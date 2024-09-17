Vote for the Treasure Valley football player of the week (Week 3)

Ryan Brekke, Owyhee: Hauled in 10 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown in a 35-19 upset win against Meridian.

Kade Benedick, Rocky Mountain: Turned three catches into 140 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Grizzlies to a 61-7 win at Mountain View.

Mason Pollard, Kuna: Intercepted two passes, made seven tackles and added a tackle-for-loss in a 21-10 win against Middleton.

Trevor Schoolfield, Boise: Completed 23-of-31 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-19 win against Timberline.

Austin Ramsey, Eagle: Went 14-for-21 for 273 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers in a 68-0 win vs. Centennial.

Kenyon Carter, Emmett: Ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, and caught two passes for 101 yards and another score in a 49-13 win vs. Ridgevue.

Dom Almaraz, Nampa: Went 24-for-33 for 281 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 41-13 victory at Columbia.

Xavier Uranga, Homedale: Completed 12-of-19 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-21 win at Kimberly.

Kolin Cook, Wesier: Went 8-for-10 for 301 yards and four TDs in a 61-22 win vs. Melba.

Darien Pecunia, Payette: Ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns, and threw for 80 yards and two more scores in a 30-6 win against Nyssa, Oregon.

Hayes Pratt, Salmon River: Made five catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-6 win over Lewis County. He also made six tackles, four tackles-for-loss and broke up four passes on defense.

Ronaldo Gomez, Rimrock: Racked up 287 yards of offense and four touchdowns, and made 16 tackles on defense in a 40-22 win against Horseshoe Bend.

