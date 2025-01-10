Wagner, Magic take on the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks (19-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (22-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -4.5; over/under is 210

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Orlando in Eastern Conference action Friday.

The Magic are 18-10 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando averages 104.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Bucks are 16-14 against conference opponents. Milwaukee is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.0 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

The Magic average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer makes per game than the Bucks give up (13.8). The Bucks average 9.8 more points per game (113.0) than the Magic allow their opponents to score (103.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Suggs is shooting 41.0% and averaging 16.4 points for the Magic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Bucks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 99.0 points, 40.4 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.1 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 112.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Gary Harris: day to day (hamstring), Paolo Banchero: day to day (oblique), Jalen Suggs: day to day (back), Franz Wagner: out (oblique), Moritz Wagner: out for season (knee).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle), Damian Lillard: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press