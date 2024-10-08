Vote for the Treasure Valley football player of the week (Week 6)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman football player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Thursday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

Keijen Shearer, Borah: Turned four offensive touches into four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) in a 35-7 victory at Kuna.

Isaiah Reed, Rocky Mountain: Racked up eight tackles, including a tackle-for-loss, in a 31-7 win over Meridian.

Jake Perez, Middleton: Turned 20 carries into 275 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-14 victory against Timberline.

Jack Giannini, Eagle: Posted eight tackles, one tackle-for-loss, half a sack and a pass deflection to lead the Mustangs’ defense in a 7-5 win vs. Owyhee.

Brayden Dudley, Capital: Went 14-for-22 for 202 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles to their first win of the season, a 41-14 victory over Centennial.

Lincoln Thayn, Emmett: Ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in a 35-14 win against Columbia. He also caught two passes for 10 yards and another score.

Parker Allumbaugh, Bishop Kelly: Returned a punt 76 yards for a score and ran for a 7-yard touchdown in a 24-0 win at Skyview.

Onix Carson, Vallivue: Ran for 247 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in a 44-7 rout of rival Ridgevue.

Coye Coffman, Fruitland: Caught eight passes for 57 yards and a touchdown, and returned a punt 82 yards for another score in a 41-7 win against Payette.

Matthew Nevarez, Nampa Christian: Only needed 11 carries to put up 142 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 83-0 blowout of Parma.