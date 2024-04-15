Vote for The Charlotte Observer boys’ athlete of the week: April 19

Below are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer’s boys’ high school athlete of the week.

Griffin Cheatwood, Charlotte Latin golf: The Hawks’ sophomore shot a 7-under-par 65 to earn medalist honors, while leading the Charlotte Latin boys’ golf team to a 49-shot victory over Covenant Day at Pine Lake Country Club on March 9.

Cheatwood also shot a 6-under-par 66, in the final round of the Palmetto High School Golf Championships in Myrtle Beach, S.C., to lead Charlotte Latin to a runner-up finish in the 48-team field March 30.

Peter Geraffo, Lake Norman lacrosse: The Wildcats’ senior attacker scored two goals and had three assists in a 14-10 win over Providence Day on April 10.

Geraffo also scored two goals and had one assist in a 9-7 victory over Hough on April 12.

Jack Hofert, Community School of Davidson lacrosse: The Spartans’ sophomore attacker scored four goals and had three assists in an 18-1 win at Lincoln Charter on April 8.

Hofert also scored two goals and had one assist in a 12-6 victory over Ronald Reagan on April 10.

Hofert finished off the week with three more goals and three more assists in a 17-3 win over Pine Lake Prep on April 12.

Hofert has 35 goals and 18 assists for Community School of Davidson (14-1) this season.

D.J. Layton, Charlotte Christian baseball: The Knights’ senior went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double, two runs and an RBI, while striking out four batters in two innings to earn the save in a 5-2 win over Hickory Grove on April 8.

Layton also went 2 for 2 at the plate with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over Cannon School on April 9.

Layton was 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-2 victory at Cannon School on April 12.

Layton, a University of Southern Mississippi signee, in batting .483 with three home runs, five doubles and 29 RBIs and he is 1-1 on the mound with two saves, striking out 23 batters in 13 innings of work for Charlotte Christian (14-5).

Evan Myers, Lincoln Charter baseball: The Eagles’ went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a home run in 13-4 win over Langtree Charter on April 12.

Myers also pitched six innings, striking out 15 batters, allowing just one hit in a 3-0 win over Langtree Charter in the second game of a doubleheader the same day.

Myers was also 0 for 3 at the plate in a 4-0 loss at Lake Norman Charter on April 10.

Myers is batting .353 with three home runs, four doubles and 16 RBI, while going 3-0 on the with 55 strikeouts in 25 innings of work on the mound for Lincoln Charter (11-5) this season.

Camden Pearson, Sun Valley lacrosse: The Spartans’ junior scored six goals and had 10 assists, setting a school-record for points (16) in a single game in a 20-7 win at Parkwood on April 10.

Pearson also scored three goals and had three assists in a 20-8 loss at Cuthbertson on April 8.

Pearson has 27 goals and 41 assists for Sun Valley (6-5) this season.

Cole Stankavage, Ardrey Kell lacrosse: The Knights’ freshman attacker scored four goals and had three assists in an 11-5 win over Northwest Guilford on April 13.

Stankavage also scored five goals and had three assists in a 16-4 victory over Nation Ford on April 11.

Stankavage had three goals and three assists in an 11-10 loss to Marvin Ridge on April 9.

Stankavage has 59 goals and 34 assists for Ardrey Kell (13-2) this season.

Nate Tenzer, Myers Park lacrosse: The Mustangs’ junior midfielder had four goals and two assists in a 15-4 win at Page on April 13.

Tenzer also scored four goals and had four assists in a 19-7 victory over Providence on April 10.

Tenzer scored five goals and had four assists in a 19-13 loss at Charlotte Catholic on April 8.

Tenzer has 34 goals and 30 assists for Myers Park (8-4) this season.

Gianni Vines, West Cabarrus track: The Wolverines’ senior broke a personal and school record with a 6-11 high jump to win at West Cabarrus on April 10.

Vines’ jump was the best in the state and tied for second in the nation this outdoor season.

Vines, also an all-Greater Metro 4A conference basketball player, is being recruited to jump in college, according to West Cabarrus track coach Darla Jones.

Braden Wilkie, Lake Norman Charter baseball: The Knights’ junior tossed a complete game three-hitter with five strikeouts in a 4-0 win over Lincoln Charter April 10. Wilkie was 1 for 3 at the plate with two runs in the same game.

Wilkie went 2 for 3 at the plate with a RBI in a 6-5 loss at Carson on April 12.

Wilkie was also 0 for 2 with a run scored in at 8-0 win at Jay M. Robinson on April 8.

Wilkie is batting .444 with four RBIs and nine runs scored, while going 2-0 on the mound with two saves this season. He also has 14 strikeouts in 12.2 innings of work for Lake Norman Charter (11-5).

Tyson Williams, Mallard Creek track: The Mavericks’ senior clocked a personal best 21.14 seconds to win the 200-meter dash at the All-American Track Classic at Spring Valley High in Columbia, SC, on April 13.

Williams finished in another personal best 10.54 seconds to place second in the 100 at the same meet.

Williams also helped the Mallard Creek 400 relay team to victory at Spring Valley.

Jordan Young, Monroe track: The Redhawks’ junior went 21-3 to win the long jump at the Union County Public School Championships on his home track on April 10.

Young also won the Union County title with 44-6 in the triple jump the same day.

** Information published today includes statistics through April 13.

** Information published today includes statistics through April 13.

If you want to nominate an athlete: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes' name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

