Vote for the Treasure Valley softball player of the week (April 29 to May 5)

Megan Meracle, Borah: Threw a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 11 in a 10-0 win vs. Centennial. She finished the week 3-0 with 40 strikeouts in 19 innings, holding opponents to three runs on four hits.

Kaitlyn Van Winkle, Mountain View: Went 4-for-6 with a home run and two RBIs in two games. Her sixth-inning home run gave the Mavericks a two-run lead in a 9-6 win over Centennial in the 5A District Three Tournament play-in round.

Airah Whipkey, Rocky Mountain: Hit three home runs in an 8-6 win over Nampa in the play-in round of the 5A District Three Tournament, including a two-run, walk-off home run in the eighth inning.

Lauren Fettic, Bishop Kelly: Went 5-for-9 with three home runs and seven RBIs in three wins for the Knights. She also pitched a five-inning complete game, holding Vallivue to one run on six hits and striking out seven.

Evonny Gonzales, Vallivue: Finished the week 6-for-10 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs in three games.

Olivia Asumendi, Homedale: Went 2-for-4 with two home runs, including a grand slam, and six RBIs in a 24-1 win over Parma.

Ellie Shirts, Weiser: Went 4-for-7 with two home runs and eight RBIs in wins over Payette and Columbia.

Karlie Barnum, Cole Valley Christian: Threw a seven-inning, two-hit shutout and struck out 19 in a 5-0 win at Nampa Christian.

Peyton Shook, Nampa Christian: Struck out 17 in eight innings while holding New Plymouth to one unearned run on one hit in a 2-1 victory.

Connie Knight, Greenleaf: Went 8-for-10 with two doubles, a home run and 15 RBIs in three games.

