style that fits them best.

“If they do that, we have enough quality to qualify for tournaments.”

Captain's tribute

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey wrote:

“It has been a journey we can all be proud of from the Euros to taking Wales to a World Cup for the first time since 1958.

“I personally just want to thank you for all you have done for me.

“You have been a privilege to work with, a gentleman and true family man. Myself and the team will forever be grateful for your guidance. These past few years are years we will treasure.”