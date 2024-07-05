Villarreal confirm signing of 25-year-old Senegalese international

Villarreal have confirmed the arrival of Senegalese international Pape Gueye on a free from Olympique Marseille, after four years at the club. He signs another four-year deal with the Yellow Submarine.

Gueye, 25, was a bit-part player for OM last season, but looked good for Sevilla on loan in the second half of the 2022-23 season, playing 16 times. He has 22 international caps and single goal for Senegal.

Much more of a holding midfielder who can get forward, Gueye is powerful, neat on the ball and prone to a yellow card. Marcelino Garcia Toral will be hoping he can increase the ability of his side to press, and he will likely occupy some of the minutes that Etienne Capoue and Francis Coquelin have had in recent seasons.

Picking him up on a free represents good business for the Yellow Submarine. They are currently in talks with Celta Vigo for Santi Comesana too, meaning Gueye will be competing for a starting spot alongside Dani Parejo as things stand.