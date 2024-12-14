Vlahovic and Juventus fans in angry row after final whistle

There was tension after the final whistle between Dusan Vlahovic and some Juventus players in the stands, as they traded insults following the dismal 2-2 draw with Venezia.

This was their fourth consecutive Serie A stalemate after similarly disappointing performances against Milan, Lecce and Bologna.

Much like the 2-2 with Bologna last week, they had to struggle to snatch a last-gasp equaliser, in this case with Vlahovic converting a penalty.

If he kept his cool for that moment, he lost it again straight afterwards when the final whistle saw the Juventus players walk over to the fans under the Curva as is tradition.

Vlahovic row with Juventus ultras

TURIN, ITALY – DECEMBER 14: Juventus players acknowledge the fans at the end of the Serie A match between Juventus and Venezia at Allianz Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

They were met with insults and critical chants from the ultras, which got an angry reaction from Vlahovic, who shouted back at them and gestured that they should not be so harsh on the players.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the insults continued when the players walked away and Vlahovic turned to them again, holding up a sarcastic thumb.

This is the second home game in a row in Serie A where the ultras have been chanting ‘show some balls’ before the final whistle, only to be calmed by a last-minute goal to equalise.

When it came to a 2-2 against relegation battlers Venezia, even that was insufficient to relax the supporters at the Allianz Juventus Stadium.