“Vomiting virus in the build-up” – Journalist drops key bit of Chelsea team news vs Wolves

Chelsea play against wolves tonight in their latest Premier League match on the Monday Night Football show, and they’ll be looking for the big win.

After another weekend of results, Chelsea will need to be coming away with nothing less than all three points tonight as they look to keep a challenge for Champions League football this season going as other teams around them stutter a bit in some cases, and in other cases some get some decent results.

Wolves are currently battling the relegation drop and they have the worst defensive record in the league right now, so most Chelsea fans will very much see them as being there for the taking and will be expecting a convincing win tonight. But as we know in this league right now, there is never an easy game.

Neto to start?

Sounds like winger Pedro Neto is very likely to start against his former team Wolves tonight, after failing to start the last game due to suffering with a virus in the lead up.

Pedro Neto dashes into space in the FA Cup. (Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Image)

The Daily Mail journalist Kieran Gill said last night:

‘Pedro Neto didn’t start vs Bournemouth as he’d been suffering from a vomiting virus in the build-up, so Noni Madueke started instead. Neto could return to the line-up vs former club Wolves tomorrow.’

I think starting Neto in this game will be the best choice as well, especially because it is against his former club and he will be up for it.

In other news today

Enzo Maresca has opened the door for both Axel Disasi and Tosin Adarabioyo to leave the club in some contrasting words this weekend.

And he also confirmed that the club will not be using any option to recall either Lesley Ugochukwu or Andrey Santos despite needing reinforcements in midfield.