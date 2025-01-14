Vikings vs. Rams score, live updates: Wild-card weekend wraps up with Minnesota, Los Angeles playing in Arizona

Monday night's wild-card matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams will look a bit different than expected, after the NFL moved the game from SoFi Stadium to State Farm Stadium because of the Los Angeles wildfires. The Rams will still likely have a hometown crowd behind them, but it'll be an uphill battle against these Vikings, who can lay claim to being the top wild-card team in NFL history — they're the first wild-card team in NFL history with 14 wins, and just the second to have won 13 games.
Despite not winning the NFC North, history may be on the Vikings' side — in 1999, the 13-3 Tennessee Titans were a wild-card team, and after the Music City Miracle (surely Kevin Dyson's favorite of the two legendary plays in those playoffs that he's remembered for), they went on to Super Bowl XXXIV.
But back in Week 8, the Los Angeles Rams topped the Vikings 30-20, just as they were turning their season around after a 1-4 start, plagued by injuries on offense. That loss was the Vikings' second of the year, and they went on to rip off nine straight wins. The Rams got hot after that, too, finishing the year 10-7 and on top of the NFC West, with their full complement of top skill players healthy for the finishing kick and postseason.
Rough start for Sam Darnold
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold had his worst game with Minnesota in the biggest game of his career last week against the Lions. The first playoff drive of his career features a second-down sack and a 1-yard gain resulting in a 3-and-out punt.
The Rams get the ball back with a 7-0 lead after one possession for each team.
Rams score TD after Vikings bite on fourth-down hard count
The Rams are on the board first with a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Kyren Williams for a 7-0 lead.
The touchdown was set up by a Vikings penalty on fourth down on the previous play. Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard jumped into the neutral zone on a fourth-and-1 hard count, giving the Rams a first down.
The Rams had to burn a timeout in the red zone to get a play call correct. The home-field advantage they would have enjoyed in Los Angeles is no more. It's roughly a 50-50 crowd with a loud Vikings contingent in the stands.
A hot start for the Rams, who get a 27-yard pass from Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua on the opening play from scrimmage.
Rams will have the ball first
The Vikings won the coin toss and deferred. They'll kick off first.
Kickoff's almost underway following a pregame tribute to Los Angeles from former Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth.
While technically a Rams home game, the move to Arizona has opened opportunities for Vikings fans to scoop up tickets and make the trek to Glendale. Early returns show a strong Vikings contingent in the stands.
Rams fans got the party started early on a bus ride from Los Angeles to Arizona. Originally scheduled as a home game in Los Angeles, Monday's wild-card game against the Vikings was moved to Arizona because of the wildfires devastating Los Angeles. Plenty of Rams fans were ready to make the trip.
Former Commanders first-round cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. played two games including a Week 18 start after joining the Rams late in the season. But he won't play Monday night. He's among the Rams' inactives for Monday's wild-card game.
Daniel Jones not active for Vikings
Daniel Jones will not be available for his Vikings debut against the Rams in the event that Minnesota needs to go to a backup quarterback. Jones is inactive for Monday's wild-card game after being elevated to the 53-man roster last week.