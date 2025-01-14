Advertisement
Vikings vs. Rams score, live updates: Wild-card weekend wraps up with Minnesota, Los Angeles playing in Arizona

Both teams are trying to shake off Week 18 losses heading into the playoffs

yahoo sports staff

Monday night's wild-card matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams will look a bit different than expected, after the NFL moved the game from SoFi Stadium to State Farm Stadium because of the Los Angeles wildfires. The Rams will still likely have a hometown crowd behind them, but it'll be an uphill battle against these Vikings, who can lay claim to being the top wild-card team in NFL history — they're the first wild-card team in NFL history with 14 wins, and just the second to have won 13 games.

Despite not winning the NFC North, history may be on the Vikings' side — in 1999, the 13-3 Tennessee Titans were a wild-card team, and after the Music City Miracle (surely Kevin Dyson's favorite of the two legendary plays in those playoffs that he's remembered for), they went on to Super Bowl XXXIV.

But back in Week 8, the Los Angeles Rams topped the Vikings 30-20, just as they were turning their season around after a 1-4 start, plagued by injuries on offense. That loss was the Vikings' second of the year, and they went on to rip off nine straight wins. The Rams got hot after that, too, finishing the year 10-7 and on top of the NFC West, with their full complement of top skill players healthy for the finishing kick and postseason.

Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Ariz.
Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 (ManningCast)
ESPN+

  • Jason Owens

    Rough start for Sam Darnold

    Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold had his worst game with Minnesota in the biggest game of his career last week against the Lions. The first playoff drive of his career features a second-down sack and a 1-yard gain resulting in a 3-and-out punt.

    The Rams get the ball back with a 7-0 lead after one possession for each team.

  • Jason Owens

    Rams score TD after Vikings bite on fourth-down hard count

    The Rams are on the board first with a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Kyren Williams for a 7-0 lead.

    The touchdown was set up by a Vikings penalty on fourth down on the previous play. Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard jumped into the neutral zone on a fourth-and-1 hard count, giving the Rams a first down.

  • Jason Owens

    Crowd forces Rams timeout

    The Rams had to burn a timeout in the red zone to get a play call correct. The home-field advantage they would have enjoyed in Los Angeles is no more. It's roughly a 50-50 crowd with a loud Vikings contingent in the stands.

  • Jason Owens

    A hot start for the Rams, who get a 27-yard pass from Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua on the opening play from scrimmage.

  • Jason Owens

    Rams will have the ball first

    The Vikings won the coin toss and deferred. They'll kick off first.

  • Jason Owens

    Kickoff's almost underway following a pregame tribute to Los Angeles from former Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth.

  • Jason Owens

    More reports of a strong Vikings fan contingent

    Will the Vikings have the edge in the crowd tonight?

  • Jason Owens

    Quarterback Matthew Stafford is among the Rams players sporting gear in support of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

  • Jason Owens

    Neutral wild-card crowd?

    While technically a Rams home game, the move to Arizona has opened opportunities for Vikings fans to scoop up tickets and make the trek to Glendale. Early returns show a strong Vikings contingent in the stands.

  • Jason Owens

    Rams greats show support for LAFD

    Rams greats including Aaron Donald and Andrew Whitworth are in the building while showing their support for the Los Angeles Fire Department:

  • Jason Owens

    While the seats remain Cardinal red, the Cardinals did their best to make the NFC West-rival Rams feel at home at State Farm Stadium for what was supposed to be a Rams home game.

    The turf and the signage around the field Monday night would be at home in Inglewood.

  • Jason Owens

    Rams fans arrive by the busload from Los Angeles

    Rams fans got the party started early on a bus ride from Los Angeles to Arizona. Originally scheduled as a home game in Los Angeles, Monday's wild-card game against the Vikings was moved to Arizona because of the wildfires devastating Los Angeles. Plenty of Rams fans were ready to make the trip.

  • Jason Owens

    Emmanuel Forbes Jr. among Rams inactives

    Former Commanders first-round cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. played two games including a Week 18 start after joining the Rams late in the season. But he won't play Monday night. He's among the Rams' inactives for Monday's wild-card game.

    Rams inactives:

    QB Stetson Bennett
    WR Tyler Johnson
    CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
    OLB Brennan Jackson
    OL Justin Dedich
    OL Joe Noteboom

  • Jason Owens

    Daniel Jones not active for Vikings

    Daniel Jones will not be available for his Vikings debut against the Rams in the event that Minnesota needs to go to a backup quarterback. Jones is inactive for Monday's wild-card game after being elevated to the 53-man roster last week.