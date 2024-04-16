Vote for Midlands high school girls spring sports Athlete of the Week: April 15

It’s time to vote for The State’s girls spring sports Athlete of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played April 8-13 .

Voting ends Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page.

Coaches can nominate a player each week by emailing Lou Bezjak at lbezjak@thestate.com by 1 p.m. on Mondays.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Girls Athlete of Week Nominees

Addie Bittner, North Central softball: Junior shortstop was 6-for-7 with two home runs and two doubles last week.

Jules Brown, Chapin lacrosse: Senior had eight goals and six assists in a pair of Chapin wins last week.

Victoria Coleman, Airport soccer: Sophomore had six goals and seven assists in two matches last week.

Andee Dircks, Chapin softball: Senior and Michigan signee went 9-for-11 with four homers and 13 in Eagles’ three games last week.

Blaire Gillcrese, River Bluff softball: Sophomore third baseman was 5-for-8 with a homer and four RBI last week.

Avery Ingram, Airport softball: Eagles catcher went 6-for-12 with a homer and four RBI. Ingram also went over the 100-hit plateau for her career on Friday.

Lauren Jackson, Lugoff-Elgin soccer: Senior midfielder had six goals and two assists last week.

Maddox Long, Gray Collegiate softball: Long went 4-for-7 with a homer and five RBI in two games last week. Long also picked up the win against Dutch Fork, allowing one hit and striking out 10 in an 11-0 victory.

Carley Melton, Gilbert softball: Sophomore catcher hit .500 with two doubles, four RBI and also caught a pair of no-hitters last week.

Kinlee Mozley, Gilbert soccer: Senior had eight goals and an assist in three matches this week. Mozley also became the school’s all-time leading goal scorer and has 129 career goals.

Mia Robinson, Camden soccer: Senior had seven goals and two assists in the Bulldogs’ two matches last week.

Share a BeOp page with this creative Display creative in a fullscreen mode https://engage.beop.io/606dc51f67fe5e4f5b69bedf/661b44644910a30d7d7bc059?expand