Viktor Gyokeres just sent Liverpool the ULTIMATE 'come and get me' plea

Liverpool have been linked with Viktor Gyokeres and the Sporting CP star just showed everyone exactly why. The Reds' interest will be solid as a rock.

It was reported earlier this week that Liverpool are in the market for Viktor Gyokeres. Now, they're not alone in that - Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea also want the Sporting CP star.

Not on the list, surprisingly, is Manchester United. They've just appointed Sporting boss Ruben Amorim, the manager who has had so much success out of Gyokeres.

We think that's an enormous mistake on United's part not to go after Gyokeres, too. It's one Liverpool can take advantage of.

The Swede can offer a fix to Liverpool's biggest problem right now - the lack of a reliable striker. There are two forwards on the books, of course, in Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

Both, however, are unreliable in their own ways.

Gyokeres is about as reliable as it gets right now, while also offering the kind of centre-forward Arne Slot likes. And he gave everyone a magnificent reminder of that on Friday night.