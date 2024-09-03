Vote for The Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (09.06.24)

Below are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

The poll closes Friday.

You may vote as often as you like.

Note: Poll results may not always be shown.

This week’s nominees

Hannah Andrychowski, Northwestern girls’ swimming: The Trojans’ sophomore earned three state-meet qualifying consideration times — finishing second in the 100 butterfly in 1 minute, 6.93 seconds and the 400 freestyle relay, while also taking fifth in the 200 individual medley in a five-team meet with Indian Land, Nation Ford, South Pointe and York at Rock Hill Aquatic Center Aug. 27.

Andrychowski was also a part of the 200 medley relay that finished third and helped the Northwestern girls’ swimming team to a third-place finish at the same meet.

Gayatri Arora, Charlotte Country Day girls’ golf: The Buccaneers’ seventh-grader shot a 2-under-par 72 to finish fifth — (out of 60 golfers — at the Forsyth Country Day Invitational at Tanglewood Championship Course Aug. 29.

Taylor Barto, Covenant Day field hockey: The Lions’ eighth-grade midfielder scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over South Mecklenburg Aug. 29.

Barto also had one goal and one assist in a 5-2 loss to Charlotte Latin, Aug. 27.

Covenant Day is 1-1 this season.

Nathan Bird, Providence soccer: The Panthers’ senior forward had the game-winning goal in a 2-0 win at Weddington Aug. 26.

Three nights later, Bird again scored the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory at South Mecklenburg.

Bird has seven goals for Providence (4-3-1) this season.

Emily Cao, Charlotte Latin volleyball: The Hawks’ junior setter had 33 assists, six digs, three kills and one ace in a 3-0 win at Covenant Day Aug. 27.

Cao also had 32 assists, seven digs, three aces and one kill in a 3-1 victory at Cannon School Aug. 29.

Cao has 169 assists, 62 digs, 13 aces and five kills for Charlotte Latin (8-1) this season.

Caitlyn Frisch, Lake Norman Charter golf: The Knights’ sophomore earned medalist honors, shooting a 3-over-par 39 in a South Piedmont conference 3A match at Skybrook Golf Club in Huntersville Aug. 27.

Frisch’s play also helped the Lake Norman Charter girls’ golf team to a 27-shot victory at the same tournament.

Ella Howey/Katy Roy, Union Academy: The Cardinals’ sophomore duo won four straight doubles’ matches to start this season.

Roy added two more doubles’ matches wins to bring the total to six in a row overall.

Gavin Jansen, Central Academy cross-country: The Cougars’ senior ran a 16:41.60 to win the Cougars’ Cross-Country Invite championship race by more than 20 seconds on his home course Aug. 31.

Jansen’s run also helped the Central Academy boys’ cross country team to a third-place finish at the same meet.

Jansen also won the Rocky River Pre-Conference meet at Wingate University, running a 19:13.70 Aug. 27.

Sophie Larner, Legion Collegiate volleyball: The Lancers’ senior setter had 52 assists, four aces, two blocks and two digs in two wins as Legion Collegiate beat Indian Land, 3-1, Aug. 27 and won at Gray Collegiate, 3-1, Aug. 29.

Legion Collegiate is 5-1 overall this season.

Frank Lira, Concord Academy soccer: The Eagles’ sophomore scored three goals in a 3-1 victory at Davidson Day Aug. 27.

Two nights later, Lira followed that up with four goals and one assist in a 6-0 win at SouthLake Christian.

Lira is the younger brother of former Concord Academy standout Tino Kira, who is now at Catawba College.

Lucas Morton, Metrolina Christian soccer: The Warriors’ junior scored three goals and had one assist in a 9-0 win at Hickory Grove Aug. 26.

The next day, Morton scored Metrolina Christian’s lone goal on a direct, free kick in a 10-1 loss at Gaston Day.

Morton has six goals and one assist for Metrolina Christian (2-4-1) this season.

Edwin Ramirez, West Lincoln soccer: The Rebels’ sophomore forward scored all three goals in a 3-3 tie with Bessemer City Aug. 28.

Ramirez also scored West Lincoln’s lone goal on a penalty kick in a 3-1 loss to Langtree Charter Aug. 26.

Ramirez has four goals for West Lincoln (0-2-1) this season.

Reed Shunkwiler, Ardrey Kell soccer: The Knights’ senior forward scored two goals in a 10-1 win at North Mecklenburg Aug. 26.

Shunkwiler also had three goals in an 8-0 victory at South Point Aug. 28.

Shunkwiler has seven goals for Ardrey Kell (4-0-2) this season.

Shunkwiler is also the kicker on the Ardrey Kell football team.

Meg Tebben, Charlotte Catholic field hockey: The Cougars’ junior scored all three goals in a 3-2 overtime win at Providence Day Aug. 26.

Tebben also had a goal and two assists in an 8-0 victory over Cuthbertson Aug. 28.

Tebben, a two-time, all-state selection, has 11 goals and six assists for Charlotte Catholic (6-0) this season.

Tristan Torres, Mooresville soccer: The Blue Devils’ senior scored two goals in a 3-2 win over Christ the King Aug. 28.

Torres also scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory at Porter Ridge Aug. 28.

Torres has three goals for a Mooresville team (6-2) that has won six straight games this season.

Turner Wiand, Fort Mill swimming: The Yellow Jackets’ star won all four events he competed in, including the 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay to earn 84 points in a six-team meet with Andrew Jackson, Buford, Catawba Ridge, Clover and Lancaster at the Clover YMCA Aug. 29.

Wiand’s efforts led the Fort Mill boys’ swim team, which is undefeated this season, to victory at the same meet.

** Information published today includes statistics through August 31.

If you want to nominate an athlete: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

How to vote

To vote in the poll, you must type “yes” into the box below BEFORE the poll will show. After you type yes and hit return, the poll will appear. To vote again, simply refresh the page. You may vote as often as you like.

If you cannot see the box on mobile, click here.