Vinícius nets hat trick in win as three Real Madrid players go down injured

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Vinícius Júnior scored a hat trick to lead Real Madrid a 4-0 win over Osasuna on Saturday in a much-needed victory that was dampened when teammate Éder Militão left on a stretcher.

Madrid had heard jeers in its previous two home games — a 4-0 loss to fierce rival Barcelona and 3-1 defeat to AC Milan.

But the easy victory may have come at the high price.

Militão was taken off after the central defender crumbled to the turf and clutched the back of his right knee shortly before halftime. Rodrygo and Lucas Vázquez also were unable to continue after apparently sustaining muscle injuries in the first half.

Vinícius, who felt overlooked when the Ballon d’Or went to Spain’s Rodri last week, got his second hat trick of the season and took his overall tally to 12 goals. Jude Bellingham added a goal to make it 2-0.

Madrid is in second place in the Spanish league at six points behind leader Barcelona.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press