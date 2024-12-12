Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United LIVE! Europa League match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United LIVE!

Manchester United face Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League this evening. The Red Devils have won their last two games in Europe at home at Old Trafford - against PAOK and Bodo/Glimt - and would boost their hopes of sealing automatic qualification for the last 16 further if they can claim a positive result away in the Czech Republic tonight.

However, Ruben Amorim's side do go into this game having lost back-to-back matches in the Premier League at the hands of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. Those disappointing defeats highlighted a weakness at defending set-pieces, an area of their game that must improve under Amorim now his honeymoon period appears to be over having seen a promising three-game unbeaten run snapped.

Czech side Plzen are currently level on points with United in the Europa League standings after beating Dynamo Kyiv and Real Sociedad in their previous two fixtures. In fine form domestically, they are sure to provide a tough test for the Premier League giants at Doosan Arena this evening. Follow Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United live below!

Viktoria Plzen team news

Plzen are expected to be without defender Svetozar Markovic, after he was forced off in their league match against Karvina over the weekend.

Man United team news

Leny Yoro could make his first European appearance for United, having started against Forest last time out.

Victor Lindelof took part in first-team training on Wednesday and was subsequently named in the travelling squad along with young midfielder Toby Collyer.

Jonny Evans was also back involved at Carrington though did not make the trip, with Luke Shaw still sidelined after his recent injury setback.

How to watch

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 5:30pm GMT ahead of a 5:45pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s Europa League clash with Viktoria Plzen.

Kick-off from the Doosan Arena is at 5.45pm GMT.