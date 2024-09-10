Viral Australian Breakdancer Raygun Now Ranked No. 1 in the World by Sport's Governing Body

Raygun, whose real name is Rachael Gunn, went viral for her performance during the Paris Summer Olympics

Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Raygun at Paris Summer Olympics on Aug. 9, 2024

Raygun, the Australian breaker who went viral for her performance during the Paris Summer Olympics, is now No. 1 ranked female breakdancer in the world.

The World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) released its' official ranking list on Monday, Sept. 9, placing the the 37-year-old performer, whose real name is Rachael Gunn, at the top of the list. Just behind her is Japanese breaker Riko at No. 2 and Ukrainian B-girl Stefani in the third spot.

Following the ranking list's release, the federation released a statement to "address the concerns raised" and "provide clarity" regarding the results. "Both athletes earned 1,000 points in their respective events," the statement said, citing Gunn's first-place finish at the Oceania Continental Championships in October 2023 and Riko placing first at the Breaking for Gold World Series in Hong Kong last December.

However, Gunn ultimately ranked first because her result from the Continental Championship "takes precedence according to Article 5.1.1 of the BRRM," the WDSF said, explaining that"in the event of a tie in points, the ranking is resolved based on the level of competition in which the athlete participated."

Elsa/Getty Raygun at the Olympic Games on Aug. 09, 2024

"Due the unique circumstances regarding ranking events this year, it is not unusual in the period immediately following the Olympic Games for some athletes to be ranked according to a single event," the WDSF continued, adding that the rankings will change when the breakers compete in the next Breaking for Gold World Series in October.

"The WDSF remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency and fairness in the competitive ranking process," the federation said. "We trust that this explanation resolves any concerns regarding the methodology behind the current standings."

The ranking order came as a surprise to many users on social media after Gunn's viral Olympics performance, which received mixed reactions and scored zero points. The results incited speculation that she and her husband manipulated the selection process for the Paris Games as founders of the Australian Breaking Association.

That claim was debunked by the Sydney Morning Herald on Aug. 12, when the outlet confirmed that Lowe Napalan, another Australian breaking champion, is the founder of the organization.

The Australian Breaking Organization AUSBreak released a statement following the speculation, denying any manipulation and confirming that they “stand in solidarity” with Gunn.

Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Raygun at the Paris Summer Games on Aug. 09, 2024

On Aug. 15, Gunn spoke candidly about the reception to her Olympic performance, calling the discourse "pretty devastating."

“Hi everyone, Raygun here. I just want to start by thanking all the people who have supported me,” she said in a post on Instagram, thanking people who have supported her. “I really appreciate the positivity and I’m glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives. That’s what I hoped.”

“I didn’t realize that that would also open the door to so much hate which has frankly been pretty devastating,” Gunn continued. “While, I went out there and I had fun, I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off, preparing for the Olympics and I gave my all truly. I’m honored to have been a part of the Australian Olympic Team and to be part of breaking’s Olympic debut.”



