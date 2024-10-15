Vote for the Treasure Valley football player of the week (Week 7)

Vote for your favorite Idaho athletes of the week.

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman football player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Thursday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Valentin Gomez-Ricks, Mountain View: Ran for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in a 28-25 win over Borah.

Kole Frogley, Owyhee: Went 20-for-27 for 360 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-28 victory against Boise.

Hudson Lewis, Timberline: Caught five passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-10 victory vs. Centennial. He also returned two punts for 78 yards.

Austin Rovig, Rocky Mountain: Went 18-for-28 for 365 yards and five touchdowns before taking a seat midway through the third quarter in a 46-17 win vs. Middleton.

Zeke Martinez, Meridian: Completed 19-of-25 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 46 yards and two more scores in a 56-21 win against Capital.

Austin Ramsey, Eagle: Finished 19-for-29 for 251 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-16 win over Kuna.

Mason Krahn, Skyview: Ran for 169 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Hawks to their first win of the season, a 49-7 rout of Columbia.

Luke Henry, Homedale: Totaled 72 yards on 14 offensive touches, scoring two touchdowns to lead the Trojans’ rally and adding the do-or-die two-point conversion in a 29-28 win vs. No. 1 Fruitland.

Ronaldo Gomez, Rimrock: Posted 375 total yards and six touchdowns in a 53-12 win vs. Idaho City. He ran for 304 yards and five TDs on 11 carries, and he went 6-for-8 for 71 yards and another TD through the air. He also made 12 tackles and added a sack on defense.

Benny Guevara, Notus: Finished with 461 total yards and eight touchdowns in a 76-36 win vs. Centennial Baptist. He threw for 288 yards and seven touchdowns, ran for 173 yards and another score, and grabbed an interception on defense.