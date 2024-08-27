Vote for The Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (8-30-2024)

Below are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

The poll closes Friday.

You may vote as often as you like.

Note: Poll results may not always be shown.

This week’s nominees

Sarah Abbas, Marvin Ridge field hockey: The Mavericks’ junior goalkeeper had 17 saves to lead Marvin Ridge to a 3-0 win at Charlotte Latin Aug. 22.

Abbas also had two saves in a 6-0 shutout of Cuthbertson Aug. 20.

Abbas is perfect 35 of 35 in save opportunities for Marvin Ridge (4-0) this season.

Nicole Alfers, Christ the King cross-country: The Crusaders’ senior ran 18 minutes, 29.45 seconds to finish as runner-up at the Carolinas’ Kickoff at Metrolina Christian Aug. 24.

Alfers’ run also helped the Christ the King girls’ cross country team to a program-best runner-up finish at the same event.

McKenzie Ashcraft, Bradford Prep girls’ cross-country: The Bears’ sophomore ran a personal-best 13:56 to win the race at the Mallard Creek Cross Country 2-mile preview Aug. 19.

Ashcraft’s run also helped her lead the Bradford Prep girls’ cross country to a 29-point victory.

Ashcraft’s time was 1:01 faster than her run at the same race a year ago.

Linden Balter, Charlotte Country Day volleyball: The Buccaneers’ senior setter had 38 assists, five digs and two aces to lead Charlotte Country Day to a 3-1 win over Wesleyan Christian Aug. 20.

Balter also had 24 assists, two digs, one ace and one block in a 3-0 sweep of Ambassador Christian Aug. 22.

Balter has 100 assists, 10 digs and eight aces for Charlotte Country Day (4-0) this season.

Anne Bradley Bing, Gaston Day volleyball: The Spartans’ senior had 41 kills, 35 digs, two assists and one block in a 3-1 win over Hickory Christian Aug. 23.

Bing also had 25 kills, 20 digs and five aces in a 3-0 win at Caldwell Academy Aug. 20.

Bing, a University of South Carolina commit, has 163 kills and 151 digs for Gaston Day (3-5) this season.

Olivia Crowe, Myers Park field hockey: The Mustangs’ senior forward had one goal and two assists in Myers Park’s season-opening 6-0 win over Providence Day Aug. 20.

Crowe had 11 goals and eight assists as a junior last season.

Ryan Ladimir, Porter Ridge soccer: The Pirates’ junior forward scored a goal to help Porter Ridge to a 2-1 win over West Cabarrus Aug. 21.

The next night, Ladimir scored two goals in a 3-1 victory at Richmond Senior.

Ladimir, who has scored in every game this season, has six for Porter Ridge (4-1) this season.

Cristian Lopez, Sugar Creek Charter soccer: The Wildcats’ sophomore midfielder scored three goals and had two assists to lead Sugar Creek Charter to an 8-0 at Fletcher Academy Aug. 20.

Payton Popp, Mooresville soccer: The Blue Devils’ junior forward had eight goals in three wins.

Popp started with three goals in a 4-1 win over Bandys Aug. 19.

The next day, Popp scored two in a 3-2 victory at Hough.

Popp finished off the week with three more in a 6-0 win over Sun Valley.

Mooresville is 4-2 this season.

David Rivlin, Marvin Ridge cross-country: The Mavericks’ senior ran a 15:42.39 to finish as runner-up by .01 at the Providence Cross Country Invitational Aug. 24.

Rivlin’s efforts also helped the Marvin Ridge cross country team to victory by 31 points at the same event.

Baker Runge, Covenant Day soccer: The Lions’ junior had three assists to lead Covenant Day to a 3-2 win over Providence Aug. 22.

Kong Vue, Legion Collegiate soccer: The Lancers’ senior forward scored two goals to help Legion Collegiate to a 6-0 win over Harding Aug. 19.

Vue followed that up with one more goal in a 2-0 victory at Providence Day.

Legion Collegiate is 2-1-1 overall this season.

Aleksandra Wallace, Providence girls’ tennis: The Panthers’ senior was a combined 6-0 at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles this week as Providence went 3-0, beating Butler, Charlotte Catholic and South Mecklenburg.

Wallace won her singles’ match, 6-0, 6-0, and then won 8-0 in doubles with teammate, freshman Natalya Wallace, in a 9-0 victory at South Mecklenburg Aug. 19.

The next day, Wallace wont 5-7, 7-5, 1-0 in singles’ and 8-4 in doubles to help Providence beat Charlotte Catholic 7-2.

Wallace closed out the week with another 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles and an 8-0 victory in doubles in a 9-0 triumph at Butler Aug. 22.

Wallace is a perfect 4-0 at No. 1 singles, and 4-0 at No. 2 doubles for Providence (3-1) this season.

Carolina Winters, Charlotte Catholic field hockey: The Cougars’ junior scored both goals, including the game-winner in a 2-1 double overtime win oat Charlotte Latin Aug. 19.

Winters also had a goal and an assist in a 10-0 victory at Weddington Aug. 21.

Charlotte Catholic is 4-0 this season.

Brian Zuniga, South Iredell soccer: The Vikings’ senior forward scored two goals in a 4-2 win over Statesville Aug. 19.

Zuniga also had a goal in a 9-0 victory over West Charlotte Aug. 21.

** Information published today includes statistics through August 24.

If you want to nominate an athlete: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.