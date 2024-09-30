Vote for The Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (10.04.24)

Below are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

The poll closes Friday.

You may vote as often as you like.

Note: Poll results may not always be shown.

What happened under the Friday night lights? Get exclusive insights into Charlotte and North Carolina high school sports with our free Talking Preps newsletter. Every week on Thursday. Sign-up here.

This week’s nominees

Cate Brinley, Providence Day field hockey: The Chargers’ junior midfielder helped Providence Day (8-5) to a 1-0 win over Charlotte Latin, Sept. 24, and 4-1 victory at Durham Academy Sept. 28.

Bryce Cooke, Parkwood cross-country: The Wolfpack sophomore won the Rocky River conference meet in 18 minutes, 28 seconds at Cane Creek Park Sept. 24.

Cooke, who was 10 seconds faster than the field, helped the Parkwood boys’ cross country team to victory at the same meet.

Dylan Cox, Hough soccer: The Huskies’ junior forward had two goals in an 8-0 win over West Mecklenburg Sept. 23.

Cox also had two goals and two assists in a 9-0 victory at West Charlotte Sept. 25.

Cox has nine goals and six assists for Hough (5-6-3) this season.

Antwan Gomez, West Iredell soccer: The Warriors’ senior midfielder scored two goals, including the game-winner in a 3-2 victory over North Lincoln Sept. 25.

West Iredell (4-9) also lost 2-0 to Hickory Sept. 23.

Gomez has four goals and four assists for West Iredell this season.

Nikki Hoffman, Cuthbertson volleyball: The Cavaliers’ senior setter had 24 assists and five digs to lead Cuthbertson to a 3-2 win over Sun Valley Sept. 24.

Hoffman has 236 assists, 93 digs, 19 aces and 14 kills for Cuthbertson (14-4) this season.

Ryan Kauffman, Palisades soccer: The Pumas’ senior had two goals and one assist to lead Palisades to a 4-3 win over South Mecklenburg Sept. 24.

Kauffman has seven goals and three assists for Palisades (8-3) this season.

Brooke McCall, Charlotte Country Day volleyball: The Buccaneers’ senior outside hitter had 12 kills, three digs, one ace and one block assist in a 3-0 win over Covenant Day Sept. 24.

McCall also had 11 kills, 18 digs, two aces and two block assists in a 3-1 loss to Cannon School Sept. 26.

McCall, a Florida Atlantic University commit, has 119 kills, 106 digs and eight aces for Charlotte Country Day (14-2) this season.

John O’Leary, Jay M. Robinson cross-country: The Bulldogs’ senior ran a personal-best 17:10.69 to finish as runner-up at the Cabarrus County Championships at Frank Liske Park in Concord Sept. 25.

O’Leary helped the Jay M. Robinson boys’ cross country team to a fifth-place finish at the same meet.

Jackson Robateau, SouthLake Christian soccer: The Eagles’ junior scored both goals in a 2-2 tie with Liberty Prep Christian Sept. 24.

Robateau scored one of his goals from midfield when he noticed the goalkeeper was out of position.

Robateau has six goals and two assists for SouthLake Christian (3-7-1) this season.

Parker Rubinacci, Charlotte Latin soccer: The Hawks’ senior scored four goals in three games last week.

Rubinacci had both goals in a 3-2 loss to Providence Day Sept. 24.

Rubinacci followed that with one goal in 2-1 victory at Charlotte Christia, Sept. 26.

He finished off the week with the lone goal in a 2-1 loss to Salesianum (DE) Sept. 28.

Rubinacci, a Emory University commit, has 27 goals and three assists for Charlotte Latin (13-4) this season.

Elizabeth Rudisill, Myers Park golf: The Mustangs’ senior shot a 5-under-par 31 over nine holes, with five birdies, as Myers Park lost by five shots to Charlotte Catholic at Providence Country Club Sept. 24.

Rudisill is ranked No. 1 in the state among girls’ juniors according to the Tar Heel Youth Golf Association (TYGA). She is a Vanderbilt University commit.

Lia Skufca, Myers Park volleyball: The Mustangs’ senior setter had a season-high 39 assists, 11 digs, three aces, two kills and two blocks in a 3-1 win over Palisades Sept. 24.

The next day, Skufca had 26 assists, 12 digs, five aces and two kills in a 3-0 win over Porter Ridge.

Skufca has 371 assists, 113 digs, 40 aces and 30 kills for Myers Park (12-6) this season.

Eva Tiwari, Ballantyne Ridge girls’ tennis: The Wolves’ sophomore won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and 8-1 in doubles to lead Ballantyne Ridge to an 8-1 victory over Palisades Sept. 25.

Tiwari also won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles and lost 8-4 in doubles in a 6-3 win at Berry Sept. 24.

Tiwari started the week with a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles and a 9-7 loss in doubles in a 7-2 loss to Ardrey Kell Sept. 23.

Tiwari is 10-4 at No. 1 singles and 3-7 at No. 1 doubles for Ballantyne Ridge (8-8) this season.

Seehe Veera, Lake Norman Charter girls’ golf: The Knights’ freshman earned co-medalist honors for the second time in the last two South Piedmont 3A conference (SPC) matches, shooting a 4-over-par 40, along with teammate Caitlyn Frish to lead Lake Norman Charter to its first league victory this season at Rocky River Golf Club Sept. 23.

Lake Norman Charter won the Sept. 23 match by 15 shots over runner-up East Rowan.

Caroline Wells, Covenant Day girls’ golf: The Lions’ junior made a 50-foot putt on the final hole to give Covenant Day a one-shot victory in a tri-meet with Carmel Christian and Legion Collegiate at Raintree Country Club Sept. 24.

Wells has played No. 3 in the Covenant Day girls’ golf team lineup this season.

Kaleb Wilson, Cox Mill cross-country: The Chargers’ junior ran a 17:07.13 to win the Cabarrus County Championships at Frank Liske Park in Concord Sept. 25.

Wilson helped the Cox Mill boys’ cross country team to a fourth-place finish at the same meet.

** Information published today includes statistics through September 28.

If you want to nominate an athlete: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

How to vote

To vote in the poll, you must type “yes” into the box below BEFORE the poll will show. After you type yes and hit return, the poll will appear. To vote again, simply refresh the page. You may vote as often as you like.

If you cannot see the box on mobile, click here.