Virgil van Dijk causes his own demise with red card in Hungary 🟥

Virgil van Dijk will want to not read the headlines after his performance against Hungary on Friday.

The visiting Netherlands found themselves down 1-0 with around 15 minutes to go and things turned worse courtesy of the defender.

Deep into the second half, Van Dijk was frustrated with a call from the referee and argued his case, earning his first yellow card.

Virgil van Dijk will miss the game vs. Germany ❌️ pic.twitter.com/1dlXwX4MNQ — Football Xtra™ (@FootballXtra0) October 11, 2024

Three minutes later, the captain was shown a second yellow for a poor tackle, which led to his sending off.

It means the Netherlands will be without the centre-back against rivals Germany, which is a massive blow on the pitch and in terms of leadership.