Vince Vaughn buys majority stake in pro pickleball team: Go Scorpions

Vince Vaughn, shown at an NHL game in Tempe, Ariz., is a big pickleball fan. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Actor Vince Vaughn has purchased a majority ownership stake in the National Pickleball League’s Coachella Valley Scorpions, one of 12 teams in the 2-year-old professional league.

Co-owner Kim Jagd, who is also a member of the team, will retain a minority share, the team said in a statement.

The NPL is a professional pickleball league for players ages 50 and over. Jagd, the Scorpions’ general manager, and Vaughn — a pickleball enthusiast whose film credits include the sports-adjacent comedy "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" — met on a pickleball court near Manhattan Beach, the Scorpions said.

“I have always enjoyed the game and in meeting Kim I was impressed with her, not only as a player, but her passion and style of coaching,” Vaughn said in the team’s statement. “I’m excited to support her and the Scorpions on their journey.”

A former professional beach volleyball player, Jagd led her previous team, the Indy Drivers, to the NPL’s inaugural championships last year .

“When you’re on the court with Vince, you can feel his energy and excitement for pickleball,” Jagd said in the statement. “His involvement is an exciting development for the team and will help the Scorpions continue to build their brand both in Coachella Valley, and in the broader Southern California area.”

Vaughn is one of an estimated 13.6 million pickleball players nationwide. Participation has grown 223.5% since 2020, making it the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., according to a report by the 2024 Sports & Fitness Industry Assn.

Currently in its second season, the NPL doubled its number of teams since its debut the previous season. Each team has 14 players evenly split between men and women. Each event combines men’s, women’s and mixed doubles matches.

“The league has experienced unprecedented growth over the first two seasons, and to have Vaughn’s investment in our league really underscores the surging interest of the sport in California and across the country,” NPL Chief Executive Paul Bamundo said.

Coincidentally, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday announced a drastic increase in the number of reported pickleball-related injuries, specifically Achilles tendon ruptures among players ages 60 to 70.

“We are seeing an epidemic of pickleball Achilles tendon injuries,” orthopedic surgeon Dr. Timothy Charlton said in a statement from the medical center. “New athletes are returning to the court after a long time away or are starting to play competitively without proper training. This creates an environment where injuries are more likely to occur.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.