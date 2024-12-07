Virginia Tech hosts No. 18 Pittsburgh, looks to end home losing streak

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-5)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -8.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts No. 18 Pittsburgh looking to stop its four-game home losing streak.

The Hokies have gone 3-2 in home games. Virginia Tech is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 1-1 on the road. Pittsburgh is 7-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Virginia Tech is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Pittsburgh allows to opponents. Pittsburgh averages 10.6 more points per game (82.0) than Virginia Tech allows to opponents (71.4).

The Hokies and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toibu Lawal is shooting 59.6% and averaging 11.4 points for the Hokies.

Ishmael Leggett is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press