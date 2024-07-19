Wales narrowly avoid humiliating defeat to Queensland Reds

Despair for Queensland Reds after coming so close to pulling off a huge upset - Getty Images/Matt Roberts

Queensland Reds 35 Wales 36

Wales win at last but by the skin of their teeth, with Kieran Hardy’s 78th-minute try saving Warren Gatland’s side from disaster against a weakened Queensland Reds side in Brisbane.

Hardy’s late score ended a winless run of nine matches dating back to Wales’ victory over Georgia on October 7 at the Rugby World Cup, and Gatland’s side had looked in control at the start of the second half after building a 31-14 lead following Nick Tompkins’ try.

But the Reds, who threatened throughout with their maul, never went away and took the lead late on with a stunning try by Mack Grealy, before being pipped at the death.

Full report to follow...

01:01 PM BST

That’s all for the updates

What a thriller. We’ll have live coverage of the Under-20 final later between England and France plus South Africa against Portugal tomorrow.

12:53 PM BST

Wales captain Gareth Davies

It was a good game of rugby to watch I’m sure, a little bit too close to call at the end for our liking. All fairness to the Reds they gave us a hell of a game. We knew all week this wasn’t going to be an easy fixture and we probably trained harder than we did before the first two Tests against Australia. We expected a tough game and that’s what they gave us. We spoke about it being a Test mentality because we knew it would be a tough game. Some new players had an opportunity today, some new combinations, little bit sticky in places especially in that first half, we gave away a few easy penalties and our discipline let us down massively. But in all fairness to the Reds they gave us a great game.

12:50 PM BST

Wales’ Dewi Lake

Look we’ve been struggling to get over the line and get that win. It’s excellent to get that tonight. The Reds played outstanding, out of their skin, driving maul a massive threat and I’m sure they’ll carry that on into the rest of their season. What a game, what an atmosphere. It’s incredible to be able to do it after a long 25 years of no touring teams playing the Reds. One thing we’ve been good at across this tour is staying in games and working hard until the last minute, and that proved to be the case again tonight. It’s tough to turn down the points, but when you have a team as dangerous attacking as the Reds, sometimes three points won’t be enough. Thank you to the fans for the support, they have stuck by us through some tough times. Hopefully this gives us great drive going into the autumn and next year. Stick with us, hopefully we have shown what we are going to bring in this tour and thank you for the support.

12:46 PM BST

Reds wing Mac Grealy

We talked at half-time and felt we were really in that, that what they were throwing we could certainly handle. It was about coming back out and we played our game. We knew if we stuck to that we would give ourselves a chance and we did, but at the end they were better in that clutch moment. It was a great atmosphere, a lot of fans turned out and it’s good to be a part of. Wales showed their class, they’re a Test side and held the ball for a long time. We certainly tried everything. A really special night, a lot of debutants. Well done to Wales, they got the job done.

12:42 PM BST

FULL-TIME: Reds 35-36 Wales

The Reds get the ball back from the restart! Great noise inside Suncorp, one last chance for the Reds. A penalty or drop goal would win it.

Now 40 metres out... but Wales force a turnover and will win it! Reffell doing what he does best and pouncing at the breakdown!

Wales win for the first time since the Rugby World Cup and a run of nine defeats is over, but a weakened Reds side scrapped and pushed them all the way.

12:39 PM BST

TRY HARDY! Reds 35-36 Wales

Wales on the 22-metre line of the Reds, Hardy under pressure but recycles. Winnett with another run making decent metres.

Wales now 10 metres out, can the Reds find another way to keep them out? Great patience from the Welsh attack, we’re up to 17 phases and they’re five out.

Tompkins going nowhere, pace now as Winnett cuts in on the angle but he’s held up near the line. Recycled and is Hardy over in the corner? He is! Wales score with 80 seconds left!

Conversion missed right by Costelow, there will be time for the restart.

12:37 PM BST

76 mins - Reds 35-31 Wales

Reds win the lineout and need to get out of their half, which O’Connor duly does. Wales back on the attack in the middle of the park, four minutes to go. Costelow takes it flat to the line and gets belted but Wales do make ground out to the left. Costelow still down.

Tompkins with a good offload, Uru can’t force a turnover. Wales now into the 22. They need a try to get ahead.

12:34 PM BST

74 mins - Reds 35-31 Wales

Defiance from Wales, digging deep and attacking all the way to a metre out from the Reds line through 15 phases. This is an impressive response.

Surely they score from here... back on the angle but the Reds pounce for a turnover! Gibbon the replacement prop gets over the ball after a Martin carry! Huge moment. Reds clear to touch.

12:30 PM BST

TRY GREALY! Reds 35-31 Wales

Couple of resets before the Reds try to run it out from deep, love the ambition.

Uru goes through! Needs support and he gets it eventually, Reds 40 metres out... Toomaga-Allen with great presence to shrug a tackler, it’s moved wide to Grealyyyyyy! What a score! What a roar in Suncorp! O’Connor converts.

Oh wow. That's unreal from the Reds. — Charlie Morgan (@CharlieFelix) July 19, 2024

12:26 PM BST

66 mins - Reds 28-31 Wales

Good maul this form Wales but somehow the Reds come through and force the turnover! That’s a mega play, proper defiance from Bryant to force the error and the Reds have a scrum.

12:25 PM BST

66 mins - Reds 28-31 Wales

No maul from Wales this time, the forwards crashing up. Martin absolutely clattered but went past the horizontal, the second one of those in this half, so it’s an advantage played. Davies looping round, Tompkins to Martin to Costelow to Winnett with some sharp hands before Dyer tries a strange chip which does nothing.

Back for the penalty, points, or corner? Corner.

12:23 PM BST

63 mins - Reds 28-31 Wales

Soft penalty from the Reds, obstruction at the kickoff, and so Wales kick to the corner...

Tompkins out the back to Costelow, now Winnett on the angle with Grace outside but that’s stopped and turned over. Wales had an advantage though, killed at the ruck, so Costelow chips that into the corner.

12:20 PM BST

TRY GREALY! Reds 28-31 Wales

Reds not letting Wales have an easy ride here, still scrapping and they have the penalty advantage. Flat ball from O’Connor to Ryan, back inside to Grealy who goes over! That was really nice. O’Connor looping around create the mismatch. No TMO check for the flat pass.

O’Connor converts. Game on!

12:17 PM BST

60 mins - Reds 21-31 Wales

Good break from Campbell gets the Reds into position - will Wales begin to tire at the end of this long season?

Cracking interception from Grace stops an attack as the Reds tried to go wide, with Costelow hacking a clearance into touch to the 22-metre line. Wales under pressure.

12:16 PM BST

58 mins - Reds 21-31 Wales

Bit of a howler there from Dyer, letting an O’Connor kick bounce before Costelow tries to keep it in and goes into touch. Reds lineout therefore on Wales’ 22.

12:15 PM BST

56 mins - Reds 21-31 Wales

Reds building well in the last few minutes, but Uru knocks on in the tackle. Moved wide by Wales to Grace, little chip ahead but the Reds clean that up easily.

12:13 PM BST

Statement from Sky on the earlier lack of coverage

As a result of a major third-party outage that has impacted services and systems around the world, we are seeing disruption to our usual broadcasting. We are working to restore services as quickly as possible, and the majority of Sky Sports channels are running live output as scheduled. However, Queensland Reds v Wales scheduled on Sky Action was affected earlier. We apologise to those wishing to watch the game from the start for any inconvenience caused. We’re working hard to maintain live Sky Sports coverage today.

12:11 PM BST

TRY ASIATA! Reds 21-31 Wales

Reds look to the maul, good shift to the left and Asiata stopped a metre short dives low and gets the ball on the line for his hat-trick!

Maul defence practice high on Wales’ to-do list then ahead of the autumn. O’Connor converts.

12:09 PM BST

52 mins - Reds 14-31 Wales

Brial the Reds No 8 is a big man, crashing up. Reds about 10 metres out but Wales holding defensively.

O’Connor trying to find space but not a lot there so far. Campbell hit hard by James and Martin... in fact he was tipped over the horizontal, so it’s a Reds penalty. O’Connor back to the corner.

12:07 PM BST

50 mins - Reds 14-31 Wales

Martin held up after claiming the restart and it’s an attacking scrum for the Reds, middle of the field, 30 or so metres out.

Reds attack stops when Davies as he does so often springs out for an interception, but then the Reds win a turnover penalty on the deck. Reds kick to touch through O’Connor.

12:03 PM BST

TRY TOMPKINS! Reds 14-31 Wales

Maul does well initially, James coming back on the angle with a good run. Space on the left and Tompkins splits two tacklers to score! That’s the fifth for Wales.

12:02 PM BST

46 mins - Reds 14-24 Wales

Wales in possession near halfway. Long train sets up a box kick... no, back to Costelow who spots the space in behind and threads an excellent 50:22 into touch. That was a good tactic.

Attacking lineout now from 15 metres out. Tshiunza can’t continue, replaced by Leicester’s Reffell.

12:00 PM BST

44 mins - Reds 14-24 Wales

Not just a turnover, a penalty. Tshiunza getting some treatment but he’s good to continue, as Costelow finds the corner.

From the lineout Costelow tries a chip over the top looking for Tompkins but Grealy does well to get back there and call a mark before kicking clear.

11:58 AM BST

42 mins - Reds 14-24 Wales

Reds not getting far so O’Connor kicks high, won easily by Davies with no real pressure. Tompkins thought he was hit high but that’s on the shoulder. Davies kicks high, won by the Reds. Nice pick-up by Uru but Wales rally, defence looking strong and forcing a counter-ruck and a turnover.

11:55 AM BST

Second half underway

Looks like a good crowd at Suncorp.

No signs of any changes from Wales as they come back out. It’s not the strongest Reds side but a win would mean a lot.

Won by Martin, Davies clears with a box kick.

11:52 AM BST

Would show you some highlights

But I can’t actually see any clips out there. All a bit of a mess.

As for the game itself, Wales will be furious if they don’t go on to win from here.

Mackenzie Martin of Wales on the charge in Brisbane - GETTY IMAGES

11:41 AM BST

HALF-TIME: Reds 14-24 Wales

Good half (once you saw it). Wales with plenty of threat out wide and have defended well, their main weakness so far has been defending the Reds maul and discipline close to their line.

Is a first win since the Rugby World Cup about to happen?

11:40 AM BST

TRY TSHIUNZA! Reds 14-24 Wales

Thrown to Jenkins, shifts to the right and Tshiunza flies over. Good work by Screech to create the momentum. Wales in control heading into half-time as Costelow pushes the conversion wide to the right.

11:38 AM BST

37 mins - Reds 14-19 Wales

Intensity has gone out of the game a bit as the half has worn on. Wales get a scrum penalty, Toomaga-Allen called out for his angle into that collapse. Wales kick to the corner...

11:37 AM BST

Understand the game is now back on Sky

I say understand, I can see it with my own eyes. We’re investigating what happened and have requested a comment from Sky Sports.

11:36 AM BST

35 mins - Reds 14-19 Wales

Lloyd’s stint in the bin nearly over as Wales box kick out of their half, well won by Campbell the Reds captain. Another good run by Campbell but can’t free the arms for the offload. Kicked away wastefully though by Werchon the scrum-half, out on the full.

11:33 AM BST

32 mins - Reds 14-19 Wales

Good continuity from the Reds, moving the ball to each wing, but Wales hold firm defensively and force a knock-on. That was good graft from the Welsh defence, going well in terms of line speed and positioning.

11:31 AM BST

30 mins - Reds 14-19 Wales

Wales with a lineout, with scrum-half Davies filling in at hooker with Lloyd in the bin and throwing long to the tail, but it’s not straight.

Penalty Reds! Toomaga-Allen, the old veteran, having a good time there against Mathias. Touch found about 30 metres from Wales’ line.

11:28 AM BST

TRY ASIATA! Reds 14-19 Wales

Here comes the maul again with Asiata at the tail... and the Reds are over! The maul’s worked well for Wales on this tour and now they’re getting a taste of their own medicine. A second try for the Reds hooker. Converted by O’Connor.

11:26 AM BST

27 mins - Reds 7-19 Wales

Reds still coming at Wales following the dropout, playing with an advantage. Ball not coming back from a ruck one metre out so we’re back for the penalty... and it’s also a yellow card for Wales hooker Evan Lloyd, too many offsides by the defence.

Reds go to the corner...

11:23 AM BST

24 mins - Reds 7-19 Wales

Game is wide open right now as O’Connor looks to have scored... or has he? The TMO wants a closer look. Was given on the field. Nope, he lost control so that’s a goal-line dropout for Wales.

11:19 AM BST

TRY DYER! Reds 7-19 Wales

Wales full of confidence now, the speed out wide of Grace and Dyer a constant threat. Martin breaks well down the touchline and they’re behind the Reds defence.

Cross-field kick from Costelow finds Dyer who scores in the corner! Well-worked attack, sucking in that Reds defence and the kick from Costelow was right on the money. Good conversion too.

11:16 AM BST

TRY GRACE! Reds 7-12 Wales

More possession for the Reds around halfway but that’s sharp breakdown work by Wales, winning a penalty which is put into touch on the Reds’ 22.

Wales with the maul, then James crashing up. O’Connor with a good tackle. Too slow for Wales, breakdowns too messy, well over 10 phases.

Then they work the ball left, Dyer off his wing as the extra man puts Grace into space down the touchline and he finishes in the corner! Too much speed, quick hands from about four players made the space.

After 88 tries in 141 appearances for St Helens in rugby league, now Grace has his first for Wales. Well converted by Costelow.

11:13 AM BST

TRY ASIATA! Reds 7-5 Wales

The maul goes well, a shift to the left and Wales despite a late stop near the line can’t keep it out. Asiata the hooker finishes it off. Converted - the hosts lead.

11:10 AM BST

14 mins - Reds 0-5 Wales

Plumtree threatening for a turnover after Wales go wide but that’s a penalty. Gareth Davies the Wales captain having a chat from the referee about the number of offences. Reds with a penalty five metres out and O’Connor chips it into the corner...

11:09 AM BST

12 mins - Reds 0-5 Wales

Reds on the attack with a lineout in Wales’ 22, the visitors still with the lead. They go for the maul but Wales have jumped across so that’s a penalty.

11:03 AM BST

TRY GRIFFIN! Reds 0-5 Wales

Apparently, and it’s for the Bath prop who had an excellent defensive outing in the first Test.

Telegraph Sport have contacted Sky Sports for a comment on the lack of broadcast, presumably due to the global IT outages affecting many services today.

10:56 AM BST

Right, flying blind here, so updates as they come in

The game has kicked off!

10:53 AM BST

No coverage yet on Sky...

...have they forgotten it’s happening?

10:46 AM BST

Ten minutes to go

Wales don’t stand a chance against this.

A moment for Louis' hair 💆‍♂️



One hour until kick-off pic.twitter.com/ey4R5p8dCN — Queensland Reds (@Reds_Rugby) July 19, 2024

10:34 AM BST

Big team change - Wales lose their captain

Cory Hill was a surprise appointment to lead the side - now he’s pulled out, per the BBC’s Lauren Jenkins.

Confirmed changes for Wales: Cory Hill withdraws. Gareth Davies captains. Daf Jenkins comes into the second row with Dewi Lake covering the back row from the bench. Lake did start at 7 vs USAP this season when Ospreys had injuries. — Lauren Jenkins (@laurenemmaj) July 19, 2024

Hill apologised this week for a 2021 incident where he was part of a group of individuals that damaged a woman’s house. He was not charged by police.

Now he’s pulled out of the game for personal reasons minutes before kick-off, which is staggering.

Here was how he responded earlier this week:

That incident happened three years ago. Do I regret it? Yes, of course I do. I made a mistake and I am sorry. There is always going to be negative reaction to mistakes someone has made in the past. I have been honest and open here. The issue was dealt with by the club and authorities three years ago. It was a mistake. I hold my hand up and I am sorry for what happened.

10:24 AM BST

Background on the Reds

Now coached by Les Kiss, previously with London Irish, with ex-Irish coaches Jonathan Fisher and Brad Davis also on the Reds’ staff.

James O’Connor, now 34, will be a familiar name for UK readers, as will prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen following his long spell with Wasps.

No Wallabies of course, they’re preparing to face Georgia this weekend, meaning the Reds are without nine players including Fraser McReight, Tate McDermott, Hunter Paisami and Filipo Daugunu.

In Super Rugby Pacific this year the Reds had a strong season, finishing fifth after eight wins from 14 games before losing to the Chiefs in the quarter-finals.

Reds: 15 Jock Campbell (captain); 14 Floyd Aubrey, 13 Tim Ryan, 12 Dre Pakeho, 11 Mac Grealy; 10 James O’Connor, 9 Louis Werchon; 1 Sef Fa’agase, 2 Richie Asiata, 3 Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 4 Connor Vest, 5 Ryan Smith, 6 Seru Uru, 7 John Bryant, 8 Joe Brial,



Replacements: 16 George Blake, 17 Matt Gibbon, 18 Massimo De Lutiis, 19 Josh Canham, 20 Connor Anderson, 21 Will Cartwright, 22 Mason Gordon, 23 Lachie Anderson.

10:05 AM BST

Highlights from the second Test (and some notes)

Few thoughts:

- Defensively, Wales must have been furious with how Australia escaped to set up the opening try

- When was the last time you saw such a disastrous outcome to a dropped kick? Poor Cam Winnett

- If there’s one thing Wales can do, it’s maul

- More of the same needed from Wales’ attack, the build-up to the Liam Williams try was sharp

- Scrum against Taniela Tupou in both Tests didn’t have a nice time

09:58 AM BST

Reminder of the Wales team

15. Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby, 7 caps)

14. Rio Dyer (Dragons, 22 caps)

13. Nick Tompkins (Saracens, 38 caps)

12. Eddie James (Scarlets, 1 cap)

11. Regan Grace (Bath, uncapped)

10. Sam Costelow (Scarlets, 15 caps)

9. Gareth Davies (vice-captain, Scarlets – 77 caps)

1. Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets, 4 caps)

2. Evan Lloyd (Cardiff Rugby, 5 caps)

3. Archie Griffin (Bath, 3 caps)

4. Matthew Screech (Dragons, 2 caps)

5. Cory Hill (captain, Secom Rugguts – 34 caps)

6. Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps)

7. Taine Plumtree (Scarlets – 5 caps)

8. Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff Rugby, 4 caps)

Replacements

16. Efan Daniel (Cardiff Rugby, uncapped)

17. Corey Domachowski (Cardiff Rugby, 10 caps)

18. Harri O’Connor (Scarlets, 4 caps)

19. Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs, 19 caps)

20. Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers, 20 caps)

21. Kieran Hardy (Ospreys, 23 caps)

22. Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby, 4 caps)

23. Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby, 14 caps)

09:56 AM BST

Welcome

Morning all, the final game of Wales’ summer tour of Australia is coming up from Brisbane. Two losses to the Wallabies so far but there have been some promising performances in those two losses, particularly by the captain Dewi Lake, with the maul functioning well and also some long overdue signs that Wales are starting to get their attack right.

However, two defeats and still two defeats, and Wales have now lost nine matches in a row going back to the Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat to Argentina last year, following that grim Six Nations campaign.

This tour has always felt like a depth-building exercise, a chance to get a closer look at who can cut the mustard at this level, which is why you have former rugby league wing Regan Grace making his first ever appearance in a competitive game of rugby union for Wales this morning on the wing. Apparently he has been making people look silly in training. A dose of that this morning in Brisbane would certainly help lift the mood.

Warren Gatland said this week: “We said that we want the players that have come out here on tour to have an involvement whether that is starting or in the 23. That was always the plan. Unfortunately a few players miss out due to injury, but this game against the Queensland Reds gives a number of others an opportunity to go out and put in a performance.

“I’ve been pleased with the growth we’ve seen in the squad over the last three or four weeks and that growth will continue.

“We’re expecting a good challenge from the Reds on Friday and know they will be up for this fixture. I’m looking to see us stay in the moment and keep scanning for opportunities as well as being alert to threats. Little efforts will make the difference.”