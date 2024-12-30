Virginia plays NC State following Saunders' 21-point game

NC State Wolfpack (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (7-5, 0-1 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia takes on NC State after Elijah Saunders scored 21 points in Virginia's 63-58 victory over the American Eagles.

The Cavaliers have gone 6-1 at home. Virginia ranks ninth in the ACC with 14.3 assists per game led by Isaac McKneely averaging 3.0.

The Wolfpack are 1-0 in ACC play. NC State is fourth in the ACC giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Virginia scores 61.6 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 66.0 NC State gives up. NC State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Virginia gives up.

The Cavaliers and Wolfpack meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKneely is shooting 43.0% and averaging 12.1 points for the Cavaliers.

Marcus Hill is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Wolfpack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press