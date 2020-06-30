Vizag gas leak, Chinese apps blocked and more: A round-up of the top stories on June 30, 2020

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing.

A man carrying a sack on his head walks past a graffiti of coronavirus warrior in Mumbai. (Photo by Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

2 killed, four hospitalised after gas leak at pharma company in Vizag

This is the second incident in the district in two months. A major gas leak occurred in LG Polymers chemical plant on May 7 causing the death of at least 12 people. Read More

‘Highly infectious’ swine flu found in China has pandemic potential

Named G4, it is genetically descended from the H1N1 strain that caused a pandemic in 2009. G4 was observed to be highly infectious, replicating in human cells and causing more serious symptoms in ferrets than other viruses. Read More

Ashwin trolls TikTok star David Warner as India bans 59 Chinese apps

Warner's social media posts are a huge hit in India and his TikTok 'performances' stands out. He has more than 4.6 million fans in the Chinese video-sharing app, mostly Indians. Read More

Third military level talks between India, China to be held today

In the previous meeting, both sides discussed the modalities for disengagement from all the friction areas in eastern Ladakh. India had also demanded that the Chinese troops pull back from the Finger Area. Read More

Corona survey first in containment zones, then in whole Delhi: MHA

The serological survey is one that involves collecting blood samples to determine whether a person is infected with the novel coronavirus. It will also be used to detect whether the person was infected with the said virus in the past and identify antibodies being produced to combat COVID-19. Read More

Unlock 2.0: What is allowed and what's not from July 01

The government on Monday night issued guidelines for the month-long 'Unlock 2' -- the ‘phased re-opening’ of activities that had been barred to contain the coronavirus spread in the country. Read More

PM Modi to address the nation at 4pm today

His address comes against the backdrop of a bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh where 20 Indian army personnel were killed in clashes on June 15 in Galwan Valley. Read More

WHO says coronavirus pandemic ‘not even close' to over

In another grim milestone, the number of infections recorded worldwide topped 10 million, while some authorities reimposed lockdown measures that have crippled the economies worldwide. Read More

Alia Bhatt's ‘Sadak 2’ poster invites massive trolling

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt released the first poster of his comeback directorial feature ‘Sadak 2’, starring daughters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt, on social media, and was almost immediately fending against massive trolling and hatred. Read More

Ladakh face-off: US senators express solidarity with India

Republican Senator Marco Rubio spoke with India's ambassador to the US to ‘express solidarity with the people of India as they firmly confront unwarranted and lawless armed aggression by the Communist Party of China'. Read More