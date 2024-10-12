Vince Carter headlines 13 inductees into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend

Vince Carter, who played for eight NBA teams, is considered perhaps the greatest dunker in league history.

Vince Carter was an NBA star.

An eight-time All-Star. Two-time All-NBA. 1998-99 Rookie of the Year. One of the 25 players who have scored at least 25,000 points in the NBA. 2000 Slam Dunk contest champ. Olympic gold medalist at the 2000 Sydney Summer Games. 2015-16 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year. 2019-20 Sportsmanship Award.

Yes, he was a magnificent dunker – the dunk contest win and memorable slam over France’s Frederic Weis at the Olympics, known as the Dunk of Death, are evidence – but he also had game outside of that. He was a rebounder, passer and quality shooter.

His impact on basketball extended far beyond statistics and dunks.

He influenced a country that resonates today. Acquired by the Toronto Raptors as the No. 5 pick in the 1998 NBA draft, Carter helped turn Canada into a nation that produced multiple elite basketball players, a feat that seemed almost impossible three decades ago.

Carter is among the 13 players, coaches, contributors and executives who will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Here is what you need to know about the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend:

When is basketball Hall of Fame weekend?

Saturday and Sunday

Why was the Hall of Fame weekend moved?

The event, originally scheduled for Aug. 16-17, was moved to help accommodate a longer global summer schedule including the Paris Olympics.

Where is Hall of Fame?

The Hall of Fame news conferences, tip-off celebration and awards gala will take place Saturday at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, and the enshrinement ceremony is Sunday at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

How can you watch on TV?

NBA TV will televise the Hall of Fame news conference at 2 p.m. ET Saturday, and the tip-off celebration and awards show at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. NBA TV will televise the enshrinement ceremony at 6 p.m. ET Sunday.

Who will be enshrined in the 2024 Hall of Fame class?

Players, coaches, contributors:

Seimone Augustus

Dick Barnett

Chauncey Billups

Vince Carter

Doug Collins

Michael Cooper

Walter Davis

Harley Redin

Bo Ryan

Herb Simon

Charles Smith

Michele Timms

Jerry West

2024 Curt Gowdy Award recipients

J.A. Adande

Debbie Antonelli

SLAM Magazine

NBA Inside Stuff

2024 John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award

JoAn Scott

