Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham – LIVE!

Spurs begin their tour of Asian today when they play Japanese champions Vissel Kobe in Tokyo. Ange Postecoglou’s side have beaten Hearts and QPR already this summer and have named a strong squad for their tour, which also includes a visit to South Korea.

Today’s opponents are already halfway through their League campaign, so should provide a stern test. In their squad, they boast familiar names in the form of in ex-Newcastle forward Yoshinori Muto. Certainly, they look like a step up in class for Tottenham, who face a big season in the Premier League ahead.

Spurs, meanwhile, have an almost of their biggest players available, with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero still to come. Postecoglou has been able to work the bulk of his squad pretty well thus far this summer, with new arrivals in Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall having impressed. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Kick-off time and venue: 11am BST; Japan National Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Spurs Play

Prediction: Spurs to win

Confirmed Tottenham lineup

09:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

A look inside today’s venue!

Japan National Stadium 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/gmoerjRVtq — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 27, 2024

Why Timo Werner is not playing for Tottenham vs Vissel Kobe today

09:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham have confirmed Timo Werner will not be involved due to illness today.

09:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Royal, Gray, Davies; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Subs: Austin, Gunter, Abbott, Spence, Phillips, Skipp, Devine, Hall, Bergvall, Donley, Moore, Solomon, Scarlett, Veliz, Lankshear

Tottenham confirm squad for pre-season tour as duo left behind for transfer talks

09:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham have confirmed their squad for this summer’s pre-season tour of Japan and Korea.

Spurs are due to meet Vissel Kobe in Tokyo on Saturday before playing a K-League All Stars XI in Seoul on Wednesday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side then square off against Bayern Munich in Seoul on Saturday, August 3.

New arrivals Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall have been included, with Postecoglou confirming the latter had avoided a serious injury during Saturday’s 2-0 win over QPR at Loftus Road.

Read the full story here!

(Various)

Tottenham confirm Guglielmo Vicario as new No1 after impressive first season

09:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham have confirmed Guglielmo Vicario as their new No1 moving forward.

The Italian goalkeeper takes the squad number that had been vacant since January, when long-serving former captain Hugo Lloris departed Spurs after 11 years in order to join American side Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Lloris had previously had the No1 shirt at Tottenham since the summer of 2014, when he moved from No25 to claim the jersey previously worn by Brazilian predecessor Heurelho Gomes.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Tottenham closing in on deal to sign Min-hyuk Yang as youthful recruitment drive continues

08:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of 18-year-old South Korean winger Min-hyuk Yang.

Spurs are expected to wrap up a deal for Yang in the next week but he not set to join until January so he can complete the K League season with his club Gangwon.

Yang will join South Korea captain Heung-min Son at Spurs. He has scored seven times in 24 senior games for Gangwon and became the youngest K League scorer in more than 10 years when he scored his first goal for the club in March.

Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham: Pre-season friendly prediction today

08:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spurs may not have it all their own way against a team in the middle of their season, but some early friendly wins suggest they are in good nick at this stage.

Tottenham to win, 3-1.

(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Tottenham team news vs Vissel Kobe today

08:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spurs have named their squad for the trip and have left both Bryan Gil and Sergio Reguilon out to aid their pursuit of a summer transfer away.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven will miss the tour after their participation in the latter stages of Euro 2024 and the Copa America, while Radu Dragusin will join up in South Korea.

Fraser Forster is absent as he continues his recovery from a broken foot.

Will Lankshear, Mikey Moore and Jamie Donley are among the youngsters involved, Donley having played at left-back so far in pre-season in a makeshift back four for Spurs featuring Oliver Skipp and new signing Archie Gray as the central partnership.

(REUTERS)

Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream

08:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on SpursPlay.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the official club app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

Friday 26 July 2024 12:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s pre-season friendly clash with Vissel Kobe in Tokyo later today.

Kick-off from the Japan National Stadium is at 11am BST.