Virginia and Campbell to meet in cross-conference contest

Campbell Fighting Camels at Virginia Cavaliers

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia and Campbell square off in non-conference action.

Virginia went 15-2 at home a season ago while going 23-11 overall. The Cavaliers averaged 15.0 assists per game on 23.8 made field goals last season.

Campbell finished 3-11 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Fighting Camels averaged 71.0 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press