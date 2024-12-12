Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Manchester United will be looking to halt their losing run when they face Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League tonight.

Ruben Amorim’s side were beaten at Arsenal in the first major test of the new manager’s reign and followed that with a shock defeat against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday, emphasising the size of the task facing the Portuguese boss.

With a trip to Manchester City this weekend and a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Tottenham looming after that, it feels essential that United return to winning ways here.

They are unbeaten in Europe so far this season, but three of those games have been draws and they currently sit 12th in the league phase table.

That is one place ahead of Czech side Plzen, who have scored one goal fewer but otherwise have an identical record.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United is scheduled for 5:45pm BST kick-off time today on Thursday December 12, 2024.

The match will take place at the Doosan Arena in Plzen.

Where to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 5:30pm GMT.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United team news

Plzen are expected to be without defender Svetozar Markovic, after he was forced off in their league match against Karvina over the weekend.

Leny Yoro could make his first European appearance for United, having started against Forest last time out.

However he could face competition in defence, after Victor Lindelof took part in first-team training on Wednesday and was subsequently named in the travelling squad along with young midfielder Toby Collyer.

Jonny Evans was also back involved at Carrington though did not make the trip, with Luke Shaw still sidelined after his recent injury setback.

Sidelined: Luke Shaw is currently the only player on Manchester United’s injury list (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United prediction

United are in the middle of a tough run of fixtures and anything but a positive result here would only increase the levels of scrutiny ahead of matches against Manchester City and Tottenham.

Amorim’s side do not look convincing at the back, particularly from set-pieces, and Plzen are capable of taking advantage of any lapses in concentration.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This will be the first competitive match between the two sides.

Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United match odds

Viktoria Plzen to win: 4/1

Draw: 3/1

Manchester United to win: 13/20

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).